Colorado athletes dominate US roster for 2026 Winter Olympics

With over 45,000 acres of skiable terrain and a notable winter culture, Colorado has a reputation as one of the United States’s snow sport capitals.

Now the world is seeing that on the big stage.

Team USA sent 232 athletes to the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, and no other state is more represented in the games than Colorado.

Thirty-two athletes traveled from the Centennial State, which makes up roughly 13.8% of the entire U.S. delegation. Minnesota trails behind Colorado with 26 athletes hailing from the state.

This dominance isn’t quite surprising when it comes to the Winter Olympics. With world-class training facilities and mountain access, Colorado raises winter athletes.

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs still remains one of the most recognizable facilities for Olympic preparation. Two other venues are farther west, with Copper Mountain in Frisco and Howelsen Hill in Steamboat Springs both being nationally recognized as training spots for winter athletes.

Below are the Colorado athletes representing Team USA.

Bobsled

Hunter Powell (Fort Collins)

Powell, a Colorado State track alum, will compete in his first Olympics with fiancée and monobob world champion, Kaysha Love.

For more on his underdog journey, read here.

Alpine Ski

Kyle Negomir (Littleton)

In his Olympic debut, Negomir placed 10th in downhill alpine ski, 19th overall in combined and 26th in Super-G.

River Radamus (Edwards)

A 3x Youth Olympic game gold medalist, Radamus placed 17th in giant slalom and 19th in men’s team combined.

Nina O’Brien (Denver)

Returning for her second Olympics, O’Brien was a member of the Alpine team that won gold during the 2023 World Championships.

Mikaela Shiffrin (Edwards/Vail)

Shiffrin came away with gold in the women’s slalom and is regarded highly as one of the most decorated alpine skiers with four Olympic gold medals and eight world championships.

Lindsey Vonn (Vail)

The Olympic goal medalist came back to the Olympic stage after nearly six years of retirement. Just a week before the games during a training run in Switzerland, Vonn ruptured her ACL, Vonn then returned to the mountain to compete before fracturing her tibia during a practice run just days before the Olympics.

Cross-Country Skiing

Lauren Jortberg (Boulder)

Jortberg will be making her Olympic debut this year.

Hailey Swirbul (El Jebel)

Swirbul’s will compete in her first Olympics after finishing third in the 10k freestyle at the 2020 World Cup.

Freestyle Halfpipe Skiing

Alex Ferreira (Aspen)

Ferreira is a 2-time Olympic medalist and has 16 World Cup podiums along with seven X Games medals.

Birk Irving (Winter Park)

Birk Irving finished fifth in the halfpipe during the 2022 Winter Olympics. He is joined by his sister Svea Irving.

Svea Irving (Winter Park)

This is Svea Irving’s first Olympics after finishing top 5 in every event in the halfpipe during the 2024-25 season.

Riley Jacobs (Oak Creek)

Making her Olympics debut, Jacobs comes in with nine top 10 finishes from the World Cup circuit.

Freestyle Moguls Ski

Charlie Mickel (Durango)

A two-time National Champion and 2023-24 NorAm Cup champion, Mickel will make his first appearance at the Olympics.

Landon Wendler (Steamboat Springs)

Wendler finished 17th in freestyle moguls and 26th in dual moguls.

Tess Johnson (Vail)

Johnson was the youngest athelete on the US National Team at age 14 and is the youngest American freestyle skier to win a World Championship medal.

Elizabeth Lemley (Vail)

Lemley will walk away from these Olympic games as a gold medalist in the moguls and a bronze medalist in the dual moguls event.

Nordic Combined Ski

Niklas Malacinski (Steamboat Springs)

In his first Olympics, Malacinski placed 13th in the Nordic combined.

Ski Jumping

Jason Colby (Steamboat Springs)

Colby made his Olympic debut and finished seventh in mixed-team ski jumping, 20th in normal hill and 31st in large hill.

Annika Belshaw (Steamboat Springs)

Belshaw was part of the U.S. ski jumping team that was disqualified from the finals over equipment issues.

Ski Mountaineering

Cam Smith (Crested Butte)

Smith was the first American man to finish top 10 in a ski mountaineering World Cup race.

Jessie Young (Aspen)

Young’s highest mountaineering finish was fourth in the 2015 World Championships.

Halfpipe Snowboarding

Chase Blackwell (Longmont)

Blackwell will compete in his first Olympics with 11 top 10 finishes in the World Cup.

Jake Pates (Eagle)

Pates will enter his second Olympics and placed eighth in the men’s halfpipe.

Maddy Schaffrick (Steamboat Springs)

Schaffrick returned after a decade following retirement at the age of 20. She finished with a No. 3 World Cup finish at the 2024-25 season opener.

Parallel Giant Slalom Snowboarding

Cody Winters (Steamboat Springs)

Winters competes in not only the alpine race but also the snowboard cross, and he is one of the few athletes who excels in two events after finishing on the podium for both events during the 2024-25 season.

Slopestyle Snowboarding

Jake Canter (Silverthorne)

Canter won his first Olympic bronze in the men’s snowboarding slopestyle freestyle.

Redmond “Red” Gerard (Silverthorne)

At the 2018 Winter Olympics, Gerrard won his first Olympic gold medal in the men’s slopestyle at just 17 years old, making him the youngest American snowboarder to win a medal.

Ollie Martin (Wolcott)

As the youngest male athlete for Team USA, Martin secured his first career World Cup podium in the 2025 Calgary Snow Rodeo as the youngest male rider to win a World Cup slopestyle event.

Lily Dhawornvej (Copper Mountain)

At just 16 years old, Dhawornvej earned a silver medal at the World Cup 2026 Laax Open, tallying her eighth World Cup top 10 finish.

Snowboard Cross

Stacy Gaskill (Golden)

Going into her second Olympics, Gaskill racked up over 11 Nor-Am podiums and 19 top-10 World Cup placements.

Pair Figuring Skating

Ellie Kam (Colorado Springs) and Danny O’Shea (Colorado Springs)

In their first Olympics, the pair earned a gold medal in team figure skating and seventh in pairs.

Biathlon

Joanne Reid (Grand Junction)

In her third Olympics, Reid came away with an 18th place finish in the 4 x 6 km women’s relay, along with 68th finish in 15km individual and 72nd in 7.5 km sprint.

U.S. Hockey Team

Jaccob Slavin (Erie)

Slavin currently plays for the Carolina Hurricanes after being drafted in the fourth round of the NHL draft in 2012.