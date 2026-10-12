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Gallery: CSU volleyball continues strong winning streak

Cerys Hembury and Mabel Martinez
October 12, 2026

  • Colorado State University volleyball’s Maria Brun (26) tips the ball over the net to score a point for CSU during the team’s match against Oregon State University in Moby Arena Oct. 10. Brun provided the Rams with both strong offense and defense, putting up 10 kills and 11 digs.

    Collegian | Cerys Hembury

  • Colorado State Unviersity middle blocker Eve Wilson (27) and setter Erin Debiec (23) jump to block a hit from an Oregon State University outside hitter in Moby Arena Oct. 10. The two combined for three solo and four assisted blocks against the Beavers.

    Collegian | Mabel Martinez

  • Colorado State University volleyball players celebrate after scoring a point against the Oregon State University Beavers in Moby Arena Oct. 10. CSU won the match 3-1.

    Collegian | Mabel Martinez

  • Colorado State Univeristy middle blocker Eve Wilson (27) spikes the ball past the hands of the Oregon State University defense to score a point for the Rams during a home volleyball match Oct. 10. Wilson scored 16.2% of the Rams’ 99 points over four sets, leading CSU to a 3-1 win.

    Collegian | Cerys Hembury

  • Colorado State University sophomore Sofia Zabjeck (5) jumps to send the ball over the net during a match against the Oregon State University Beavers Oct. 10. Zabjeck racked up 30 attacks and seven kills against OSU.

    Collegian | Mabel Martinez

  • Members of the Colorado State University Presidential Pep Band sing the chorus to “Hey! Baby” during a volleyball matchup between CSU and Oregon State University in Moby Arena Oct. 10. After a close loss in the first set, CSU volleyball fought back to win the game in four sets.

    Collegian | Cerys Hembury

  • Karsyn Fetzer (1), a libero for Colorado State University volleyball, holds up a finger to celebrate a point made on an Oregon State University service error during a Rams home game Oct. 10. OSU made 31 service errors over the course of four sets.

    Collegian | Cerys Hembury

  • Colorado State University volleyball setter Erin Debiec (23) serves the ball at CSU’s match against Oregon State University Beavers at Moby Arena Oct. 10.

    Collegian | Mabel Martinez

  • Colorado State University volleyball outside hitter Halle Jameson (4) perpares to return a serve during CSU’s volleyball game against Oregon State Univesity in Moby Arena Oct. 10. Jameson led the Rams with 31 attacks and 11 kills.

    Collegian | Cerys Hembury

  • The Colorado State University volleyball team celebrates after a point scored against the Oregon State University Beavers at Moby Arena Oct. 10. CSU won the match 3-1.

    Collegian | Mabel Martinez
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About the Contributor
Cerys Hembury
Cerys Hembury, Photo Director
Cerys Hembury is a second-year student studying political science and English. After working as a staff photographer during her first year, she is now one of the acting photo directors for the 2026-27 school year. Hembury was born and raised in Aspen, Colorado, and after spending 18 years in the state, she figured the move to Fort Collins wouldn’t entail many surprises. However, she soon found out that much like a trip along I-70, this town is more complex than it seems on the map. During her year as a staff photographer, Hembury fell in love with Fort Collins’ deceptive simplicity. Layers of music culture, outreach programs, locally owned businesses and love for the outdoors revealed themselves with each passing photo assignment.  Under the guidance of Cait Mckinzie and Sofia Raikow, her photo director and assistant photo director respectively, she grew in both knowledge and confidence. It was largely thanks to them that her photos of the second Fort Collins No Kings protest were published by The Colorado Sun, an accomplishment that 14-year-old Hembury would never have imagined when she spent her first paycheck on a Canon camera.  This year, she looks forward to upholding The Collegian’s legacy by leading the newspaper’s team of photographers to create impactful photojournalism. Every edition of The Collegian serves the students who create it and the students who read it. Being part of that history enriches connections between community members, both in the university and beyond. 