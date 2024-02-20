Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Colorado State University athletic director Joe Parker speaks at a press conference about Steve Addazio being fired from his position as football coach Dec. 2.
Update: Joe Parker officially out as CSU athletic director, John Weber named to interim role

Mao Tou Ying, a 25-foot metal sculpture of an owl, expels plumes of fire at the Sweetheart Festival in Loveland, Colorado, Feb. 10. Drew Hsu, also known as Torch Mouth, created the artwork.
Loveland's annual Sweetheart Festival celebrates love, art

Seriously: CSUs newest fraternity is abstinence only
Seriously: CSU's newest fraternity is abstinence only

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
The Importance of Supporting Engineering Education
The Importance of Supporting Engineering Education
February 20, 2024

In today's era of information technology, engineering plays the role of a vanguard, trying to optimize processes and develop new products, making...

Financial Aid and Scholarships Specific to Colorado Students
February 15, 2024
Regulation and Security in Binary Options Trading
December 21, 2023
Five Things We Learned Delivering Over Half a Million Orders for NoCo Restaurants
November 8, 2023

CSU track and field hopes to make history at MW championships

Kensey May and Adam Gross
February 22, 2024
CSU+track+and+field+hopes+to+make+history+at+MW+championships
Collegian | Brian Peña

After two broken school records, multiple personal records and national qualifying performances Feb. 10, the Colorado State indoor track and field team is headed to the Mountain West championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The Rams have high hopes of claiming both the men’s and women’s conference titles and hanging another championship flag in the Glenn Morris Field House. 

Ad

All events are registered to compete and participate in the three-day competition. Jump-starting the meet Thursday is the men’s heptathlon and the women’s pentathlon. 

Friday’s schedule consists of throws, jumps, pole vault and track preliminaries, which leads into Saturday’s finals for shot put, pole vault, triple jump, track events and high jump. The roster for who is competing in these events was finalized earlier this week, with 25 women and 28 men from CSU qualifying.

Both teams have a shot at winning, as the women are ranked No. 24 in the RunnerSpace.com rating index — first in the MW — while the men slot in at No. 98 — third in the MW.

Anna Petr, who now has the school record in the mile, spoke of her excitement going into this weekend, as she was struggling with an Achilles tendon injury in last year’s season. 

“Training has been going well for myself and my teammates,” Petr said. “We have a lot of highly ranked people across all events.” 

Petr also competed in cross country last year, qualifying to attend the NCAA championship in Virginia and playing a valuable role on the conference team, which won the championship title. She will be racing in the distance medley relay and the mile in hopes of scoring points in both events for the women’s team and breaking the mile record of 4 minutes, 39.03 seconds she set at the Husky Classic.

Petr is not the only athlete who competed at last year’s conference meet and is going into this year with hopes of a better performance. 

Tyler Colwell placed seventh in last year’s MW championships men’s 200-meter dash and fifth in the 60-meter dash. 

“Just being in the final last year for both events has given me a lot of confidence,” Colwell said. “This year I’m going in knowing what to expect.”

Ad

This is the second time this year that Colwell will compete on New Mexico’s track.

The indoor track team is one to watch out for in all events as they continue to have outstanding performances. Not only is the heptathlon group ranked No. 2 in the nation, but women’s shot put is ranked No. 3, and women’s weight throws are ranked No. 5. 

It’ll be fun to watch this weekend’s results to see if both teams claim that conference title, led by a group of incredible student-athletes like Petr and Colwell. Those interested in following along can watch the live-streamed meet on the MW website, and live results will be featured there as well. 

The men’s heptathlon starts 10 a.m. Feb. 22.

“I feel confident going in, and I think our team is ready to go,” coach Brian Bedard said. “(It’s) not like we’re completely healthy, but we’re in a pretty good spot healthwise at this point in the season.”

Kensey May and Adam Gross can be reached at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @RMCollegianSpts.

Interested in more sports content? Sign up for Ram Report here for weekly CSU sports updates!
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Homepage
Colorado State University swimmers cheer for the last time during the 2023 Mountain West Swimming & Diving Championships in the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center Natatorium at the University of Houston Feb. 18.
Preview: Swim and dive heads to Mountain West championship
The Korean Hansori Drum and Dance group performs onstage at the World Unity Fair in the Lory Student Center Feb. 17. “This is my first time at a fair here,” said Jeongyun Choi, a representative of the Korean Student Association at Colorado State University. “I was impressed that I could see so many diversities here because I didn’t think Colorado had that much.”
CSU celebrates 68th annual World Unity Fair
Spanking, corporal punishment found to be ineffective, damaging
Spanking, corporal punishment found to be ineffective, damaging
Pranav Athalye smiles after having his picture taken at the World Unity Fair Feb. 17. I think its a great event, Athalye said. People are getting to know about each other instead of, you know, living in our own small cocoons. Its good to have such an event once in a while.
Gallery: World Unity Fair
Karrin Anderson, panel moderator of the Should there be age limits for politicians? discussion, introduces the next question.
CSU panel explores question of age limits for politicians
Reflecting on Henrietta Lacks impact on human research ethics
Reflecting on Henrietta Lacks' impact on human research ethics
More in NCAA
Courtesy of CSU Marketing and Communications
CSU's new interim athletic director: Who is John Weber?
Joe Parker, former athletic director of Colorado State University, speaks at a press conference Dec. 4, 2019. The subject of the conference was head football coach Mike Bobo taking a payout for the remainder of his contract.
Looking back at Joe Parker's tenure as CSU's athletic director
Colorado State University athletic director Joe Parker speaks at a press conference about Steve Addazio being fired from his position as football coach Dec. 2.
Update: Joe Parker officially out as CSU athletic director, John Weber named to interim role
Colorado State University player Joel Scott passes the ball to another player in the men’s basketball game vs. Utah State Feb 17.
'Fight Like A Ram' game ends with victory in Moby Arena
Cailyn Crocker gains possession of the ball during the Colorado State University basketball game against the University of Wyoming Feb. 17. CSU won 75-70.
CSU women's basketball gets revenge in nail-biter Border War
McKenna Hofschild pushes past San Diego State Universitys defense at the Colorado State University womens basketball game against SDSU Feb. 3. CSU won 82-50.
Around the MW: How top 6 women's basketball teams slot in
More in Sports
CSUs club figure skating team gathers around for a group photo during their club session at the Edora Pool Ice Center Feb. 10.
Gliding to greatness: CSU figure skating fosters family on ice
Courtesy of CSU Athletics
Embracing adversity: Michaela Hawkins aims for success
Radka Buzkova hits the ball back to Abilene in her singles match Jan 26.
Home stretch for CSU tennis ends with victory against Missouri
Colorado State University No. 21 Rashaan Mbemba (21) fights through San Jose State Universitys defense in the mens basketball game against SJSU Feb. 9. CSU won 66-47.
CSU men's basketball extends win streak to 4 in win over SJSU
Patrick Cartier gives a handshake to a young fan after the Colorado State University mens basketball game against Boise State University Feb. 6. CSU won 75-62.
Finishing strong: Patrick Cartier chases dreams at CSU
Patrick Cartier gains possession of the ball for Colorado State University in the opening tipoff at the CSU mens basketball against Boise State University Feb. 6. CSU won 75-62.
Here's how top 6 teams in MW men's basketball have fared so far


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *