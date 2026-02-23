CSU’s biggest sports fan: How ‘Ram Man’ leaves his mark

It is unlikely that Colorado State fans can attend a sporting event without spotting Alex Kristoff or, as he’s better known around campus, “Ram Man.”

The senior said he has has attended almost every CSU sporting event since his first year at CSU in the same iconic ram horns. Kristoff’s passion for CSU sports began well before he came to the school, and a football game at Hughes Stadium made him “a CSU fan ever since middle school.”

So when Kristoff came to CSU as a college student, Ram Man was born.

“I just started wearing a pair of ram horns to basketball games my first year,” Kristoff said.

From that point on, Kristoff always sported his ram horns for CSU events. But the awareness of Ram Man really grew last Spring.

“It all blew up during March Madness last year in Seattle, (specifically) in the Memphis game,” Kristoff said. “Then it was on Overtime, House of Highlights, Barstool and all the major sports outlets.”

When the CSU and Memphis round of 64 telecast came back from a commercial break, Ram Man hit the airwaves. Barstool Sports’ post on X featuring Kristoff reached over 170,000 people.

Ram Man wasn’t prepared for the sudden attention.

“All my friends were texting me about it,” Kristoff said. “I looked it up and I was like, ‘No way.’ I still can’t believe that actually happened to be honest.”

Since the telecast, Ram Man said he has noticed a change in his presence on campus, not just at games.

“It changed my perspective on myself, to be honest,” Kristoff said. “It felt like I’m more than just a college student and a fan. I became a CSU icon and a somewhat celebrity.”

Kristoff also mentioned that he interned this past season with the CSU football player personnel department, an experience he said he enjoyed.

“It’s been really fun to learn the ins and outs of the recruiting trade,” Kristoff said. “From a psychological stance, following movements and seeing if players have the X factor is something I check off. (I) just kind of (focus on) understanding what we are looking for from a prospect.”

Working and attending sporting events is a point of passion for Kristoff, but those aren’t the only passions he has. He is also the president of CSU’s Disability Club.

“The Disability Club is trying to make sure that people with visible or invisible disabilities get heard,” Kristoff said.

The CSU Disability Club is a place for students with disabilities to have a sense of community.

“It feels empowering as someone on the autism spectrum,” Kristoff said. “It gives us a chance to lift each other up.”

Inclusion is a core principle in the club, making the meetings a safe space and somewhere for everyone to feel welcome, which is something Kristoff said he believes is a key point.

“We just want to make sure everyone feels included,” Kristoff said. “Whether you have a disability or not, it gives a space to learn and talk out any frustrations.”

When not leading the Disability Club, interning for the football team or attending a CSU sporting event, Kristoff is supporting the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Bucks.

He said Clay Matthews and Giannis Antetokounmpo made him fall in love with the teams, which have now become a large part of his identity.

“I’m a huge Packers fan and a shareholder,” Kristoff said. “I got shares there my (first year at CSU), and I went to the shareholder meeting and got recognized by the team.”

Kristoff is set to graduate this May, and he said he hopes to leave an inspiring legacy at CSU.

“The impact I want to leave behind is that school spirit does not have to be just showing up in your school’s gear, but to not be afraid to go all out for your school,” Kristoff said.

Kristoff said he hopes to continue living in Fort Collins after graduation and also hopes to work for the university. He said he is filled with gratitude for making it this far.

“I give props to my family as a whole because they provided so much for me, and they’re willing to help me out no matter what,” Kristoff said. “They have been a big supporter of mine.”

During his final semester at CSU, Kristoff said he is aiming to help others on campus before he graduates.

“I am a great resource for anyone else who is neurodivergent,” Kristoff said. “Tell me your story. I’m all ears, and my DMs are always open.”

Reach Caleb Morrow at sports@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegianSpts.

Interested in more sports content? Sign up for Ram Report here for weekly CSU sports updates!