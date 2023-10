Krisa Gonna improvises a routine during drag roulette at The Lyric Oct. 20. “Whenever I’m on stage, I feel like little Kris, who went through a lot of shit,” Krisa Gonna said. “I feel like I’m hugging my inner child onstage every time. Every time I’m putting makeup on or I’m thinking about an outfit, every time I put a wig on, it’s like I’m allowing that kid, who was so hurt, to do whatever he wanted at that time. It’s never too late to do what you want, and it makes me really happy.” Drag Roulette was a new event where each of the performers had to invent a routine on the spot to a random music clip.

Collegian | Cait Mckinzie