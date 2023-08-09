Horoscopes+Aug.+7-13

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

Dear stars,

With Mercury still in Virgo, you may have been overwhelmed and thinking a lot lately. It is OK to have setbacks from time to time. It is still summer, and Leo season is very active and fun. Be sure to relax and take breaks when you need to. You’ve got this!

Keep shining,

A Sagittarius Moon

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

You are not a water sign — you are ferocious. Your element is often difficult for others to understand, but what they don’t know is that you can be emotional too. You just prefer to upkeep your energy and plant it into the universe. It is a good thing, Aries!

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

You’ve been struggling in the finance department as of late but will recover when you start stabilizing at a new place. You were probably traveling or on the move, which resulted in spending more money. You should not regret the experience because it was abundant for your soul.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

You are an observer of life, Gemini, and you love to meet people every day. Your extroverted nature is being blessed because you are naturally led to the places you need to be in order to network.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

You always make the best food: Your cooking skills are shining, and as the summer ends, you should think about hosting a pool party or barbecue with your friends.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Celebrations have been happening all around, and you have been happily attending. As these slowly come to an end, you are starting to work on a new artistic project. Good luck, Leo!

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

You know how to make people smile, and sometimes you don’t realize just how much people appreciate your kindness. You matter, and you should be proud of how far you have come.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

In the past, people doubted your talents and relaxed nature, but soon you will win an award during an important event or ceremony. You are a hard worker behind the scenes, and you deserve to feel supported.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

You will go through an important spiritual experience sometime this week. Whether you have a series of dreams that tell you the future or you meet someone with a message, you will have a big awakening of some sort soon.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

You are a caring individual, and sometimes it is hard for you to express just how much you love the people around you. You are learning how to be vulnerable, and it is OK to be emotional too.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

If you have a business, Capricorn, it is going to get more recognition this week. You are doing something big for your community, even if you don’t see it. Your purpose and mission statement of life will be heard and expanded into the universe.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb 18):

You have been struggling with seeing your friends leave back to their homes or where they need to be. You don’t often like to spend too much time by yourself, but you should know that there are many people who think of you. You just need some time to take a break and reflect.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

You have a great mindset when it comes to art, Pisces. There are people who tend to be perfectionistic, but you like to go with the flow. Painting, drawing or filming with your mind’s eye is always the way to go.