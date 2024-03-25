CSU tennis takes down Boise State

Taking away the team title with four wins altogether in both doubles and singles, Colorado State tennis dominated their home court against Boise State at the Fort Collins Country Club on Sunday.

After a strong performance in both the single and double matches the Rams were able to leave with a 4-2 win over Boise State.

This was a major match up, as both teams are members of the Mountain West and are nearing the end of the season, where the goal is to get a solid-seeded position for the Mountain West Women’s Tennis Championship.

Within those two winning matches was Radka Buzkova and her partner Viktoryia Zhadzinskaya who won 6-3 against Boise State’s Joana Baptista and Lorelyz Marruffo. The other winning doubles group was Luana Avelar and Sarka Richterova against Boise State’s Ana Conde Vendrell and Pauline Ernstberger.

A strong duo to look out for this season is Buzkova and Zhadzinskaya who have been doubles partners for multiple matches throughout the beginning competitions. Their most recent win was against Utah State with a score of 6-2.

“We just wanted to come in strong,” Zhadzinskaya said.

Being a part of one of the doubles teams and one of the last single matches of the day, she knew she had to play well for her team.

“I was kind of mentally prepared to be the deciding match,” Zhadzinskaya said. “It’s important to clear your head and not get too stressed out.”

With a positive start to the day the Rams headed into six different single matches. The first one to finish the singles was Buzkova who won against Marruffo from Boise State 6-3 in their first set.

She continued the momentum into the second set where she closed the match in a 6-2 win. The score was a reflection of her strong serves, as her opponent responded to the shots with a lot of outbound hits.

Teammate, Avelar was playing her own singles match on the court right beside her. Avelar set the foundation for the match against Boise State’s Baptista after she started out with a 7-5 lead in just the first set.

Avelar played close to the net and dominated in the shots that required her to move in a variety of positions around the court. Their match being over an hour long led into two more sets; the second one Avelar fell behind 2-6, but made a comeback on the third to finish off the match 6-3.

This weekend was Avelar’s first time playing doubles this year, but not her last as this was her first of many double matches that she plans on competing in this season.

“Yesterday was tough it was the first time I’ve played in a while with my partner Sarka,” Avelar said. “We had some difficulty but we bounced back from that and were able to clench today. We play very confident and very comfortably with each other.”

The athletes have great leadership from their coach Mai-Ly Tran who is stood right on the side of every match and offered advice whenever there were changes between court sides or breaks.

“It’s really taking it point by point and using the change overs to reset every time and reminding them of the game plans and to stick to them,” Tran said. “Every conference match we’re looking to get better and so that we peak at the conference tournament. Every match is competitive for them to be brave and overcome some of the challenges and find a way to win.”

Reach Kensey May at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @MayKensey.

