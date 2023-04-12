‘Drag Through the Decades’ raises money for queer resources

Vegina Quartz performs to “Take On Me” while holding a microphone out for audience members at Colorado State University’s annual drag show April 9.

Drag is a form of self-expression, and it gives those within the queer community a space to explore sexual identity and defy gender norms. The art of drag has been a huge topic of conversation in the news lately, and the idea of banning drag has been discussed in states such as Arizona, South Carolina and Texas.

On Sunday, April 9, Colorado State University held its annual drag show at the Lory Student Center on campus. “Drag Through the Decades” was this year’s theme, and the nearly two-hourlong show had numerous acts to represent the art of drag.

Ad

The performance was a fundraiser for pride resource scholarships and the Leah Memorial Fund with the Pride Resource Center at CSU. These give money to LGBTQ+ students to ensure they have what is necessary to be successful in school.

“All performers brought a bright energy that kept the room loud and lively, and the diverse set of performances kept the show interesting at all times.”

“What we know is two out of three queer students do not have support at home,” said Maggie Hendrickson, director of the PRC. They explained why fundraisers like the drag show are so important.

The annual drag show is a highly anticipated event that many students and Fort Collins residents look forward to.

The evening began with two openers, who started with an explanation and acknowledgment of current laws being discussed against drag.

They also touched on the Drag House of Ovis, which is an open and safe club at CSU that allows students to get involved in performing drag.

The two main hosts were Krisa Gonna and Le Gateau Chocolat, who came out to the song “Rain on Me” by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, which had the crowd laughing from beginning to end with their tag-team jokes and witty responses.

Some of the performances were done to songs such as “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!” by ABBA, and “Feeling Good” by Michael Bublé. One performer even had a mashup of hits from the Disney Channel series “Phineas and Ferb.”

All performers brought a bright energy that kept the room loud and lively, and the diverse set of performances kept the show interesting at all times.

Throughout the whole show, audience members were able to go up to the stage and throw money at the performers. If they didn’t have cash handy, there was a QR code for donations. All money raised was given to the LGBTQ+ Scholarship Fund or the Leah Memorial Fund.

The main performance of the show was given right before intermission and was done by Juiccy Misdemeanor, who had the crowd engaged from beginning to end.

Ad

Her high kicks and sequined pink dress were an eye-catching and fun touch to the show as she kept the crowd cheering throughout the performance. She never stopped moving around the audience as she sang and danced along to the music.

The “Drag Through the Decades” show allowed the CSU community to witness drag and the diverse and creative ways it can be performed. For information on how to donate to the Pride Resource Center, visit their website.

Reach Katherine Borsting at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @katbor2025.