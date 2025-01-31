Fab first-years: Froebe, Carlson aid CSU women’s basketball success

Colorado State women’s basketball knew they would need substantial contributions from new faces coming into the season.

What first-year guards Kloe Froebe and Brooke Carlson have done so far exceeded high baseline expectations.

“We’ve all been really connected, and we’re feeding each other and building off each other’s energy.” –Brooke Carlson, CSU women’s basketball guard

This season, Froebe has started in 18 out of the team’s 22 games played, averaging 7.1 points per game on 43.1% shooting from the field and adding in 3.8 rebounds per game.

Carlson has received more opportunities as of late and has caused a huge spark while averaging eight points per game — fourth on the team — and 1.4 steals per game.

“We came in just trying to do whatever we can to make our team better — whatever that role implied for us,” Carlson said. “And it’s kind of gotten bigger throughout the year, and that’s when we’re going to step up and say we have the opportunity.”

Froebe has been tasked on most nights with being the starting guard, as she was named a starter in the first game of the season, which was also her first career game.

As she began to settle in and learn her role throughout the starting stretch of nonconference games, Froebe recognized her impact on her team’s success.

“It’s just game by game,” Froebe said. “Just what personnel they have, what personnel we have and we always want to go into each game maximizing our strengths so we can walk away with the W.”

Carlson started her debut collegiate season with fluctuating minutes through the first nine games, and with that came a lesser bench role. However, she gave eye-popping flashes of her skill every time she set foot on the court.

After a breakout performance Dec. 8 against Gonzaga in which she scored 18 points off the bench — including her game-winning layup with 2.6 seconds remaining — it was undeniable that Carlson provided value to this squad, and coach Ryun Williams could not leave her out of the starting lineup.

“When (Williams) gives me confidence, I build off of that so I can play to my full potential and get everyone else involved,” Carlson said. “It’s just so fun, especially playing with our team because we all love each other and we all just want to get that W, so whatever it’s going to take is what it’s going to take.”

Froebe had her career night in a road win against an impressive San Diego State team Jan. 15, in which she scored a season-high 18 points alongside an astounding 18 rebounds in her first career double-double performance.

Following right behind her was Carlson, who chipped in 15 points of her own as the first-year duo led the way to a Rams’ road win — something that does not happen often in a league that upperclassmen lead a majority of the time.

“I think it’s great for Colorado State in general,” Froebe said. “We’re going to be able to play together for four years or whatever, and our chemistry will continue to develop, and so I think it’ll be exciting as the years go on.”

The two have a special connection that helps them bond both on and off the court: their hometown.

Both players are from Illinois, where they hail from a supreme reign in the basketball scene. Froebe was named the 2024 Ms. Basketball of Illinois as well as the 2024 Gatorade Illinois Girls Basketball Player of the Year in her senior season, while Carlson left as her high school’s all-time leading scorer and a 2023-24 First Team All-State member.

“Brooke just brings the type of speed that makes everybody on the court take it up a notch,” Froebe said. “It’s really fun being out there with her, and just playing alongside with her is really nice.”

Carlson noted that a strong bond between her and Froebe off the court has contributed to their great start in their first year at CSU.

“We’re just building how we are off the court and contributing it to on the court also,” Carlson said. “And then I just go in trying to play my hardest, so if that brings energy to the team, that’s my role and that’s what I’m going to try to do.”

The first-years each seemed to solidify themselves into strong roles, starting alongside each other in the team’s last three games.

Now Froebe and Carlson aim their focus at keeping team spirits high while the duo continues to excel at their roles as the Rams finish out their remaining nine games.

“We’ve all been really connected, and we’re feeding each other and building off each other’s energy,” Carlson said. “That’s something that has to keep continue growing because when we see each other succeeding, that’s going to make everyone else succeed because we’re building off of that.”

