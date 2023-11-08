3 queer-owned businesses to support in Fort Collins

Fort Collins is known for its restaurants, window shopping and businesses that give back to the community. Here are just three of many queer-owned businesses worth checking out in town.

1. The Farmhouse at Jessup Farm

The Farmhouse at Jessup Farm is a rustic American-style restaurant that opened in 2015. They offer handcrafted cocktails, farm fare ingredients and fresh twists on comfort food favorites. The farmhouse is honored to be a queer-, minority- and locally owned business in Northern Colorado and prides itself on partnerships with local growers, producers, brewers and creators in Fort Collins.

“I like it here a lot,” customer Tracy Musolff said. “I think it’s great they’re LGBT-owned. It’s so important to have diversity in our restaurants, but I would come anyway. They are that good!”

The restaurant gets its name from its location in a 19th-century farmhouse in Jessup Farm Artisan Village. The over 100-year-old building offers an outdoor patio, an indoor bar and tables and a cozy reading nook that makes the atmosphere even more homey.

The Farmhouse at Jessup Farms is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. weekends.

2. R Bar and Lounge

For those who are over 21, R Bar and Lounge is a queer-safe bar catering to the LGBTQIA+ population.

R Bar has been serving as Fort Collins’ only LGBTQIA+ lounge/nightclub since opening Nov. 6, 2015. During the past eight years, they’ve become known for their theme nights, karaoke and drag shows.

“I love the opportunity to meet amazing people within our community and allow them a place to feel free and accepted,” manager John Bradley said. “Many of us come from backgrounds where being out was not accepted, and we did not have a place to gather or be ourselves. I am glad that R Bar can be that spot for many.”

And R Bar is that place for many. They host shows every Friday, karaoke on Wednesdays and select Saturdays and drag brunch every first Sunday of the month.

R Bar is also where local drag performer and producer Krisa Gonna hosts Kickstart, a drag competition for beginners.

“Being a queer- and female-owned company is very important to us,” Bradley said. “Leanna (Valadez) is an amazing owner, and she brings a momma bear energy to the establishment. Being a double minority in the business world, she is used to fighting against adversity and making things happen.”

R Bar is located at 107 E. Laurel St. and is open 5 p.m. to 2 a.m Tuesday through Saturday.

3. FoCo DoCo

Fort Collins Donut Co., or FoCo DoCo, a donut shop in Old Town, has a little something for everyone.

“Their lemon poppy seed donut is absolutely divine and just what I needed,” customer Lily Wyn said.

FoCo DoCo serves made-to-order donuts “for hot people,” according to their website, and locally roasted coffee beans from Lima Coffee Roasters. Their donuts feature high-quality local ingredients from fresh apple cider and Palisade peaches to locally harvested honey.

Their unique flavors, variety of both gluten-free and vegan donuts and activity in the community make them a Fort Collins staple while being an out and proud queer-owned business.

“I’m not a huge sweets person, but I work right next door, and I am always over there,” customer Juliana Gonzales said. “The staff are nice, and their donuts are bomb. They’re too good.”

FoCo DoCo is open 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekends at 215 N. College Ave.

