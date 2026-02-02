This semester in ASCSU: student-focused initiatives, collaboration

The spring semester at Colorado State University has begun, and with that, the Associated Students of Colorado State University is launching a new semester of leadership, programming and student engagement initiatives across campus.

Below is an overview of each branch’s goals and planned initiatives for the semester, outlining what students and faculty can expect in the months ahead.

Executive Branch

The Executive Branch is responsible for implementing and enforcing the laws written by the ASCSU Senate, as well as leading initiatives that address a wide range of issues across CSU’s campus.

Office of the President

The Office of the President includes the president, vice president and senior administrative staff. President Jakye Nunley stressed the importance of collaboration within the organization.

“Each is an integral functioning part to this larger system,” Nunley said. “This semester, I think collaboration is a huge emphasis.”

The vice president is responsible for heading the Student Fee Advisory Board, which oversees $74 million in student fees and serves as the student voice to the Board of Governors when considering fee increases. Vice President Joseph Godshall highlighted his focus on transparency in the role.

“I really wanted to place an emphasis on being transparent and open about student fees, and I think that we did accomplish that because more students are aware now of exactly what their money’s going to,” Godshall said. “In this semester, I’d like to see it branch out to all communities at CSU.”

Nunley also spoke about the Campus Leaders Series, an initiative intended to bring student leaders from across campus together for professional development and foster new partnerships.

“We’re getting student leaders together to think of their professional development (and) how they’re developing their organizations, but also getting us together to answer the question of how we shape campus together,” Nunley said.

Basic Needs

The Department of Basic Needs has several initiatives planned this semester, beginning with Wellness Wonderland Feb. 6, a tabling fair focused on basic needs, health and wellness.

On April 20, they will host the Higher Education Basic Needs Summit, bringing students and faculty together from across Colorado to discuss initiatives surrounding basic needs. Throughout the semester, Basic Needs will also be tabling monthly at Ram Band, distributing drink covers and drink-spike test strips at local bars.

Unified Success

The Department of Unified Success is focused on enhancing the student experience through programming and collaboration. This semester, they plan to work with organizations like the Black Student Alliance, the Community for Excellence and the Cultural Resource Centers to support marginalized groups on campus and students’ academic success.

The department will also be relaunching its “ASCSU in the Classroom” campaign, bringing members of ASCSU directly to classrooms to engage with the student body.

Environmental Affairs

The Office of Environmental Affairs indicated that it is focused furthering sustainable programs on campus. Currently, they are working on the Graduation Gown Lending Library, where students will be able to rent regalia at no cost.

The department is also planning a reusable menstrual product giveaway Tuesday, April 2, and an additional giveaway of zero-waste laundry detergent sheets Feb. 26 and March. 12. They also provided a bottle of Castile soap to the Rams Against Hunger pantry, from which students can refill their own soap bottles at no cost.

Finance

The Finance department oversees the Board for Student Organization Funding, which reviews grant applications supporting student organizations.

This semester, the department will be publishing quarterly financial statements and hosting a BSOF information session to promote financial transparency and accountability within ASCSU.

Graduate Affairs

Graduate Affairs will continue to provide representation for graduate students in all areas of campus, working to improve the experience of graduate and professional students during their time at CSU and beyond.

Public Relations

This semester, marketing and communications will play a key role in promoting ASCSU Elections through media engagement and expanding its social media presence with a new campaign: “What Does ASCSU Even Do?”

The department will continue to build on campus partnerships, including the Campus Leader Series.

Governmental Affairs

Governmental Affairs will be promoting civic engagement and understanding through a number of initiatives. Most notably, the annual Day at the Capitol will offer students a chance to visit the Colorado State Capitol and sit in on legislative sessions, meet their legislators and attend committee meetings.

Throughout the semester, the department will also be facilitating the Legislative Strategic Advisory Board, which advocates for state-level policies that affect the student body.

Traditions and Programs

Students can look forward to a number of exciting events from the traditions and programs department. At the end of the semester, the Feast of the Food Trucks will provide free food and activities for students to celebrate the end of the academic year.

The department will also be organizing the annual Inauguration Ball to celebrate the accomplishments of ASCSU members and welcome the new ASCSU administration following this year’s election results.

Legislative Branch

The Legislative Branch is responsible for drafting legislation and representing the student body on campus committees. The Senate also allocates funding for student clubs, organizations and campus initiatives, along with overseeing student services across campus.

The branch is composed of several committees — Budgetary Affairs, Internal Affairs, University Affairs and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion — along with four caucuses: Women’s and Social Justice, Accessibility, Students of the Oval and Housing. Committees review and process ongoing legislation and communicate with community stakeholders, while caucuses serve as community spaces for discussion and collaboration around shared interests.

Ferrin Jaudon, the recruitment and retention officer of the senate, highlighted ASCSU’s focus on proactively reaching out to students.

“I think a big part of this semester is ASCSU coming to students rather than having students come to us,” Jaudon said. “That’s a big focus. So it’s not really what you can do as a student but what can ASCSU do for you to make sure you’re aware.”

Judicial Branch

The Judicial Branch is responsible for furthering the fair and equal treatment of all students during conduct proceedings through the university, including proceedings conducted through the Student Resolution Center, through Student Conduct Services and within ASCSU.

This upcoming semester, the branch aims to ensure fairness and equity in this year’s ASCSU elections, which will elect a new president, vice president and speaker of the senate, along with fill remaining senator seats. The branch will also host its annual Rams Know Their Rights, which is a weeklong series of events centered on educating students on their rights in the dorms, accessibility on campus and more.

Chief Justice Melanie Brousseau emphasized the responsibility that ASCSU has to manage student fees in service of the student body.

“At the end of the day, ASCSU runs on student fees, and those fees should go back to the students and be spent on the students, rather than just on ourselves or internal operating,” Brousseau said.