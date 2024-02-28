Rams reduce Cyclones to evening breeze in home-opening wins

A fresh start at home.

Colorado State softball took home both games against Iowa State in their home-opening doubleheader on Friday winning 6-2 and 5-4 respectively.

Fans really showed out at Ram Field for the season debut at home. After dropping their last five games — albeit four of them were against No. 2 Texas and No. 12 Stanford — being back in front of a friendly crowd that continues to grow is something to behold.

“I think we’ve continued to see an increase in attendance the past two years ever since we got a new field,” Danielle Serna said. “And it’s amazing just to hear people come up to us around campus talking about our games and talking about how they want to come out.”

First game:

For Iowa State it felt like the sixth inning might never end, but for Colorado State, that’s when the fun began.

Cycling through the entire order, the Rams ran circles around the Cyclones in their five-run sixth inning.

Ashley York got the sixth started with a double to right center field for just a small part of her 3-for-6 overall batting day.

After York’s hit, Maya Matsubara drew a walk and the fun began from there.

Serna, who started the day on the mound, got her first home run of the season, bringing in two RBIs. Getting that first homer of the season in front of such a big crowd for the home opener was definitely special.

“It’s amazing,” Serna said. “I just try to do as much as I can on both sides of the field and I just want to do everything in my power just to help the team.”

Peyton Allen continued her excellent hitting streak Friday afternoon, going 2-of-3 at the plate in the first game, helping the Rams continue that excellent sixth inning.

Allen now has five hits in her last nine at-bats.

“It’s great because (Allen and Serna) are both fifth-years and they’re just very near and dear to my heart,” coach Jen Fisher said. “They put in work and they really want to win.”

Second game:

Who do you call when the bases are loaded, you lead by only one run and all you need is one out to win the game?

For Fisher, that person was first-year Reagan Wick.

“(Sydney Hornbuckle) wanted to finish that game, she looked good, everything was there,” Fisher said. “Sometimes I think we just got to give the umpire a different look in that situation and (Wick’s) been nails for us all year, she does her job.”

Hornbuckle continues to be an iron woman on the mound.

Throwing 129 pitches — 28 more than her season high — Hornbuckle had a nice day on the mound. While she couldn’t quite finish out the seventh, there was no doubt as she was walking off what Wick was about to do.

“I think she’s going to be really good,” Hornbuckle said. “I’m glad we finally have a lefty in the program. I remember that feeling as a freshman coming in on those bases-loaded situations with two outs and just needing to get the one more, so I’m glad she’s taking on that role.”

Laughter and light spirits: themes of the day.

129, a shocking number, or at least to Hornbuckle. Despite being out there for nearly the entire game, it’s hard to notice how much you’re actually throwing, especially when the camaraderie is always an important part of the game.

“I’m always laughing on the field,” Hornbuckle said.

