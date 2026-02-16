Transfers, confidence strengthen CSU men’s lacrosse after 13-year championship drought

Since history was made 13 years ago, luck has yet to return for Colorado State’s men’s lacrosse team.

The Rams have been inching closer and closer to returning to the Men’s Collegiate Lacrosse Association championships after the 2013 all-star team took it all, making it the sixth win in program history.

“We have to keep building upon the greatness that has been here before us.” -Ryan Menard, CSU lacrosse player

Hard training and mettle was the key to reaching the semi-finals in the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse Conference championship last season, but this 2026 team will have to go above and beyond to add to the record books.

This year, the Rams have some tricks up their sleeves: transfers Adyn Cover, Tanner Marsh, Ryan Menard and David Treadwell.

These additions may give the team the final push it needs.

Cover transferred from New Jersey Institute of Technology, a NCAA Division I team, ready to add fuel to the Rams’ fire despite sustaining a shoulder injury.

“Just knowing we were so close, and kind of having that at the back of our mind that you know we were right there,” Cover said. “We added new pieces, a lot of guys have returned and we’ve progressed.”

Helping them progress is Marsh, a transfer from Chatham. He played in the NCAA’s Division III as a strong attackman, receiving an honorable mention in the 2024 All-PAC.

Menard, another transfer from NJIT, looks to add to the team through his own experiences.

“I remember I had (upper-year) mentors that were teaching me through it,” Menard said. “So coming in, I was like, I’ll do the same for all the (younger players). I just keep on taking bits and pieces that I saw were successful there, and (I’m) bringing them here and trying to keep it going and just kind of adding on.”

Another new piece for CSU is Treadwell, a transfer from the NCAA Division I team at Hofstra, who is a three-time recipient of All-State Nebraska honors in high school.

However, it will take more than these new players to accomplish the dream CSU works toward every year.

Confidence is a key factor in an athlete’s success, specifically in balancing the pressure of finally making the championships.

Head coach Ryan MacDonald has been working to boost the team’s confidence as they prepare to face off against strong opponents like University of Colorado Boulder, Brigham Young University and Utah Valley University.

“We get to do, ‘juice of the day,’ every single day,” MacDonald said. “That might be the lowest guy on the depth chart; (it) might be the best, you know, highest scorer, or the best defender or best goalie. You get to break the team down at the end as a group, right out on the Ram, protecting the logo.”

Next to “juice of the day,” MacDonald also makes every practice a game, fostering healthy competition and a drive to win.

Along with the coaches, establishing confidence is also the responsibility of team captains Charlie Bibaud, Mason Daly, Joe Dixon and Jack Rego.

This is essential, as the Rams will face a rematch against the Utah Valley Wolverines, the defending RMLC champions and the team they lost to in the semi-finals last season.

But for CSU, it is essential not to dwell on big-time rivals, roadblocks or revenge. They have to take it day by day.

“We (have) to get through those (upcoming games), find our identity, stack some wins and then kind of roll in with some confidence,” Bibaud said. “You know that last stint of our season is always a grind, … so (we) definitely want to go in with confidence, a little bit of swag.”

Bibaud, two-time RMLC Honorable Mention All-Conference Goalie selection, is one of many seniors on the team hoping to bring home a long-awaited championship title.

Before beginning regular season games, the Rams faced Colorado College in an opening scrimmage, losing 15-7.

While this could be considered a blow to the team, it also offers an opportunity to learn which plays work, how the team meshes, what techniques to focus on and, most importantly, how to persevere when confidence is shaken.

The Rams’ first match of the regular season will be at 8 p.m. Mountain time Feb. 20 in Santa Clara, providing an opportunity to refocus their game.

With so much at stake, the Rams have the opportunity to turn year 13 into a lucky one.

“Every single year, it’s championship or bust,” Menard said. “We have to keep building upon the greatness that has been here before us.”

