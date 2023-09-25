Today's top stories
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Horoscopes Oct. 9-15

Abby Flores, Staff Reporter
October 10, 2023
Horoscopes+Oct.+9-15
Collegian | Brooke Beresford

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

Dear stars,

If you’re a moon lover, you won’t want to miss the new moon and solar eclipse happening Oct. 14. This event will take place in the sign of Libra, helping us rebalance our relationships and give more appreciation to others. Furthermore, as autumn brings a change of scenery, Venus will transition into Virgo Oct. 8 to Nov. 8, encouraging us to prioritize our health and give advice to others. I will pull some more tarot cards out this week for guidance. 

Keep on shining,

A Sagittarius Moon

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Maintaining a positive outlook in life tends to help you thrive as a person. The card I pulled for you suggests you will feel emotionally fulfilled this week after working hard on a long-form project. If you have been hoping for something to come true, it is likely to happen this week. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

You need to make a choice soon, Taurus, but it probably has been difficult to weigh out the pros and cons of it all. You would probably rather daydream than stress. If you cannot decide, the universe will do it for you this week. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Tarot card: The Empress

The card I pulled for you represents getting more in tune with your feminine side. You are creating a better environment for yourself at home and connecting to nature. Secret admirers will reveal themselves to you this week.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

You will have a breakthrough this week and get rid of negative energies. I understand it is hard to let go, Cancer, but you are advocating for yourself by making decisions that will benefit your life in the long run.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

You are being represented by a queen, of course, Leo — one who takes care of the people around her. You are taking pride in your relationships this week and honing in on your earthly wisdom. Thinking practically and making smart decisions will further your own well-being.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

Tarot card: Three of Cups

This week is a time of great prosperity and happiness for you, Virgo. You may have a celebration with your friends or an anniversary coming up to attend. Whatever the case, you will feel energetic to do all things.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Trust your instincts, Libra. You are facing a time when you need to think quickly and navigate a certain situation. Being avoidant is not going to help, and you are going to learn how to confront things more face-to-face this week. You got this!

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

You will be determined to overcome any obstacles that come your way this week, Scorpio. You have a lot of mental energy and will pour that into your work. The results will be worth it, and you will find yourself celebrating soon.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You are in the process of releasing old habits and patterns that have been holding you back this week, Sagittarius. As you do this, you will gain more clarity and enlightenment. Accepting the flow of your universe is going to help you gain a new and unique perspective.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

You are eager to take on new challenges this week, Capricorn. You will want to break out of your usual routine and embark on a journey. It will spark a surge of inspiration and creativity for future endeavors. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb 18):

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

You are managing your finances a lot better this week, Aquarius, and reaping the benefits from your hard work. You are abundant and successful at this time.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

You will connect with home and family this week, Pisces. You are embracing traditions and building more of a foundation for yourself. You appreciate comfort a lot right now.

Reach Abby Flores at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
Leave a Comment
