Today's top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
ritual table
Samhain: The not-so-satanic, true origins of Halloween

The masked faces of small children scuttle past houses lit up by the carved grins of jack-o'-lanterns...

[name not provided] A protestor holds up a Palestinian flag during a Freedom for Palestine Protest on College Avenue in Fort Collins.
Freedom for Palestine Protest follows airstrikes in Gaza

Colorado State University’s South West Asian North African Student Organization and Muslim Student...

Participants of the Shabbat 300 Dinner gather at the Colorado State University Lory Student Center Main Ballroom Oct. 20.
Shabbat celebrates Judaism by bringing community together

Over 350 community members gathered in the ballroom of the Lory Student Center to experience the 16th...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
October 16, 2023

The college football season has been filled with dramatic finishes, stellar performances, and most notably, monumental upsets. Last week’s...

Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
October 16, 2023
Advancing Your Nursing Career: BSN to MSN Nursing Programs
September 25, 2023
The Top College Football Lines' Successful Players
September 14, 2023

Kennedy Stanford dominates as CSU sweeps Boise State

Will Engle, Staff Writer
October 28, 2023
Senior+Kennedy+Stanford+%2817%29+and+redshirt+sophomore+Kate+Yoshimoto+%2818%29+celebrate+after+a+sucessful+play.
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Senior Kennedy Stanford (17) and redshirt sophomore Kate Yoshimoto (18) celebrate after a sucessful play Oct. 28. CSU won 3-0.

In order to beat one of the top teams in the conference, a team needs talent, grit and determination. 

Kennedy Stanford just embodied all of that in Colorado State’s sweep (25-16, 25-14, 25-16) over Boise State to hoist the team up to third place in the Mountain West standings.

Ad

It wasn’t a secret that Stanford struggled in her last match against Utah State. She hit just .097 with seven kills over five sets. 

As she entered her match against Boise State, she wasn’t going to let that be the case. Instead, she and her squad battled from start to finish to pull off a dominant win. 

“I think it shows resilience from us — we were unhappy with the reverse sweep,” Stanford said. “Coming out with the fire and the energy that we did against a team that was No. 2 in the conference going into this week is something we really wanted to do, and it was good to see us execute from point one to point 25.”

It was clear early on that Stanford and the Rams had no intention of holding back. Stanford had 15 kills, hitting .583 with 11 digs — her most this season for a three-set match.

Stanford wasn’t the only Ram embodying grit and determination. CSU’s defense came out strong against the Broncos, holding the typically high-scoring team to just 29 kills out of 111 attacks with 22 errors, resulting in a mere .063 hitting percentage on the match. Head coach Emily Kohan says that is a direct result of their triple blocking strategy they’ve implemented.

“When you’re preparing for it on the other team, you’re like, ‘Oh god, we’re going to have three huge people in front of us,’” Kohan said. “It makes you change what you want to do. I think it’s getting better and better each week, and it’s something we’re going to stick with.”

The biggest success of the Rams defense was their performance against Paige Bartsch, Boise State’s leading killer. CSU’s nonstop energy and fight forced Bartsch into racking up 15 errors with only 10 kills, leading to an overall hitting percentage of -.102 — her worst of the season. 

Boise State was unable to find another player to pick up Bartsch’s slack, with their second highest number of kills coming from Anabel Kotzakov, who had six.

“(I’m) really proud of them for figuring out how to keep the momentum and put Paige Bartsch down to some pretty low efficiency and kill numbers because she is one of the best players in the conference,” Kohan said. “That’s maybe what I’m most proud of: our blocking and defense being able to hold her to low hitting efficiency.”

Ad

The third set of the match began to look scary for CSU, echoing the reverse sweep by Utah State just two days prior. Boise State got an early lead, and the Rams struggled to gain early momentum.

However, the Rams knew they didn’t want a repeat of the Utah State loss, and through hard fought volleys, tough defense and key kills from multiple players in the squad, the Rams mounted a comeback to win the final set in dominant fashion.

