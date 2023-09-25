Today's top stories
Horoscopes Oct. 2-8

Abby Flores, Staff Reporter
October 3, 2023
Horoscopes+Oct.+2-8
Collegian | Brooke Beresford

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

Dear stars,

With Libra season here, we are thinking about our lives and things we can do to improve our well-being. Libra encompasses balance and looking deep within yourself to find the truth. You will find it this season, and you will learn to feel more motivated. I decided I’m going to pull out some tarot cards this week to help guide you. 

Best of luck,

A Sagittarius Moon

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

Tarot card: Page of Shells

A frog swimming in water is depicted on your card. You will gain insight on a new lover who will express their emotions to you. It is not easy for you to be vulnerable, Aries; however, you flow with the water this week.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Tarot card: Ten of Feathers

A snake is represented on your card. Some say this represents an enemy; however, Libra season is all about friendships, and there is something more than what meets the eye. You are going through a period of metamorphosis, Taurus. You will change greatly in the next few weeks.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Tarot card: Five of Shells 

Hope and clarity are on your way, as a firefly is shown on your card. You will gain the answers you need soon.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

Tarot card: The Star

You value peace and beauty, and this season is the perfect time for you to hone that in. Your card has a swan, so you will find gracefulness once more. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Tarot card: Five of Acorns

A leopard is roaring on your card, and this is perfect because it embodies what you are ruled by: the lion. This Libra season is bringing you the confidence to be who you are, which is a dazzling star.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

Tarot card: The Hermit

Libra season is a good time for you to be introspective and reflective. Like the card, you are a koala hanging on a tree, and you deserve to relax.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

Tarot card: Four of Feathers

Fall brings sniffles and colds, but that is only because the universe is pushing you toward a hibernation season. Trust in the process, and you will gain luck. A sleeping bear is depicted on your card.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

Tarot card: Knight of Crystals

You have a lot of motivation to complete your goals this Libra season. A camel is on your card, so a great deal of knowledge is on your side. Continue building progress, Scorpio. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

Tarot card: Eight of Crystals

With the choice of career you’re in, you have a long journey ahead, but don’t let time stop you from completing something you’ve always dreamed of. Progress shows effort, and you are on a destined path. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

Tarot card: The Shaman

You are entering a new spiritual era, Capricorn. Your card is The Shaman, which is all about spiritual wisdom. Your earthy element is in tune with the spirit of fall, and like the bird on your card, you will fly toward success this season. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb 18):

Tarot card: The Moon

Like the owl, you have a unique mind and can give great wisdom to others. Do not be afraid to express your true creative self this season, Aquarius, because the fall is a good time for you to explore art and entertainment. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

Tarot card: Page of Crystals

A fox is on your card, showing you how to use logic and be strategic. You are finding ways to be productive and balanced in the next coming weeks. Stay happy, and have fun.

Reach Abby Flores at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
