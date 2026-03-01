Founded 1891.

The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
CSU softball defeats rival UNC in home opener

Sophia Schaller, Staff Reporter
February 28, 2026
Collegian | Hayley Smith
First Base Jailey Wilson (10) catches a throw from her teammates to complete an out during Colorado State University’s game against Northern Colorado. The Rams won 5-1 Feb. 28.

In its home opener, Colorado State softball beat rival Northern Colorado 5-1 Saturday.

Going into the weekend, both teams had similar records, implying an even match until the Rams broke the game open in the sixth inning after a pitching change.

“I think that was a good energy shift for us,” head coach Jen Fisher said. “We were just very patient, and I think that’s what led to the run scoring.”

The Bears kicked off the game with a home run to deep left field by Katie Walling, gaining a small but early lead against the Rams.

CSU then retaliated with a sacrifice fly by shortstop Kaylynn English to bring in Lindsey Hinson to tie the game.

English’s batting average last season was an astonishing .350, which she is still working her way toward this year.

While the drive for CSU was present, part of the near-blow out was thanks to several slip ups by UNC, such as dropping balls, throwing errors and regrettable pitching changes.

The Rams took a late lead 3-1 off walks administered by Bears pitchers Aiyana Cordero and Ellyse Hydock, plus a throwing error by Krista Francia.

“I think it just makes us really capitalize on it,” Kyra Smith said. “If they’re not on (on top) of their game, then we’ll show them that we’re on (top of) of ours.”

But that couldn’t have happened without Smith’s two RBIs off a double, bringing in Bradie Poteet-Herrera and Lauren Stucky near the end of the game.

Last season, Smith had a batting average of .284, which was high among the CSU roster; she is currently on pace to surpass that this year.

Poteet-Herrera finished the first game of the day with one run and one at-bat, strengthening the team in her first season and beginning to make her mark on the program.

Totaling five runs, four hits and seven walks, CSU made a statement for future opponents playing in Ram territory.

Pitcher Reagan Wick (12) and Catcher Abby Edwards (34) celebrate a strikeout during game against UNC Feb. 28.. The Rams won 5-1 at the CSU softball field. (Collegian | Hayley Smith)

However, the key to success lay within star-pitcher Reagan Wick, who allowed only one run, seven hits and two walks through all seven innings. 

“(Wick) is such a competitor, and she is just so consistent,” Fisher said. “I think the team really loves playing behind her because she has such a steadiness about her.”

With an ERA of 1.92 so far this season, there is no doubt about Wick’s consistency when it comes to defending her team.

By helping to maintain stability, Wick provided the chance for CSU to focus on their offensive tactics.

Jailey Wilson was the driving force behind this matchup with two hits and two walks. She helped load the bases and apply pressure to UNC, making her an offensive leader of the game.

Last season, she held a batting average of .276 with 21 runs, showcasing her potential for this season.

The Rams look to continue their now three-game win streak by another double-header at 11 a.m. March 1 against Creighton and 2 p.m. against UNC.

“I think today we really just stepped out and handled our business,” Giselle Bentley said.

Reach Sophia Schaller at sports@collegian.com or on social media @sophschaller.

