Survival of the fittest: CSU athletes most likely to survive horror movie

When it comes to surviving a horror movie, several key strategies may help the protagonist prevail: adapting to outwit the villain, using strength to dominate or hiding until it is safe. Many of these quick thinking skills are developed in sports, making some athletes not only better on the field but more likely to survive a horror movie.

However, one thing absolutely necessary for survival is to never leave the group and say, “I’ll be right back.” This classic trope in horror movies never fails. The first person to leave is almost always the first one to meet a grim fate — it really is that simple.

Maggie Altman

For athlete Maggie Altman, her soccer skills play a large role in helping her make her way across the field and would take her through a horror movie.

With her exceptional skills and quick reflexes, Altman can navigate dangerous situations as easily as she weaves down the field, narrowly avoiding threats to make a swift escape.

Now on her fourth year with the team, Altman can use her earned leadership and quickly strategize with her teammates to choose the best course of action. Her resilience would translate well in a horror movie setting, too.

Altman’s experience would not only allow her to maintain shape and run long distances away from the villain, but she would also know how to maneuver through difficult challenges. With her speed and decision making, she would glide right to the end with ease, securing a spot on the living leaderboard.

Kate Yoshimoto

Running is not the only answer for survival; being low and camouflaged is also crucial for survival. Kate Yoshimoto perfected these skills with her ability to dive flawlessly.

Whenever someone tunes in to a CSU volleyball game, they often see Yoshimoto on the ground, digging up every ball an opposing player hits down.

As a libero, Yoshimoto is scrappy and relentless going for every ball. Even if she’s on one side of the court, Yoshimoto can run and dive to the other side in less than a second, digging the ball up. With a majority of the CSU volleyball roster teetering at 6 feet tall, Yoshimoto stands there at 5-foot-2, giving her an unseen advantage.

When it is that life or death moment, Yoshimoto’s height would allow her to get on the ground more quickly and dive to hide in those smaller spaces while the threat passes. By the time it had, she would already be sprinting and diving to the next checkpoint.

Mya Lesnar

On the opposite end of the height scale stands nationally acclaimed thrower Mya Lesnar. There is no question she is a force to be reckoned with; Lesnar’s resilience and outstanding strength will play a large role in her survival.

As a shot put athlete, Lesnar’s precision and mental toughness would serve her well in a stressful life or death situation.

Within a fighting moment, Lesnar’s arm — typically used for shot put — could quickly be used a weapon of mass destruction instead. Whether throwing objects at her opponent or taking a swing, her training within the sport would give her that edge needed to survive.

Instead of panicking in the situation, Lesnar would know how to think strategically. Yes — her strength is a true key to success. But it is her fierce adaptability that sets her apart and, in the end, guarantees her survival.

Nique Clifford

Then there’s basketball player Nique Clifford. He is versatile on the court and can handle any situation well, which is a great survival advantage.

Clifford is an all-around person for his teammates, and this would reflect well in the horror situation, allowing him to think fast, escape quickly and use his strength to face the villain.

These advantages would allow Clifford to play different positions within a horror movie, whether that be assuming a leadership role or being a resourceful survivor. This mix allows him to do more than just survive; it makes him an essential player in a horror movie or on the court.

