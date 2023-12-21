Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Aspen Hall from the west side Jan. 29.
Resident assistant dies in Aspen Hall

A resident assistant died in Aspen Hall the afternoon of Jan. 24. Spokespeople for the university have...

Arrest made in string of Fort Collins arson cases
Arrest made in string of Fort Collins arson cases

Fort Collins Police Services has made an arrest relating to a string of arson reports plaguing Fort Collins...

food, nutrition, dining hall, sorority, frat
Nutrition department to undergo transformation

Jumping back into the start of a new year, students can expect to notice some changes as the semesters...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Regulation and Security in Binary Options Trading
December 21, 2023

Binary options trading has gained popularity in recent years as a way for individuals to potentially profit from the financial markets. However,...

Five Things We Learned Delivering Over Half a Million Orders for NoCo Restaurants
November 8, 2023
Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
October 16, 2023
Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
October 16, 2023

‘Out for blood’: Hailey Smith looks to hit softball season out of park

Damon Cook, Sports Editor
February 1, 2024
Courtesy+of+CSU+Athletics+
Courtesy of CSU Athletics

Pitchers, be wary.

Colorado State softball had an unexpected end to the season after being upset by No. 6 Nevada a season ago. That game is still on the mind of outfielder Hailey Smith, who is shaping up to be one of the best hitters in the Mountain West this season.

Ad

“The only words that come to mind (are), like, ‘out for blood,'” Smith said. “I feel like we have such amazing players on this team this year. I just see all-around talent everywhere, even with some of the freshmen and stuff. I feel like we’re going to make some impact, and I’m very excited to see what we can accomplish.”

After leading the team with 12 home runs last year, Smith certainly seems ready for a jump forward — maybe to 15 or 16. But that’s not a number she’s concerned with. In fact, it’s not something she’s thinking about at all.

“I honestly have this weird superstition where I can’t talk about the home runs because I feel like I’m going to jinx myself or something,” Smith said. “I’m just looking for solid at-bats, doing things that score runs or move the runner, honestly. And then if home runs and power comes, then I’m very excited about it.”

With her breakout season last year, the opposing pitchers aren’t just going to throw a fastball down the middle for Smith to feast on.

That brings her a new challenge: Her at-bats now become a mind game. That added dimension of playing the ball count will be a big part of Smith’s upcoming season — something that has been one of the focal points of her offseason. 

“I feel like knowing the type of hitter that I am (and) understanding the type of pitches that I am going to get and being OK with the walks and less strikeouts are my main thing,” Smith said. “Because I feel like just getting on base with the walks or swinging at better pitches will just add more runs.”

The work Smith has put in certainly seems to be noticed by her teammates. 

Outside of the time Smith clocks with coach Jen Fisher, Smith also puts in work with her mom, Jennifer Morandini, known as Jennifer Brewster when she played at UCLA and won the 1995 NCAA National Championship with the Bruins. Between both Fisher and Morandini, it’s no wonder Smith ranks at the top of the MW in home runs. 

“Well, I know she stays in close contact with her mom,” CSU outfielder Molly Gates said. “And Hailey, whenever she feels something wrong with her swing, she’ll be like, ‘Hey, let me take a video of it, let me talk to the coaches, let me talk with my mom.’”

Ad

That work thus far in her career has certainly paid its dividends. 

While Smith is ready to reap those benefits for another shot at a MW championship, putting in the amount of work that you have to do to reach those heights doesn’t necessarily mean you have to be miserable throughout the process. 

“Oh, my God, she’s hilarious,” Gates said. “She’s really fun. But when she’s on the field, she’s locked in and just really passionate. And then off the field, she’s just fun (and) goofy — she’s like Barbie. She loves Fortnite, she’s silly, but she’s fun to be around, and she’s really fun to play with and compete with.”