“Our mentality was to go out there (with the) foot on the gas and not let it slip through our fingers,” Naeemah Weathers said.

Emery Herman was CSU’s unsung hero for the match, putting up 34 assists and setting up Weathers, Malaya Jones and Stanford in crucial moments to continue building momentum for her squad.

“I got a lot of great opportunities,” Stanford said. “Emery really got me balls that were wide open.”

Weathers was slightly subdued in the beginning of the match, only getting one kill in the first set before coming alive in the second and third to end with six kills on .385 hitting percentage. Kohan, however, says that was all part of the game plan.

“When we played (Boise State) the first time, they put blockers in front of her every single time,” Kohan said. “So we knew from the scouting report Naeemah is going to have these huge people in front of her, so let’s get other people going and then open it up later in the game.”

The Rams (13-10, 7-5 MW) look to pick up their second win of their homestand 7 p.m. this Halloween against Wyoming (16-6, 5-6 MW) in Moby Arena.

Will Engle can be reached at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @willengle44.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Fall
Malaya Jones (1) and Karina Leber (42) jump up to block the ball from opponents Utah State Oct. 26. Colorado State University volleyball hosted a pink out game to show their support for fighting for a cure for cancer.
Heartbreaker in Moby: Rams volleyball reverse swept
Colorado State University wide receiver Dylan Goffney (6) catches the ball and runs it into the endzone for a touchdown.
Rams football back home as they try to ground Air Force
Collegian file photo
Rams cross country looks to win 1st women's title in 16 years
The Colorado State University soccer team huddles together before the game against the United States Air Force Academy Oct. 15.
Nail-biter loss shows Rams soccer can hang with the best
Colorado State University volleyball player Annie Sullivan (2) hits the ball over the net at the volleyball game against California State University, Fresno Oct. 19. Fresno State won 3-2.
Rams volleyball struggle in thriller 5-set match against Fresno State
Colorado State University wide receiver Dylan Goffney (6) catches the ball and runs it into the endzone for a touchdown.
CSU drops late lead in crucial loss to UNLV
More in Homepage
Seriously: Expect these Halloween costumes this year
Seriously: Expect these Halloween costumes this year
Miss Jewdy, Bang Bang von Loola, Krista Gonna, and Little Sarah Tonin stand together after their show at the Lyric.
More than a performance: The Lyric hosts Halloween drag
Charlie is not alone: Walrus Ice Cream ghost turns into ghosts
Charlie is not alone: Walrus Ice Cream ghost turns into ghosts
Krista Gonna improvises a routine during Drag Roulette at the Lyric.
Gallery: Halloween drag show
Two axes rest against the logs, to be used in the horizontal chop event Oct 7.
Why you should never piss off an ax-thrower
The most haunted buildings on CSU campus
The most haunted buildings on CSU campus
More in NCAA
Sofia Torres strikes the ball, starting off the Colonel Wollenberg Ptarmigan Ram Classic tournament at hole one for the Colorado State University womens golf team on Sept. 25.
Sofia Torres continues to create lasting legacy for CSU golf
Offensive lineman Oliver Jervis (73) points at a Boise State player.
Rams aim to spoil red-hot Rebels' homecoming
Colorado State University swimmers cheer for the last time during the 2023 Mountain West Swimming & Diving Championships in the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center Natatorium at the University of Houston Feb. 18.
Swim and dive rebuilds roster, aims for Mountain West championships
Libby Brooker (1) jumps to save the ball from going into the goal during warm ups against the United States Air Force Academy Oct 15.
Fout reaches goal record in Rams soccer win over Air Force
Colorado State swim and dive head coach Chris Woodard talks to his team after they beat Wyoming Nov 5.
Double dual swim meet marks beginning of rebuilding season
Colorado State University wide receiver Tory Horton (14) makes a run for the endzone.
Rams football complete improbable comeback in Homecoming to remember


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *