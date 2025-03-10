Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

Autumn Rutherford leads CSU softball to win in conference opener against UNLV

John Vu, Staff Reporter
March 14, 2025
Collegian | Katelynn Ortega
Lauren Stucky running into third base after a play in game against UNLV March 15. CSU won 9-5.

Colorado State softball started its Mountain West conference campaign strong with a hard-fought 9-5 win over UNLV

After finishing non-conference play the weekend prior, CSU went into Friday’s game ranked last in the MW with a record of 9-14. Despite having a rough start to the season, the Rams didn’t let it discourage them going into their first in-conference matchup.

“I think in the past, we’ve always like almost gotten overly hyped for conference,” coach Jen Fisher said. “Just pretend it’s like last weekend, that’s who we’re playing. So, you know, it doesn’t really matter and just play hard, play. And I think we match up pretty well with (UNLV).” 

After going down 1-0, heading into the bottom of the second inning, it was first-year Autumn Rutherford setting the tone for the Rams as she hit an absolute missile to center field propelling CSU up 3-1.

“(It was) a big moment that kind of brought the energy up at first,” Rutherford said. “(It helped) having us have that little head start, and the going into the rest of the game with that.” 

After allowing UNLV to regain a 5-3 lead going into the bottom of the fourth, it was evident the Rams needed to make a push.

They did just that.

The Rams followed with a 6-0 run to end the game, and it all started after Kaylynn English got on base from a series of balls. Suddenly, UNLV defensively collapsed, giving up two of those runs in the bottom of the fourth due to multiple costly mistakes. 

From there, the Rams continued to find their offensive rhythm thanks to key veteran players like seniors Carolina Buffaloe and Brooke Bohlender as both combined for three out their last six runs to end the game helping the Rams improve to 10-14 on the year. 

“My hope is to just keep surprising teams,” Bohlender said. “Our preseason ranking (wasn’t) that great, so people aren’t going to expect us to be good. So, that’s one thing that we’re going to continue to surprise people (with).” 

While it was Buffaloe’s and Bohlender’s leadership and timely contribution that helped the team to victory, it was the underclassmen who came up big when it mattered the most. Underclassmen like Kyra Smith and English led the way in the late game stretch having their fair share of timely RBIs to help propel the Rams lead even further. 

But it all started with Rutherford’s three-run homerun in the second inning that really got this team going.

“I was really, really happy for her, and that absolutely gave us the big lift that we needed,” Fisher said. “I thought we had a really great week of preparation, and they played really, really good ball today. I think we (have) got to just keep playing with confidence. I think we tend to second guess ourselves sometimes, but we’re pretty well rounded. We’re pretty darn good.” 

It was a game full of energy and excitement for the Rams. Being able to start off in-conference play with a win was huge for the team’s confidence and momentum going forward. The Rams hope to continue to surprise the MW with their hungry determination and attitude.

The Rams now focus toward replicating their success with a win in game two of the series 2 p.m. MST Saturday against UNLV. 

Reach John Vu at sports@collegian.com or on X @john_vu10.  

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Homepage
Collegian File Illustration
Candidates announced for 2025 ASCSU elections
Keshawn Williams (11) celebrates as he catches up with his team in Colorado State University's men's baskektball's MW quarterfinals game against Nevada March 13. CSU won 67-59.
Nique Clifford shines in CSU men's basketball's MW quarterfinals win over Nevada
Image of three cartoon people smiling.
Lopez: RLCs help students find belonging on CSU's campus
More in NCAA
Kyan Evans (0) pulls up for a 3-pointer in Colorado State University's MW quarterfinals game against Nevada March 13. CSU won 67-59.
Key takeaways from CSU men's basketball's MW quarterfinals win against Nevada
Nique Clifford (10) throws the ball to an open player during the Colorado State University vs. University of Nevada basketball game Feb. 18. CSU won 79-71
CSU men’s basketball readies for Nevada in MW quarterfinals
Nikola Djapa (23) swings from the hoop after dunking the ball Jan. 28. Djapa proved himself as an asset against the U.S. Air Force Academy, helping Colorado State University win 79-58.
From Serbia to CSU: Nikola Djapa brings European basketball presence
More in Softball
Brooke Bohlender (8) hits the ball at the first softball game in a doubleheader against Weber State March 8. CSU won, 11-7.
CSU softball finishes Ram Invitational with tie against Weber State
Woman in white and green baseball attire and a white helmet hits a yellow ball with a bat that flies forward, her back right foot off the ground.
CSU softball displays growth, roster depth in 1st doubleheader against Weber State
Kaylynn English (28) hits the ball during the Colorado State University softball game against Texas A&M University Corpus Christi March 1.
CSU softball bounces back, splits second doubleheader of week