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Homepage
Mean Girls disappoints, fails to capture musicals charm
'Mean Girls' disappoints, fails to capture musical's charm
Colorado State University President Amy Parsons stands in the foyer of the Lory Student Center Jan. 30. Parsons recently celebrated her one-year anniversary as president of CSU.
Amy Parsons reflects on work done in 1st year as CSU president
Horoscopes Jan. 29 to Feb. 4
Horoscopes Jan. 29 to Feb. 4
Joel Scott (1) looks for an open pass during the Colorado State Mens Basketball teams game against San Diego State Jan. 30.
CSU men's basketball bounces back Tuesday against SDSU
Seriously: Student loses hard work moments before deadline
Seriously: Student loses hard work moments before deadline
A visitor flips through the zine of Logan Honeas poster design at the Colorado State University Center for Healthy Aging Jan. 23. The Art and Aging Exhibition is in its second year with the goal to combine science and art while bringing awareness to issues of aging.
CSU art students design health zines with Center for Healthy Aging
More in NCAA
An aeriel view of the sold-out Colorado State University womens basketball game against San Jose State University Jan 27, 2024. CSU won 65-49.
CSU women's basketball treats sold-out crowd to win over SJSU
Senior Lucy Matheson competes in the 200-yard butterfly at Colorado State Universitys Moby Pool against the University of Northern Colorado.
CSU takes on northern rivals UNC in senior night win
Colorado State point guard Isaiah Stevens (4) looks for an open pass Nov. 10.
Border War ends in heart break for No. 24 CSU
The student section for the Colorado State University Rams gets hyped up prior to the start of the mens basketball game against University of Nevada, Las Vegas Jan. 19. The close game ended with the Rams winning 78-75.
CSU men's basketball curates culture, leaves lasting legacy in Moby Arena
Senior Zara Lennon after hitting a shot against Creighton University in her doubles match at Colorado State University Complex Mar. 19. CSU won 5-1.
Rams tennis knocks off North Dakota moving to 13 consecutive wins at home
Joel Scott (1) waits for his rebound under the net January 19. The close game ended with a Colorado State win 78-75. vs. the UNLV Rebels.
Colorado State men's basketball gets job done late against UNLV
More in Softball
A complete list of CSUs 1st-year student signings
A complete list of CSU's 1st-year student signings
The Colorado State University softball team gathers around the pitching circle at Ram Field before the teams first-ever night game April 1. CSU celebrated the grand opening of Ram Field Saturday after a renovation supported by the Bohemian Foundations $5 million donation to the university in 2022.
CSU softball knocked out of MW tournament in shutout loss
Sydney Hornbuckle (5) throws a pitch against San Diego State University at Ram Field March 19. Colorado State University secured a 3-2 win over the Aztecs.
Hornbuckle twins' softball connection comes from their roots
Colorado State University junior Molly Gates (4) watches a pitch from San Diego State University at Ram Field March 19, 2023. To start Mountain West Conference play, the Rams won their series against the Aztecs 2-1.
Rams softball wins one, drops one in weekday doubleheader
The Colorado State University softball team gathers around the pitching circle at Ram Field before the teams first-ever night game April 1. CSU celebrated the grand opening of Ram Field Saturday after a renovation supported by the Bohemian Foundations $5 million donation to the university in 2022.
UNLV softball outruns Rams to win weekend series 2-1
Colorado State University plays against the University of Nevada, Reno April 29, 2022. Colorado state won their first game of the 3 part series 16-4.
Swing into spring season with CSU softball
About the Contributor
Damon Cook, Sports Editor
Damon Cook is the 2023-24 sports editor for the The Collegian and has been at the paper since August 2022. He started doing coverage on volleyball and club sports before moving onto the women's basketball beat. He is in his third year and is completing his degree with a major in journalism and media communication and a minor in sports management. As The Collegian's sports editor, Cook reports on CSU sports and helps manage the sports desk and content throughout the week. After having a year to learn and improve, Cook will now get to be part of a new age under the sports desk. The desk moved on from all but one other person and will now enter into a new era. Damon started school as a construction management major looking to go in a completely different direction than journalism. After taking the year off during the COVID-19 pandemic, he quickly realized that construction wasn't for him. With sports and writing as passions, he finally decided to chase his dreams, with The Collegian helping him achieve that. He is most excited to bring the best and most in-depth sports coverage that The Collegian can provide.


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *