Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Ducks swim across a flooded bike path next to the Lory Student Center Lagoon at Colorado State University Aug. 1. The Lagoon was one of the only areas to remain flooded after the July 31 storm.
Flood mitigation centers minimize flood damage on CSU campus

On July 31, Larimer County experienced up to three inches of rain, causing major flooding in Fort Collins...

Pizza Casbahs bright neon exterior illuminates Laurel Street. The institution has been part of the Fort Collins food scene since 2005 and offers authentic New York-style pizzas.
Pizza Casbah feeds authentic New York-style pizza to FoCo

Pizza Casbah has long been a staple for New York-style pizza near the Colorado State University campus...

Nick DeSalvo and Alex Silverhart hug each other after they are announced as this years president and vice president of the Associated Students of Colorado State University in the senate chambers April 5.
ASCSU's ambitions for the upcoming school year

Most of Colorado State University’s students may have been on summer break for the past couple of months,...

Horoscopes Aug. 7-13

Abby Flores, Staff Reporter
August 12, 2023
Horoscopes+Aug.+7-13
Collegian | Brooke Beresford

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

Dear stars,

With Mercury still in Virgo, you may have been overwhelmed and thinking a lot lately. It is OK to have setbacks from time to time. It is still summer, and Leo season is very active and fun. Be sure to relax and take breaks when you need to. You’ve got this! 

Keep shining,   

A Sagittarius Moon

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

You are not a water sign — you are ferocious. Your element is often difficult for others to understand, but what they don’t know is that you can be emotional too. You just prefer to upkeep your energy and plant it into the universe. It is a good thing, Aries! 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

You’ve been struggling in the finance department as of late but will recover when you start stabilizing at a new place. You were probably traveling or on the move, which resulted in spending more money. You should not regret the experience because it was abundant for your soul. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

You are an observer of life, Gemini, and you love to meet people every day. Your extroverted nature is being blessed because you are naturally led to the places you need to be in order to network. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

You always make the best food: Your cooking skills are shining, and as the summer ends, you should think about hosting a pool party or barbecue with your friends. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Celebrations have been happening all around, and you have been happily attending. As these slowly come to an end, you are starting to work on a new artistic project. Good luck, Leo!

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

You know how to make people smile, and sometimes you don’t realize just how much people appreciate your kindness. You matter, and you should be proud of how far you have come.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

In the past, people doubted your talents and relaxed nature, but soon you will win an award during an important event or ceremony. You are a hard worker behind the scenes, and you deserve to feel supported.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

You will go through an important spiritual experience sometime this week. Whether you have a series of dreams that tell you the future or you meet someone with a message, you will have a big awakening of some sort soon.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

You are a caring individual, and sometimes it is hard for you to express just how much you love the people around you. You are learning how to be vulnerable, and it is OK to be emotional too. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

If you have a business, Capricorn, it is going to get more recognition this week. You are doing something big for your community, even if you don’t see it. Your purpose and mission statement of life will be heard and expanded into the universe.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb 18):

You have been struggling with seeing your friends leave back to their homes or where they need to be. You don’t often like to spend too much time by yourself, but you should know that there are many people who think of you. You just need some time to take a break and reflect.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

You have a great mindset when it comes to art, Pisces. There are people who tend to be perfectionistic, but you like to go with the flow. Painting, drawing or filming with your mind’s eye is always the way to go.

Reach Abby Flores at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
