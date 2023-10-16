Today's top stories
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
ritual table
Samhain: The not-so-satanic, true origins of Halloween

The masked faces of small children scuttle past houses lit up by the carved grins of jack-o'-lanterns...

[name not provided] A protestor holds up a Palestinian flag during a Freedom for Palestine Protest on College Avenue in Fort Collins.
Freedom for Palestine Protest follows airstrikes in Gaza

Colorado State University’s South West Asian North African Student Organization and Muslim Student...

FoCo city elections: Jeni Arndt, Patricia Babbitt running for mayor
FoCo city elections: Jeni Arndt, Patricia Babbitt running for mayor

The next Fort Collins city election will be held Nov. 7. In 2022, the people of Fort Collins voted to...

Rams treat fans in Moby as they get redemption in Border War

Liv Sewell, Staff Reporter
October 31, 2023
Colorado+State+University+outside+hitter+Annie+Sullivan+%282%29+leaps+to+hit+the+ball.
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Colorado State University outside hitter Annie Sullivan (2) leaps to hit the ball Oct. 28. CSU won 3-0 against Boise State University.

The 3-1 (25-19, 25-13, 25-21, 25-23) Colorado State win against Wyoming is no trick, and redemption sure is a treat.

As everyone dressed up as their favorite characters, the Rams got a shot at redemption from a very familiar foe, the Cowgirls.

“It was awesome to get revenge from when we were at their place,” coach Emily Kohan said. “I’m really proud of the team and how we executed our scouting report to serve really hard.”

But it wasn’t all smooth sailing for the No. 3 ranked Rams against the No. 8 ranked Cowgirls.

Emery Herman’s outstanding achievement of surpassing 1,000 assists this season during the third set, was the bright spot during the set, as the Rams failed to sweep.

It was almost déjà vu from the third set against Utah State on Oct. 26, and at one point, Wyoming had a 19-13 lead over CSU. 

Sensing the passion to come back, the crowd got louder to oppose an eight-point scoring run from Wyoming.

“It was pretty frustrating,” Malaya Jones said. “But I think it was something that we had to realize, we can’t let them get on and we have to be able to close the gaps a lot quicker.”

The Rams needed a fourth set to get the win against the border-state rivals, setting their focus on one of Wyoming’s best players, Tierney Barlow.

“We came into the match just focusing on shutting her down,” Jones said. “Aggressively, even a little too much, just making sure she didn’t have anywhere to go.”

And it worked, Barlow’s season low for kills was seven, but thanks to CSU’s defense, it’s now six.

For the Rams, Jones had an important night matching her season-best for kills with 23. 

“It’s great; obviously, I love to see it,” Jones said. “We’re playing well, we’re performing well, so this gives me the confidence to keep going.”

Annie Sullivan was a great compliment to Jones. Sullivan’s 13 kills on the night helped CSU avoid a fifth set.

“It feels good,” Sullivan said. “Whatever I can (do) to help our team and these last couple of games conference are really crucial.”

As Kohan sat on the edge of her seat while the final set came down to the wire. The defense of CSU showed determination and came through to win the game. 

“We’ve told our team, we’re in control of our own destiny,” Kohan said. “And if we can continue to win out, we can be second in the conference.”

The Rams (14-10, 8-5 MW) go back on the road after a three-game home stand, taking on San Jose State (12-13, 3-9 MW) at 7 p.m Nov. 2 in San Jose, California.

Reach Liv Sewell at sports@collegian.com or on twitter @Liv_sewell22
Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp's income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
