CSU women’s basketball sweeps Grand Canyon, improves to 7-2 in conference

Those three words sum up Colorado State women’s basketball’s win over Grand Canyon Wednesday. CSU won in low-stress fashion, toppling the Antelopes 67-50 in an orange-out game. The win marks three straight for the Rams, and improves their overall record to 16-4. CSU also completed a sweep against GCU, with the first game resulting in similar fashion 61-47.

“Really proud of the group; this is a good victory,” head coach Ryun Williams said.

Williams was most pleased with the defensive performance, especially in the first half, as his team only allowed 22 points from GCU and five team fouls all half.

“That just means our group was connected,” Williams said. “We played with really good discipline, and we always say no unnecessary fouling.”

GCU’s leading scorers, Chloe Mann and Julianna LaMendola, combined for just eight points and shot 2-of-15 from the field.

“We did a great job on man; we did a great job on number 20, LaMendola,” Williams said.

Defense is a key aspect for this team, and that showcased in Wednesday’s win. Setting the tone early and maintaining the defensive end yielded big benefits.

“A key emphasis for sure was our defense,” Kloe Froebe said. “That’s what we thrive on, and we always say defense leads to offense. That was a big focal point for this game, for sure.”

And starting out that way was intentional in Wednesday’s game.

“The last couple of games we’ve let teams get off to really good starts and gain some confidence, and tonight everybody was locked in and did their job,” Williams said.

The 3-point shooting was also a key factor of the win, as the Rams connected on eight from downtown, shooting 47% from three.

Hannah Ronsiek led the team in 3-pointers with three beyond the arc, and she also led the team in scoring with 14 points. Ronsiek entered the game 0-of-9 over the previous two contests from three and was looking to get her shot back.

“The only way to get out of it was to shoot my way out of it,” Ronsiek said.

Coach Williams put Ronsiek in good company when talking about her progress out of the shooting slump.

“Steph Curry, Sabrina, they all go through some tough stretches,” Williams said. “And she’s just been through a little one, but seniors find their way through it, and that’s what Hannah’s doing.”

Ronsiek had early success, drilling a three early in the game, eventually generating more success. And she said she hopes this game will be a foreshadowing of the remainder of the season.

Overall, the 3-point shot has gone cold at times for the Rams this season. A game with the team shooting well from three is something that needs to continue for long-term success, according to Williams.

“If we can just be a threat from that 3-ball at a little better pace (than) we’ve been so far this season, that’s how this basketball team can grow,” Williams said.

Lexus Bargesser continued her solid play against the Lopes as well, adding 13 points. Froebe also added 11, which brought three Rams in double figures, spreading points across the rotation.

The Rams now prepare to go on the road, where they will face Fresno State Saturday. The Rams will look to ride their strong defensive showing and hot 3-point shooting into that matchup before returning home for a duel with 14-3 San Diego State Jan. 28.

