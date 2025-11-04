Museum of Art Fort Collins brings visibility to Indigenous contemporary art

From smooth acrylic paint brushstrokes to the hide of a deer, the Museum of Art Fort Collins filled its halls in the beginning of October with rich, creative pieces that all have a story to tell.

By showcasing diverse Indigenous perspectives, “Indigenous Voices: A Contemporary Art Exhibition” works to expand the public’s understanding of living Indigenous artists and their identities.

Open until Jan. 4, 2026, the “Indigenous Voices: A Contemporary Art Exhibition” was curated by artist Gregg Deal, who is a part of the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe. Gregg Deal unites a variety of Indigenous artists, all of whom utilize distinct visual techniques to engage with political, cultural and social topics.

Gregg Deal is a multi-disciplinary artist and activist who has developed several murals, paintings, spoken word performances and other works that invite viewers to recognize issues in relation to his Native identity along with American society and history.

His child, Sage Deal, was one of the artists featured in the exhibit. They are currently studying art at University of Colorado, Denver, and said they’ve had a passion for art from a young age. They have pictures of them sitting in their father’s office, simply happy to be immersed in art.

“Not a lot of people get to just be all-consumed by art through the majority of their life,” Sage Deal said. “That immersion in art gives me a point of view that is really, really unique and something that I’m really lucky to have.”

As a student majoring in art history, Sage Deal said they noticed how Indigenous art is treated in an antiquated manner outside of contemporary circles. They said they feel Indigenous art is normally seen through a hegemonic lens, demeaning Indigenous people and their work. They said they believe this exhibit can challenge outdated perceptions of Indigenous voices.

“Being able to have contemporary Indigenous exhibits is so important for reminding people that Indigenous people are still here and making art and still participating in their traditions,” Sage Deal said. “It’s also important to highlight the voices of marginalized groups of people.”

Lesly Alvarez-Rivera works as a visitor services associate at the MOA. After speaking with the artists, she said she recognized how grateful many of them were to share their culture with generations coming together to share and celebrate their voices.

“They care about sharing their culture with people about how they used to live and how all those generations transition into what it is now today,” Alvarez-Rivera said. “A lot of the artists still do bead work and work with animal hide, feathers, food and a community.”

Dakota, Samoan and Kickapoo artist Skye Little Cloud is a sophomore at Pratt Institute, studying painting with a minor in museum and gallery practices. She also founded the Little Cloud Studio in 2024 alongside her mother, Jane Little Cloud, discovering her muse in her tribal culture.

“Engaging with Indigenous art with Indigenous communities just needs to be pushed even more. Lots of people still view Natives, as a people, very confined to a specific period in time of history when we are still here and continue to transcend that time. In order to survive in the face of patriarchy, colonization, we need to be coming together to share our voices.” -Skye Little Cloud, Indigenous artist

She got involved with the exhibit through her mentor, Kristina Maldonado Bad Hand, one of the other exhibition artists, who referred her to Gregg Deal. Skye Little Cloud said Gregg Deal was hoping to integrate younger artists and their emerging perspectives into the exhibition.

“There’s still the overarching voice of indigeneity through the interpersonal relationships with their own tribes and with their own identities and what their own people shows through in all of the work,” Skye Little Cloud said. “It’s really cool to see that all lined up.”

Skye Little Cloud’s paintings “Serpentine Bloom” and “Introspective Bloom” are a diptych that showcases a connection between two Indigenous women. Darker purple shades and more vibrant hues comes together to represent a sisterly bond.

“I feel I had a breakthrough with these works,” Skye Little Cloud said. “I had lots of experimentation in it regarding the colors, and I just love the concepts that I was playing with, including sisterhood, matriarchy and platonic and intimate love between women.”

Alvarez-Rivera said she appreciated how Skye Little Cloud emphasizes Indigenous women’s beauty alongside nature. She said she has always loved learning about the representation of women in the arts, which Skye Little Cloud focuses on across her artwork.

Both Skye Little Cloud and Sage Deal said they are excited for the Fort Collins community to see the abstract paintings created by artist Steven Yazzie from the Navajo Nation and Laguna Pueblo tribe. Skye Little Cloud said she enjoys his vibrant and dynamic landscapes, like those pictured in his piece “Untitled Forces of Nature.”

“(Yazzie’s) landscapes are so beautiful and immersive,” Skye Little Cloud said. “You won’t miss them, and they will immediately catch your eye.”

Alvarez-Rivera and Skye Little Cloud said they want the community to bring more visibility to Indigenous communities, even in exhibits where Native voices aren’t the central theme. Skye Little Cloud said she wishes for individuals to leave the exhibition with a new perspective on Indigenous work and a fresh appreciation for the beauty of contemporary Indigenous art.

