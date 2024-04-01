Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Taylor swifts commands campus from her God-like position in the sky April 1.
April Fools': Taylor Swift brings Eras Tour to CSU, funds diverted from Clark renovation

Colorado State University students celebrate Niko Medveds 100 wins at CSU at the mens basketball game against Denver University Dec. 6, 2023. CSU won 90-80.
2024 CSU men's basketball transfer portal tracker

Colorado State University snowboarder Evan Borman hits a rail during the CSU RailJam Revival on the Lory Student Center West Lawn March 21.
CSU community experiences RailJam for 1st time in 15 years

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Types of Windows: A Comprehensive Overview
Types of Windows: A Comprehensive Overview
April 1, 2024

Windows are not just functional components of a building; they also contribute significantly to its aesthetic appeal and energy efficiency. With...

Crypto Exchange Listing: Types of Exchanges and Compliance Requirements
March 25, 2024
Unlocking the Digital Treasure: A Dive into Cryptocurrency Exchanges
March 7, 2024
How to Increase eCommerce Sales with SEO
February 28, 2024

CSU volleyball kicks off preseason in paradise

Will Engle, Sports Copy Editor
April 3, 2024
The+Colorado+State+volleyball+team+cheers+for+each+other+after+scoring+a+point+against+the+US+Air+Force+Academy+Nov.+18.
Collegian | Avery Coates
The Colorado State University volleyball team members cheer for each other after scoring a point against the U.S. Air Force Academy Nov. 18, 2023. CSU beat USAFA in a 3-0 sweep.

Since Kate Yoshimoto‘s arrival at Colorado State in 2021, coach Emily Kohan promised the libero the team will make the journey to play in her home state of Hawaii.

For years, the logistics never quite worked out. Seasons passed without Yoshimoto being able to play in front of her loved ones.

Ad

However, just before the team left for winter break in December 2023, good news came: With the help of donors and fundraising, the CSU volleyball team would travel to Hawaii over spring break to begin their spring preseason training.

“I found out probably right before I went home for winter break,” Yoshimoto said. “I was just so ecstatic because my family hasn’t been able to see me play since probably before COVID.”

For the libero, returning home meant being able to play in front of those who have supported her since childhood.

“Being able to have the experience of melding, like, a vacation mode and a volleyball mode was something that was super cool because we’ve never done that before.” -Naeemah Weathers, middle blocker

Not only did Yoshimoto get to play in front of her family for the first time in years, but she also got to play in a venue she grew up watching the Hawaii volleyball team play in — a venue where she grew to love volleyball.

“I’ve grown up watching the (Hawaii Rainbow Wahine women’s volleyball team) play in the Stan Sheriff (Center),” Yoshimoto said. “It was such a surreal experience to be able to play in there myself.”

Yoshimoto, along with other Hawaiian players Kekua Richards and Jazen DeBina, was given the opportunity to share her culture and homeland with the team.

That opportunity was immensely impactful to the team, allowing them to combine working on their craft and a team bonding vacation.

“I think it was one of the most incredible team bonding trips that I’ve ever been on,” Kohan said. “It was really cool to have the three Hawaiians and their families immerse us in their culture.”

While the spring preseason certainly involves hard work to prepare for the fall, an even larger part of the preseason revolves around team bonding.

Ad

Graduate student and middle blocker Naeemah Weathers emphasized the importance of their trip to Hawaii in allowing the squad to grow closer.

“Being able to have the experience of melding, like, a vacation mode and a volleyball mode was something that was super cool because we’ve never done that before,” Weathers said. “We got to do things like snorkeling, … (and) a lot of people on the team might not know that, like, I can’t swim, and they all got to learn that.”

Swimming abilities aside, Weathers and her team used these activities to grow closer as a unit prior to their preseason matchup against Hawaii.

For Richards, one of these activities held a special nostalgic importance: The team had the opportunity to hold a kids’ volleyball clinic at her alma mater, Seabury Hall.

Richards said she was grateful for the opportunity to return home and share new aspects of her life with her teammates.

“It was super awesome and amazing to be able to bring my team to fully experience where I’m from and my culture because it’s very different from the mainland,” Richards said.

For three new members of the green and gold — Aine Doty, Brielle Warren and Jordyn Tynsky — this preseason in paradise was their first time suiting up in a game for the Rams.

