The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

CSU volleyball’s comeback falls short as Boise State prevails in 5-set thriller

Michael Hovey, Sports Editor
October 10, 2024
Collegian | Ava Puglisi
Jordyn Tynsky celebrates with her team after scoring a point during the Colorado State University against Boise State University volleyball game Oct. 10.

Colorado State volleyball found itself in unfamiliar territory mounting a comeback down two sets Thursday night.

Boise State shot out of the gates in its matchup against CSU Thursday at Moby Arena. The Rams put up a fight, but ultimately ceded to the top serving team in the Mountain West in a five-set competitive match. CSU walked away from the bout with a hard-fought loss (18-25, 20-25, 25-14, 25-12, 12-15) and a broken win streak.

Ad

An exhilarating fifth and final set ended with the Rams falling just three points short. Ultimately, they were just slightly outmatched.

The disappointing result matched the tone at the end of the second set. CSU is now known for its offensive prowess, but started their match by allowing an eight point run to put them behind early on. At that moment, it was just a matter of hanging on.

“(Boise State is) one of the best defensive teams in the conference and so, in those first two sets we really saw that,” coach Emily Kohan said. “And so after halftime, I was really proud that we came back and we kind of found our groove again.”

Malaya Jones and Karina Leber were a couple of the main reasons the Rams stayed in it. Jones finished with an impressive statline of 28 kills and six blocks, wearing different hats in key moments. The recently crowned Mountain West Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week hit harder than anyone on the court — and it yielded ample dividends.

The adjustments halfway through were a credit to the coaching staff, as the third and fourth sets were undoubtedly CSU’s.

“We go after different things every week,” graduate player Emery Herman said. “You want to make those adjustments because you don’t want to get beat. So, that’s kind of just a mentality thing, like, ‘Oh she’s doing this, let me change so I can get her,’ kind of thing.”

These adjustments are some of the things veteran players are looking to instill in the younger athletes. First-year Jordyn Tynsky contributed with two aces and four assists. The evident positive atmosphere during the game is something that the team expects outside of competition as well.

“You hope that the older players kind of help (younger players) maintain their emotional stability a little bit,” Kohan said. “You watch (Naeemah Weathers) hold Jordyn’s head when she’s coming in and the older players do a really nice job of giving them some comfort, even when they make a mistake.”

The cohesiveness of the Rams has served them well in the last several games. Prior to Thursday’s bout, CSU was on a six-game winning streak with an initial 5-0 start within their conference. It’s no surprise that four of those came at home, as spectators in Moby Arena constantly engage to support their team.

Ad

“Moby is the best crowd to play in front of,” Leber said. “It’s just unmatched with any other school that you go and play at. … So when we go on the road, it’s a little bit harder because we don’t have the energy from our home support.”

CSU will look to continue their overall strong conference play in their upcoming match on the road against San Diego State.

“What we talked about was being a better road team this year,” Kohan said. “And we’re a mature team, we got all those fifth years that, they can be a good road team.”

Reach Michael Hovey at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @michaelfhovey.

Interested in more sports content? Sign up for Ram Report here for weekly CSU sports updates!

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Fall
A soccer player kicking a soccer ball
CSU soccer blows lead late, draws against Boise State
Football players wearing bright orange uniforms crouch and face football players wearing white uniforms as they prepare to start a play on a football field.
CSU football primes for San Jose State air assault in week 7
Colorado State University No. 10 Nique Clifford, cornered by San Jose State University players passes the ball overhead to a teammate at the basketball game against San Jose State University. CSU won 66-47. Feb. 9.
Challenges loom large as CSU basketball ramps up for new season
More in Homepage
Photo illustration by Hannah Parcells
'It's going to happen to someone else': Students allege use of date-rape drugs at off-campus fraternity parties, accuse CSU of inaction
A video game poster with the name "Silent Hill 2" in all caps and white text in the center. There are run-down buildings on either side, a film of fog in the center and a man walking on the road. Above him in the sky is a woman's face looking to the right.
'Silent Hill 2 Remake' is masterstroke of survival horror, love letter to fans
Three Corgi dogs sit on the ground. The left most dog is wearing a referee costume. The center one is wearing Olympic sunglasses and an athlete costume. The right-most dog is wearing sunglasses and a red white and blue costume.
Gallery: Annual Tour de Corgi celebrates 10 years
More in NCAA
Four volleyball players in white and blue yelling in celebration.
CSU volleyball dominates Border War, remains undefeated in Mountain West
Three Fresno State soccer players surround a player on CSU's team to try and regain control of the ball.
Rams soccer beats Fresno State, extends win streak to 5
A Colorado State football player holds out his hands.
CSU football suffers defeat against OSU in double-overtime thriller
About the Contributor
Michael Hovey
Michael Hovey, Sports Editor
Michael Hovey is one of the sports editors for The Rocky Mountain Collegian, facilitating the sports desk, collaborating with reporters and writing pieces of his own. He joined the newspaper in February and has greatly appreciated all the opportunities that have come with the organization. After settling on a business administration major with a concentration in marketing, Hovey stumbled upon The Collegian at the recommendation of a friend. Writing news stories gave him a deeper connection to Colorado State University and its community, making his studies that much more meaningful. Having played numerous sports at a fairly mediocre level, Hovey jumped at the opportunity to cover Division I sporting events. He now gets the chance to surround himself with talented writers, artists and athletes while exercising his preferred form of the English language. Hovey's favorite part of the job is meeting new people and learning about the things they’ve dedicated their lives to. The most surprising part has been the extraneous passions he’s discovered in nearly each one of these people. Hovey’s main goal this year is to foster discovery and allow people in athletics to show a separate side of themselves that may not generally be known. His secondary goal: Try not to stutter on a national broadcast. If not working at The Collegian, Hovey can be found engaging in outdoor activities, finding something tasty or listening to hip-hop.