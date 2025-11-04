Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

Museum of Art Fort Collins brings visibility to Indigenous contemporary art

Sananda Chandy, Staff Reporter
November 4, 2025
Collegian | Hayden Holz
Paintings hang on display at “Indigenous Voices: A Contemporary Art Exhibition” at the Museum of Art Fort Collins Oct. 30.

From smooth acrylic paint brushstrokes to the hide of a deer, the Museum of Art Fort Collins filled its halls in the beginning of October with rich, creative pieces that all have a story to tell.

By showcasing diverse Indigenous perspectives, “Indigenous Voices: A Contemporary Art Exhibition” works to expand the public’s understanding of living Indigenous artists and their identities.

Open until Jan. 4, 2026, the “Indigenous Voices: A Contemporary Art Exhibition” was curated by artist Gregg Deal, who is a part of the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe. Gregg Deal unites a variety of Indigenous artists, all of whom utilize distinct visual techniques to engage with political, cultural and social topics.

A man views a painting on display at “Indigenous Voices: A Contemporary Art Exhibition” at the Museum of Art Fort Collins Oct. 30. (Collegian | Hayden Holz)

Gregg Deal is a multi-disciplinary artist and activist who has developed several murals, paintings, spoken word performances and other works that invite viewers to recognize issues in relation to his Native identity along with American society and history.

His child, Sage Deal, was one of the artists featured in the exhibit. They are currently studying art at University of Colorado, Denver, and said they’ve had a passion for art from a young age. They have pictures of them sitting in their father’s office, simply happy to be immersed in art.

“Not a lot of people get to just be all-consumed by art through the majority of their life,” Sage Deal said. “That immersion in art gives me a point of view that is really, really unique and something that I’m really lucky to have.”

A painting by Sage Deal hangs at “Indigenous Voices: A Contemporary Art Exhibition” at the Museum of Art Fort Collins Oct. 30. (Collegian | Hayden Holz)

As a student majoring in art history, Sage Deal said they noticed how Indigenous art is treated in an antiquated manner outside of contemporary circles. They said they feel Indigenous art is normally seen through a hegemonic lens, demeaning Indigenous people and their work. They said they believe this exhibit can challenge outdated perceptions of Indigenous voices.

“Being able to have contemporary Indigenous exhibits is so important for reminding people that Indigenous people are still here and making art and still participating in their traditions,” Sage Deal said. “It’s also important to highlight the voices of marginalized groups of people.”

Lesly Alvarez-Rivera works as a visitor services associate at the MOA. After speaking with the artists, she said she recognized how grateful many of them were to share their culture with generations coming together to share and celebrate their voices.

A painted bison skull hangs on display as a part of the “Indigenous Voices: A Contemporary Art Exhibition” at the Museum of Art Fort Collins Oct. 30. (Collegian | Hayden Holz)

“They care about sharing their culture with people about how they used to live and how all those generations transition into what it is now today,” Alvarez-Rivera said. “A lot of the artists still do bead work and work with animal hide, feathers, food and a community.”

Dakota, Samoan and Kickapoo artist Skye Little Cloud is a sophomore at Pratt Institute, studying painting with a minor in museum and gallery practices. She also founded the Little Cloud Studio in 2024 alongside her mother, Jane Little Cloud, discovering her muse in her tribal culture.

“Engaging with Indigenous art with Indigenous communities just needs to be pushed even more. Lots of people still view Natives, as a people, very confined to a specific period in time of history when we are still here and continue to transcend that time. In order to survive in the face of patriarchy, colonization, we need to be coming together to share our voices.” -Skye Little Cloud, Indigenous artist

She got involved with the exhibit through her mentor, Kristina Maldonado Bad Hand, one of the other exhibition artists, who referred her to Gregg Deal. Skye Little Cloud said Gregg Deal was hoping to integrate younger artists and their emerging perspectives into the exhibition.

“There’s still the overarching voice of indigeneity through the interpersonal relationships with their own tribes and with their own identities and what their own people shows through in all of the work,” Skye Little Cloud said.  “It’s really cool to see that all lined up.”

