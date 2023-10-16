Today's top stories
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Horoscopes Oct. 16-22

Abby Flores, Staff Reporter
October 16, 2023

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

Dear stars,

The sun and Mercury are both in Libra, bringing us times of friendship and relaxation. You want to be around people more than ever because all sorts of conversations have been bringing you true enlightenment. Enjoy this time because fall only comes once a year!

Keep on shining,

A Sagittarius Moon

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

Tarot card: Seven of Shells

You have many options when it comes to love, Aries. I guess the theory of cuffing season is true. Despite the many admirers you have, there is someone in particular who has set their sights on you and is quite interested. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Tarot card: The Emperor

You value stability and organization and sometimes feel guilty about going out with your friends or spending money on yourself. You are a hard worker and deserve a good time! Libra season is all about socializing, so doing that is going to help a lot. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Tarot card: Transformation

It’s time to liberate yourself from negative energies and omens, Gemini. This week you may have a realization that centers on deepening your self-love. Your aura will heal as you embark on this journey. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

Tarot card: Page of Feathers

You are excited to discover a new path that is different from what you are doing now. You will find great insight in what you decide to do — follow your heart.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Tarot card: Love

You love love, Leo. You appreciate the way people are and value your relationships deeply. You may be having a celebration this week that involves being around your closest friends. You feel the most open when you are around them.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

Tarot card: Two of Shells

You are coming into union with someone you have not seen or talked to in a long time. The universe is on your side and most likely wants the both of you to reconnect. You will learn something valuable this week. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

Tarot card: Two of Feathers

You have a lot of decisions to make but will only find the right ones when you go with the flow and decide naturally. Let the course of nature be your guide, and try to learn more about how the moon can help your manifestations. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

Tarot card: Seven of Acorns

You may be trying a new health regime that has been helping your energy and stamina levels. Working out is a good way for you to feel refreshed, and you should continue to give yourself that kind of love. Rest easy, Scorpio.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

Tarot card: Two of Acorns

I see a beautiful bird on your card, Sagittarius. It looks determined to explore the world — just like you. You are pushing through work and completing a lot of assignments. The people who love you are very proud of you.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

Tarot card: Ten of Shells

You are being blessed by the universe at this time for your hard work. Days feel mundane sometimes, but something you can do to combat that is to think about art and nature. How do those go together? Journal your complex thoughts more. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb 18):

Tarot card: Knight of Feathers

You are excited to take action on something you’ve always wanted to do. Nothing is going to stop you because the time is just right. Go for what you dream, Aquarius.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

Tarot card: Four of Crystals

Space and boundaries are important to you, Pisces. You like to be introverted, and that really helps you gain clarity in your own world. It seems dreams have been trying to tell you something, so look into those, and journal about them.

Reach Abby Flores at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