Kohan said that while not all of the incoming Rams were able to come, the three who did were able to integrate with the team’s culture in a comfortable environment.

“Compared to last year’s roster, we’re going to have seven new people right now on the 2024 roster,” Kohan said. “Three of them were with us for this spring training trip, (which) kind of gradually assimilates the new people into our program. It was fun to see them fit in and begin the team bonding part of that before four more newbies join us in the summer.”

In addition to seeing some fresh faces on the court, the team’s game against Hawaii was Kohan’s first time coaching the Rams under the NCAA’s new rule change to allow double contacts and two liberos per set.

How will Kohan use this new rule change? Even she isn’t quite sure yet. The coach said she’s grateful for these spring games, as they’re giving her the chance to experiment with something new.

“I think the two-libero rule is the one rule that is incredibly impactful that we’re not quite sure how to use it with our current team,” Kohan said. “But we are using spring to experiment with how you use that and what best serves our team with that. It’s a big rule change.”

The CSU volleyball team will play four more preseason games this spring. The Rams will face off against Wyoming and Colorado twice April 6 at Northern Colorado and April 20 at CU.

“I think Hawaii started us off on a good foot,” Yoshimoto said. “I think we’re just going to go up from here and be able to learn what we need to do to be ready for the fall season.”

Reach Will Engle at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @willengle44.

Interested in more sports content? Sign up for Ram Report here for weekly CSU sports updates!
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Fall
Colorado State University wide receiver Tory Horton (14) dashes toward the sideline during the Rocky Mountain Showdown game against the University of Colorado Boulder at Folsom Field in Boulder Sept. 16, 2023. CSU lost 43-35.
Colorado State football springs toward new season
Mohamed Kamara (42) stands before the game starts Nov. 16, 2019.
Pro Day at Colorado State serves as another step toward NFL draft
Senior Emery Herman (4) talks to her teammates before the start of the game.
NCAA volleyball approves double contact, 2 liberos per set rule changes
J.C. Flake from the University of Wyoming saddles his horse before the 68th annual Skyline Stampede in Fort Collins April 7, 2018.
CSU rodeo ropes in new spring season
(Graphic Illustration by Malia Berry | The Collegian)
CSU running back Avery Morrow found guilty of 3rd-degree assault
Colorado State University football players push against Utah Techs defense.
Here is how each of the Rams competing in the East-West Shrine Bowl performed
More in Homepage
A man kneels while playing guitar in front of a man playing drums.
3rd annual Fools Fest is ready to rock
Courtesy of CSU Athletics
Mya Lesnar's journey to national title started with belief
Horoscopes April 2-7
Horoscopes April 2-7
King Carlo and Brother Josh pose after receiving their reward for taking third place in a 2v2 dance battle bracket during Vision:Provoke Imagination March 30.
Hip-hop at CSU bounces back with Vision Dance Expo
Pavelko: Campus is better when its warm outside
Pavelko: Campus is better when it's warm outside
April Fools: Horoscopes April 1
April Fools': Horoscopes April 1
More in NCAA
Colorado State University students celebrate Niko Medveds 100 wins at CSU at the mens basketball game against Denver University Dec. 6, 2023. CSU won 90-80.
2024 CSU men's basketball transfer portal tracker
Colorado State University guard Isaiah Stevens dribbles the ball at the top of the arc against The University of Texas at Austin in the NCAA tournament March 21. CSU lost 56-44.
Looking back at best moments from CSU men's basketball season
The Colorado State University softball team cheers on their players during the CSU vs. University of Nevada, Reno softball game on March 23, 2024. CSU lost 10-7.
Rams softball goes winless in disappointing Nevada series
A woman wearing a green and white uniform runs behind her opponent, a woman in a red and white uniform, during a softball game.
Rams softball fails to hold off Nevada comeback
Colorado State University guard McKenna Hofschild runs down the court during the Mountain West womens basketball championship quarterfinal game of CSU against the University of Nevada, Las Vegas March 12. The Rams lost 62-52.
No. 4: CSU basketball greats carve their legacy
Colorado State University guard Joe Palmer smiles after a play in a CSU mens basketball game against San Jose State University during the Mountain West championships March 13. CSU won 72-62.
March Madness preview: No. 10 Colorado State takes on No. 7 Texas


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *