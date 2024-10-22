CSU soccer shows strength with win against New Mexico

On Thursday night, Colorado State soccer secured a 3-1 win over New Mexico. This moves CSU to a 7-0-2 conference record, current first place in the Mountain West and an 11-3-3 overall record.

The Rams were in clear control from start to finish with fantastic teamwork. The chemistry among the Rams is one of the keystone factors that have made them great this season.

Ad

“I think our team chemistry is at an all-time high right now,” sophomore Taite DeLange said.

The Rams showed that they mean business with this win and are ready to perform at their peak for the rest of the season.

The first two goals came in the first half with junior Olivia Fout getting the ball rolling with a 22nd minute goal assisted by Avery Vander Ven. This goal came after a close back-and-forth at the beginning of the game that quickly turned into a one-sided domination from CSU.

Sophomore Mia Casey then scored a 42nd minute goal. This proved the Rams were in control and further cemented their position. DeLange would finish the scoring off in the 63rd minute rolling one into the bottom right of the net.

The defense was also putting on their A-game for this matchup. Goalkeeper Libby Brooker put up eight saves for the team.

“My defense makes my job easy,” Brooker said.

The defensive effort as a whole looked excellent allowing only 15 shots from UNM.

New Mexico was unable to score for the first 82 minutes of the match because of the impeccable performance from the Rams’ defense. When UNM’s Presley Devey scored, however, the Rams were not deterred. Although they would’ve liked the clean sheet, they performed tremendously in all aspects of their game.

The offensive pressure and the defenses immovability worked together like clockwork to work the ball around the Lobos, and create as many opening as possible. The Rams are in late season form and their fluid play style operates around opponents with ease.

Ad

Another core strength of the team is their ability to handle and overcome pressure.

“We looked very composed on the ball tonight,” Brooker said.

No matter the situation the Rams always seemed to come out on top and that just shows how much control of every aspect of their game they have.

As they near the Mountain West Championship, the team is looking like they are in top form. Being at the top of the conference, they are in prime condition to make a name for themselves this year in the post season.

“It’s a full team effort and everybody is stepping up,” coach Keeley Hagen said.

The Rams were effectively able to move together as a unit to run circles around the opponent. The strength of the team is immense, and it is clear this is a championship caliber group of women.

The performance in this game was a sure sign of things to come and showed the Rams astounding ability to perform when it matters most. They are putting their game into full gear to finish the season strong and get those important wins to close it out.

Reach Mason Ford at sports@collegian.com, or on Twitter @mason_ford2891.

Interested in more sports content? Sign up for Ram Report here for weekly CSU sports updates!