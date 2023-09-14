Today's top stories
Horoscopes Sept. 18-24

Abby Flores, Staff Reporter
September 18, 2023
Collegian | Brooke Beresford

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

Dear stars,

We start the week off with an intense moon in Scorpio Sept. 19. This will be a great way to do research and finish tasks. The sun opposing Neptune will happen on the same night, bringing us spiritual awareness and vivid dreams. The sun will then move into the sign of Libra Sept. 23, shifting us to embrace flirtatious and charming energy.

Best of luck,

A Sagittarius Moon

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

Your goal is to find beauty in the small things you have, Aries. You tend to live a fast-paced life, but when was the last time you studied a work of art? The answers are within you, and it’s time to unlock them. 

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

You are going to rediscover things you loved as a child this week and have a fun time experimenting with arts and crafts. If you plan to give your creations to people, give them to those who truly matter to you. 

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

You are questioning the universe and may have gone through a rabbit hole of searching spiritual topics online. You don’t know what you want to study or read anymore because it seems as if you intuitively already know things. You will be receiving a good gift this week.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

As a Cancer, you most likely have a love for family and home. There is nothing like home-cooked meals and being around places that feel familiar. You will meet a new person this week who may feel as if you knew them in a past life. 

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

This fall will be a happy time for you. Enjoy watching the leaves change, and embrace the cozy moments that come with the season. This week will be focused on your self-care because you deserve to feel relaxed and unbothered.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

You have the ability to read both positive and negative energies when you’re around a group of people but tend to be overwhelmed when people want to learn more about themselves from your observations. Stay true to your intuition and only tell those who need it. 

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

You are sometimes an inconsistent planner and don’t confront people easily. You are trying to change this because you want to be able to have a good balance between social, work and romantic lives. Your soul deserves to feel free.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

Seeing there is an upcoming moon in your sign Sept. 19, I suggest you journal and meditate to get the clarity you need for your next steps in life. Be proud of who you are and how far you’ve come. 

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

You are working on a new workout routine or health regimen, and it is keeping you busy in a great way. Embrace this journey toward a healthier version of you and continue to invest in your appearance. You look great.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

You have a great work ethic and a passion for staying up late and completing projects. Just be sure you are still getting enough sleep. Your body needs rest, and you shouldn’t ignore it. Keep it up, Capricorn.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb 18):

You are tuning in to your creative mind this week and coming up with new ideas that have the potential to change your community. Your positivity is increasing as you continue working toward your goals. 

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

While daydreaming may be enjoyable, you’ve likely noticed it isn’t particularly helpful when you’re trying to study or focus on something. This week, consider refreshing your environment. A clean home often leads to a peaceful mind.

Reach Abby Flores at entertainment@collegian.com
