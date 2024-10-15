CSU swimming sets records in home opener against WSU

Colorado State swimming broke two pool records on Friday in an exciting dual meet against Washington State. However, the Rams finished the meet behind with a score of 141.5-120.5.

The CSU swim team went head-to-head with WSU to mark this seasons home opener. Although the Rams left with a loss, it was a hard fought battle with some incredible moments for the team.

The meet kicked off with excitement in the 200 meter medley relay. The girls team consisting of: Tess Whineray, Katie Flynn, Erin Dawson and Lexie Trietley put up an impressive performance and claimed first place in the event. The team also set a pool record with a time of 1:42.77, beating the record set last year.

During the 1000 free, a close race between Maya White and Tatum Janning left the crowd on edge through the course of the race. However, Janning pulled ahead and won with a time of 10:24.94 to even the race between CSU and WSU.

The next event was the 200 yard free and Dawson pulled through with a narrow victory with a time of 1:52.87.

The 100 back brought even more excitement to the Rams as Whineray took a demanding lead to score the win and set another pool record. Whineray swam a time of 54:74.

“My goal for the meet was to get that pool record in the 100 back,” Whineray said.

Prior to the race, she was sitting third place in the record books for the 200 back. Whineary is a sophomore on the team and is looking to keep the momentum from her tremendous first year going.

“Every time she goes in, I know she’s a threat,” coach Christopher Woodard said.

The 100 breaststroke brought the race even closer as WSU’s Emily Lundgren narrowly beat Flynn with a time of 1:03.09. Following that, Washington got another win in the 200 butterfly with Dori Hathazi achieving a time of 1:58.93

In the 50 free, Trietley got another win for CSU with a time of 23.42. She brought the Rams back in the lead, increasing the score 70-61.

The 100 free was a close race between Emma Wright and Trietley. Wright pulled away with the win and a Cougar school record at 50:48

The 200 back brought another first place finish for Whineray with a time of 2:01.74. Lundgren then won the 200 yard breaststroke with a time of 2:14.59.

During the 500 free, Dawson fought hard and came out with a win and a time of 5:04.23. It was a tight race, with Janning and White tying for second place with a time of 5:05.93

After Hathazi won the 100 butterfly with a time of 55.34, the race was close. WSU was leading with a score of 115.5- 110.5.

The next two events would decide the winner of the duel. The Cougars won the 200 IM. Lundgren got first in the race with a time of 2:04.77.

Following Lundgren’s win, WSU’s A team consisting of: Hathazi, Darcey Revitt, Sam Krew and Wright won the final event of the 400 free relay. Their time was 3:25.37.

After the conclusion of the last race, the final score turned out to be 141.5- 120.5 and a loss for CSU. However, the Rams were not deterred by the loss because they still performed well, and are looking forward to a successful season.

“This was probably more reassuring and confirmed what we know to be a trademark of our team which is toughness,” Woodard said.

The CSU swim team is keeping their heads up and looking into the season with optimism.

“We don’t like to lose, so I think we’re going to take this as a chip on our shoulder,” Dawson said.

“I feel like we haven’t been this strong this early in the season before,” Dawson said. “Especially going against such a powerhouse of a team, I feel like it brought us together and even though we have a small roster we can still really put out foot down.”

