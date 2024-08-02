CSU volleyball preview 2024: Players, matches of note

Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
The smoke from the Alexander Mountain Fire burning near U.S. Highway 34 in Larimer County Tuesday, July 30. More than 200 emergency personell have responded to the fire since it was first reported monday morning and residents in the areas surrounding the fire are under mandatory evacuation orders.
Update: Alexander Mountain Fire reaches 91% containment, recovery efforts underway

Editor's Note: This is an ongoing story. Updates will be provided as they become available. The...

An orange illustration with two slices of pepperoni pizza next to the words, FoCo Eats.
5 new restaurants in Fort Collins worth trying this fall

From popular fast food chains to mom-and-pop kitchens, Fort Collins is a foodie haven with over 300 places...

A road island with protruding crosswalks surrounded by yellow flowers on a teal background painted on the asphalt.
FC Moves, local artist prepare to brighten FoCo with asphalt mural installation

The City of Fort Collins will be completing the city's largest asphalt art installation at the intersection...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
What EA Sports College Football 25 Got Right and Wrong About Colorado Players
What EA Sports College Football 25 Got Right and Wrong About Colorado Players
August 2, 2024

EA Sports College Football 25 has sparked conversations among fans and players alike, especially regarding the Colorado Buffaloes. With an impressive...

Innovative Startups to Watch in the Tech Industry
July 19, 2024
5 Strategies for Landing Your Dream Job After Graduation
July 11, 2024
A Look at Some of the Best NBA Players from Colorado
July 10, 2024

CSU volleyball preview 2024: Players, matches of note

Will Engle, Sports Copy Editor
August 10, 2024
Volleyball+players+stand+next+to+each+other+on+the+side+of+the+court%2C+cheering+on+their+out-of-frame+teammates.
Collegian | Avery Coates
Colorado State University volleyball team members cheer for each other after scoring a point against the U.S. Air Force Academy Nov. 18, 2023. CSU beat USAFA in a 3-0 sweep.

Getting off on the right foot as a new coach is certainly no easy task, especially with the ever-looming shadow of the illustrious 26-year career of coach Tom Hilbert there to set the bar high. 

Coach Emily Kohan did not back down from that challenge. Setting the tone with an upset against No. 10 Kentucky in front of a record-breaking crowd right out of the gate, the 2023 Colorado State volleyball season showed that Kohan and her squad were not there to sit back and stay happy with their previous success. They were hungry, and they wanted more. When everything was said and done, the team led the Mountain West in hitting percentage, finished second with a record of 19-12 and lost in the conference championship to Fresno State

Ad

The 2024 season is shaping up to be filled with that same hunger and drive. Kohan is returning with the same core squad as last season, with her three 2023 All-Mountain West players leading the charge: Malaya Jones, Emery Herman and Naeemah Weathers

Other players of note this season include Kekua Richards, Kennedy Stanford and Maria Brun

Richards, who saw limited minutes last season, is a 6-foot-7-inch middle blocker with the potential to be a young defensive star for the Rams should she remain injury-free. 

Stanford, who recorded her 1,000th career kill and 100th career match as a Ram last season, is entering her last year of eligibility for the green and gold this year. While the 2023 season saw Stanford working through ups and downs in her productivity on the court at times, she still contributed greatly to the Rams’ success and will be a key part of the squad in 2024. 

Brun is the only international player for the Rams this year. Hailing from Barcelona, Spain, the 6-foot-1-inch outside hitter previously played for Catalonian team Club Voleibol Sant Cugat, which placed third in the Spanish Cup.

In addition to her club, Brun has also played on the international stage, helping Spain win the Western European Volleyball Zonal Association’s U19 tournament. While Brun is certainly young, her experience in big situations will make her a welcome addition to a squad that undoubtedly wishes to go deep in the playoffs once again. 

