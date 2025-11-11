Michaela McGowan transfers, picks up where she left off for CSU soccer

Junior midfielder Michaela McGowan had a great first season with Colorado State soccer, finishing the year with six goals, five assists, 17 points and 22 shots on goal.

Fall 2025 marked her first season with the Rams and yielded positive results for the team, and McGowan displayed poise and the capability to lead.

“Everybody has to have resilience, especially when you get to tournament time,” head coach Keeley Hagen said. “Planning against San Diego State was very much a chess match, and, you know, they get one shot on goal and they score — and that’s how cruel our sport can be at times — but Michaela showed what she can do and be resilient off the bench.”

McGowan showed spirit this year as the Rams started 6-0 on the season before entering a slump down the stretch.

McGowan led in assists, which gave the Rams more scoring balance and helped others to score more frequently.

“Whenever I struggled with something mentally, or even with school, I really leaned on my teammates and my friends around me,” McGowan said. “And I feel like that was a huge moment, especially because I have a fear of flying. And with my teammates, I was able to overcome that, so that’s definitely one huge thing I have learned.”

McGowan was awarded a spot on the Mountain West All-Newcomer team in her first season with the Rams.

“We were undefeated for (six) games, which was incredible, and then we fell into a slump,” McGowan said. “But during that (stretch), I was so proud that our team was able to be positive and didn’t want to give up.”

McGowan said she was proud of her teammates, whether they played or not, and she gave the other players ample opportunities to score when they did, as McGowan led the team in assists on the year.

“I think despite losing in the first round of the tournament, I’m very, very proud of our girls,” McGowan. “I think everybody gave it their all. And you know, like Keely said, games don’t always go your way. It’s the cruel game of soccer. So I’m just so proud of everyone and the performance they put out there.”

McGowan has only had one season so far with CSU, but she originally transferred from Denver, where she spent two years. She finished third on the team in goals, led the team in assists and had 14 total starts in her second season at DU. Her DU stats are almost identical to her CSU stats, where she was second in most individual categories.

Considering McGowan’s strong season, her prospects going into next year look positive.

Star forward Olivia Fout just finished her senior season, and the Rams might have found another veteran leader in McGowan. As someone topping the stat sheet for CSU and habitually encouraging her teammates, McGowan has shown progression worthy of acknowledgement.

McGowan has displayed the necessary consistency required to succeed in the coming seasons.

Reach Jasper Griese at sports@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegianSpts.

Interested in more sports content? Sign up for Ram Report here for weekly CSU sports updates!