Skye Little Cloud’s paintings “Serpentine Bloom” and “Introspective Bloom” are a diptych that showcases a connection between two Indigenous women. Darker purple shades and more vibrant hues comes together to represent a sisterly bond.

A corridor showcases paintings that are a part of the “Indigenous Voices: A Contemporary Art Exhibition” at the Museum of Art Fort Collins Oct. 30. (Collegian | Hayden Holz)

“I feel I had a breakthrough with these works,” Skye Little Cloud said. “I had lots of experimentation in it regarding the colors, and  I just love the concepts that I was playing with, including sisterhood, matriarchy and platonic and intimate love between women.”

Alvarez-Rivera said she appreciated how Skye Little Cloud emphasizes Indigenous women’s beauty alongside nature. She said she has always loved learning about the representation of women in the arts, which Skye Little Cloud focuses on across her artwork.

Both Skye Little Cloud and Sage Deal said they are excited for the Fort Collins community to see the abstract paintings created by artist Steven Yazzie from the Navajo Nation and Laguna Pueblo tribe. Skye Little Cloud said she enjoys his vibrant and dynamic landscapes, like those pictured in his piece “Untitled Forces of Nature.”

An artwork made from deer hide is displayed at “Indigenous Voices: A Contemporary Art Exhibition” at the Museum of Art Fort Collins Oct. 30. (Collegian | Hayden Holz)

“(Yazzie’s) landscapes are so beautiful and immersive,” Skye Little Cloud said. “You won’t miss them, and they will immediately catch your eye.”

Alvarez-Rivera and Skye Little Cloud said they want the community to bring more visibility to Indigenous communities, even in exhibits where Native voices aren’t the central theme. Skye Little Cloud said she wishes for individuals to leave the exhibition with a new perspective on Indigenous work and a fresh appreciation for the beauty of contemporary Indigenous art.

“Engaging with Indigenous art with Indigenous communities just needs to be pushed even more,” Skye Little Cloud said. “Lots of people still view Natives, as a people, very confined to a specific period in time of history when we are still here and continue to transcend that time. In order to survive in the face of patriarchy, colonization, we need to be coming together to share our voices.”

Reach Sananda Chandy at entertainment@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Articles
A player in a green and gold jersey passing the ball.
CSU men's basketball cruises past Incarnate Word in first game under Farokhmanesh
Pan: Big Tech widens digital privacy knowledge gap
Pan: Big Tech widens digital privacy knowledge gap
Colorado State University football running back Lloyd Avant (25) runs the ball down the field while wide receiver Lavon Brown (8) helps hold back University of Wyoming's defense Oct. 25. Avant contributed 14 rushing yards to CSU's game total of 94 rushing yards.
CSU football works to rebuild itself, sets sights on UNLV
More in Arts and Entertainment
horoscopes
Horoscopes Nov. 3-9
MX. Pixie Stix takes on the lead role of Frank-N-Furter, performing "Sweet Transvestite" in "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" Oct. 23. “I think for a lot of us, this is the one place that we can be truly ourselves and don't have to hide anything," MX. Pixie Stix said.
Gallery: No Picnic shadow cast: The family behind 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' at The Lyric
No Picnic shadow cast member gets ready to perform under stage name Big Eyed Trasher Oct. 23. The shadow cast rotates roles often, giving its members the chance to explore different characters. For the Thursday evening performance, Big Eyed Trasher finished up the final touches in The Lyric's green room before performing as a Transylvanian.
No Picnic prepares for annual Halloween 'Rocky Horror' performance at The Lyric
More in Campus & Local Arts
CSU student Isaac Hermanson plays the standing bass with fellow musicians for the reception of the 50th anniversary of CSU's Visual Arts Building, which honored faculty and alumni during the anniversary exhibition's opening evening Oct. 17.
CSU Visual Arts building celebrates 50 years of creativity, education
Colorado State University theater major and actor playing “Emily” in the Cherryfield Toy Company production performs a frightening scene with light shadowing her face in a red room during a dress rehearsal in the University Center for the Arts Oct. 20.
CSU students craft immersive theater experience with 'Cherryfield Toy Company'
Courtesy of The Eye
Through the lens of The Eye: CSU art club welcomes all