Here are some matches to look out for:

Aug. 30 Florida: Can lightning strike twice? To open the season in Moby Arena, the Rams will take on No. 19 Florida, an opponent that will force the Rams to show their strengths and discover their weaknesses. While a loss certainly does not spell doom for the rest of the season, picking up an early win could do wonders for the team’s momentum and self-confidence. 

Sept. 6 Oregon:  Exactly a week after their matchup against Florida, the green and gold will step up in intensity once more as they take on No. 7 Oregon. This match will not only be a challenge to see if the Rams can step up to the competition, but it will also show if the squad is able to take the lessons they learned from the previous week of play to improve upon their strengths and patch up their weaknesses.  

Ad

Sept. 19-20 Colorado:  Few environments bring out the competitive spirit like that of a heated rivalry. The Rams will host the Buffaloes in Moby Arena Sept. 19 and then move down to Boulder to finish up the showdown Sept. 20. In addition to being rivalry matches, these two matches will be the final nonconference contests of the season. If CSU is looking to make a statement heading into conference play, the Rocky Mountain Showdown will certainly be the time to do that.

Sept. 26, Nov. 23 Utah State: Perhaps the biggest obstacle CSU will need to overcome this season will be the Utah State Aggies. The Aggies, who finished first in the conference with a 24-7 record and a staggering 17-1 conference record, beat the Rams in every instance they met last year. If the Rams are looking to be top dogs this year, setting the tone against USU in their first conference-play matchup Sept. 26 and finishing strong in their final match of the regular season Nov. 23 will certainly be goals for the green and gold. 

Oct. 5, Nov. 14 Fresno State: There are few things as sweet as revenge. After fighting their way to the MW championship last season, the Rams took a 2-0 set lead. After several errors and a surging comeback from FSU, CSU was reverse-swept and left the arena empty-handed. As their rematch with the Bulldogs approaches, the Rams will be looking to show they won’t make the same mistakes twice.

Oct. 8, Nov. 5 Wyoming: The Border War never fails to impress. Last season, the Rams fell in their first match against the Cowgirls in Laramie, Wyoming, but they evened up the count in their second matchup with a 3-1 victory in Moby Arena led by Jones, who recorded 23 kills. This year, the rivalry will have its first battle in Moby Arena Oct. 8 and finish in Laramie Nov. 5.

Reach Will Engle at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @willengle44.

Interested in more sports content? Sign up for Ram Report here for weekly CSU sports updates!

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Fall
One soccer player dribbles across the field while another tries to steal the ball.
CSU soccer preview 2024: Schedule, insights, players
Two lines of football players face each other while crouched down, one holding a football against the ground.
CSU football preview 2024: Schedule, players, insights
Midfielder Katy Coffin (14) looks to pass the ball during Colorado State Universitys game against Metro State.
CSU soccer slips, slides into tie on new field
More in Homepage
Nuer Gatkuoth and Mulumba Wa-Kalonji celebrate turnover during the Colorado State spring football game at Canvas Stadium, April 20.
CSU football suits up for opening scrimmage
Smoke and from the Alexander Mountain Fire can be seen over the ridge in the residential area just east of the fire off of U.S. Highway 34 July 30.
Alexander Mountain Fire determined to be human-caused
Viewed from the side, a performer squints as he sings passionately into a microphone and plays his electric guitar, a green stage light shining down from behind him.
5 spots to jump-start your live music addiction 
More in NCAA
One football player jumps to reach a ball while another tries to pull him down to the ground.
Fall camp: CSU football brings strong start to 1st weekend
Colorado State University wide receiver Tory Horton (14) dashes toward the sideline during the Rocky Mountain Showdown game against the University of Colorado Boulder at Folsom Field in Boulder Sept. 16, 2023. CSU lost 43-35.
CSU announces Rocky Mountain Showdown will not offer single-game tickets
(Graphic Illustration by Malia Berry | The Collegian)
CSU men's golf coach Michael Wilson resigns, takes job at California


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *