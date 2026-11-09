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The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
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Gallery: Rail Jam wraps up 2026 Snow Days in style

Blake Kubat, Staff Photographer
November 9, 2026

  • Ash Assael, a snowboarder competing in the men’s division of the Rail Jam, sends a backflip from the main lip of the hill Nov. 7. This year’s Rail Jam ramp was designed by Colorado State University’s Rapid Prototyping Lab and set up on the Intramural Fields.

    Collegian | Blake Kubat

  • Ben Ferguson, a skier competing in the Colorado State University Snow Days Rail Jam competition, does a shifty with a tail grab onto the tube for one of the final runs of the competition Nov. 7.

    Collegian | Blake Kubat

  • A competitor in the Colorado State University Snow Days Rail Jam spins for 270 onto the tube Nov. 7.

    Collegian | Blake Kubat

  • Casey Burger, a skier competing in the Colorado State University Rail Jam, spots the landing while attempting a 360 off the main jump Nov. 7. Competitors completed flips, airs and rotations on the hill, which was designed by the CSU Rapid Prototyping and Applied Engineering lab.

    Collegian | Blake Kubat

  • Snowriders Chief of Operations officer Derek Hamill throws a backflip during the open division of the Colorado State University Snow Days Rail Jam competition Nov. 7. “I just wanted to get some more energy into the crowd, so I just sent it and hoped for the best,” Hamill said.

    Collegian | Blake Kubat

  • Charley Garner, a competitor in the women’s division of the Colorado State University Snow Days Rail Jam competition, does a backside board slide on the tube during her second run Nov. 7.

    Collegian | Blake Kubat

  • Bradley King, a skier who placed in third in the open competition during Colorado State University’s Snow Days Rail Jam, completes a 90-degree tube slide on one of his runs Nov. 7. “I am so happy I was able to compete,” King said. “All of this was so much fun, and I can’t wait till next year.”

    Collegian | blake Kubat

  • A snowboarder warms up before the Colorado State University Snow Days Rail Jam by sending a trick onto the tube Nov. 7. The competition, hosted by the CSU Snowriders club, featured three rounds of competition: men’s, women’s and open.

    Collegian | Blake Kubat

  • Ben Ferguson, a skier competing in the Colorado State University Snow Days Rail Jam, attempts a trick onto the rail Nov. 7.

    Collegian | Blake Kubat

  • Naomi Deitch, a snowboarder competing in the women’s division of the Colorado State University Snow Days Rail Jam does a 360 off the kick on the hill Nov. 7.

    Collegian | Blake Kubat

  • CAM the Ram sends the final run in front of an energetic crowd to cap off the Rail Jam during Colorado State University’s Snow Days Nov. 7.

    Collegian | Blake Kubat
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