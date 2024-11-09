Collegian roundtable discusses CSU volleyball postseason awards

Editor’s Note: All opinion content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

As the Colorado State volleyball season is coming off a Mountain West championship, it’s time to determine this year’s Most Valuable Player, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year.

Sophie Webb, Devin Imsirpasic, Damon Cook, Adam Gross and Sophia Schaller of The Collegian’s sports desk discussed CSU volleyball’s biggest difference makers throughout this season.

MVP

Cook: Malaya Jones. Although Jones had her struggles in the Mountain West tournament, she has been by far the best player in the entire conference all season long. Hopefully you got to watch her in Moby Arena because we’ve been fortunate to witness an all-time great Ram in action this season.

Webb: Malaya Jones. Although known for being an offensive beast, she is one of the highest on the team ranked in defense play. The name Jones is known by many, especially for having one of the hardest and fastest hits within the MW.

Schaller: Malaya Jones. Her excellence on the court shows no bounds, as her insane number of kills this season alone leaves you starstruck. She is well known by everyone, an amazing team player and an all-around strong and confident player.

Gross: Emery Herman. Without the setting expertise of Herman, Jones does not rack up the kills. Herman is the catalyst of the Rams’ offense. When the team needs a momentum shift, she’s there to dump a set over the net to notch another kill of her own. Also, she is third in blocks behind Karina Leber and Naeemah Weathers. Herman does it all. It’s not always flashy, but it gets the job done.

Imsirpasic: Malaya Jones. Jones has been amazing all season long, and what she brings to the floor every night is something that cannot be replicated. Jones leads the Mountain West in kills — No. 12 in the nation — and she is the star of the show for a first place Rams team. When she enters her flow state and gets going, she is unstoppable with her high-flying ability, heaps of power on her spikes and ability to dissect an opposing defense so well.

Offensive Player of the Year

Cook: Malaya Jones. See above.

Webb: Naeemah Weathers. Although Jones is ranked top in the team for kills, there is no denying Weathers’ talent. She leads second with kills, sitting at 278, and is one of the main reasons CSU is able to stay positive in stressful situations. She is the team’s main hype leader, attracting younger girls to the games who look up to her while she slams every ball down.

Schaller: Naeemah Weathers. Known and loved, Weathers is the ultimate hype woman for this team. Her consistent energy and power shine on the court, making her a force to be reckoned with. She has racked up an impressive number of kills, and any opponent should hate to see her coming.

Gross: Malaya Jones. Jones will end her Rams’ career as one of the most dominant offensive players in CSU history. Her attacking propelled the Rams to first in the conference for hitting percentage. Jones is exactly what a volleyball team needs on offense: pure aggression.

Imsirpasic: Malaya Jones. Leading the Mountain West in kills, Jones was the obvious choice for me to repeat as OPOY.

Defensive Player of the Year

Cook: Kate Yoshimoto. If you remember back to the beginning of the season, the Rams’ defense struggled mightily. Some of it certainly was the prestige of their foes, but when Yoshimoto finally returned to the court, that’s when the CSU defense picked things up. She led the team in kills this season and got the offense going.

Webb: Kate Yoshimoto. Following an incredible comeback after sustaining an injury, Yoshimoto is an incredible digger, potentially one of the reasons CSU stepped out of their slump from the beginning of the year. She had a total of 335 digs this season — which comes as no surprise as libero — picking down every ball the opposing offense put down.

Schaller: Kate Yoshimoto. Following her return, Yoshimoto strived to make it seem like she never left, picking right back up where she left off last season. Her digs ensure the ball never touches the ground, acting as a supportive base for the rest of her team and helping them get back up.

Gross: Karina Leber. Leber uses every bit of her height to her advantage. Stopping the ball at the net is the definition of good defense, but even more, good offense.

Imsirpasic: Kate Yoshimoto. Yoshimoto is a powerhouse in the conference with digs, and those all seem to come at impeccable times. She is the foundation of this team, and her ability to play at the second level of the Rams’ line of defense and pick up so many balls that look like sure points give the Rams such a big boost yearlong.

Newcomer of the Year

Cook: Maria Brun. Brun has been the electric opposite of Jones. She’s come into form in conference play and looks comfortable, bringing another element to the beast of a front that CSU volleyball already has.

Webb: Maria Brun. If someone attends a CSU volleyball game, there is no doubt they will hear Brun’s name over the speaker. As a first year, she is a dominating force on the court, and it is inevitable she will grow in her future, carrying the Rams when they lose so many key players this year.

Schaller: Maria Brun. Brun shows so much promise and energy as a first year, plus her confidence on the court proves that she has what it takes to fulfill a bigger role next year.

Imsirpasic: Maria Brun. Brun shows up whenever called upon and works perfectly as a counter to Malaya Jones’ high-flying abilities. The first-year hits with great power, and her standout performances from this year have set her up to play a large role in years to come.

