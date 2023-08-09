Rams use draw against Denver to win 3-0 shutout victory

Following a draw against the University of Denver, the Colorado State University soccer team had an opportunity to start their season off on a higher note with a home game against Louisiana Tech University.

On Aug. 20, the Rams played the Bulldogs at the Canvas Stadium practice fields. The Rams started off strong with a goal in the fifth minute, providing fuel for the Rams to push hard in the first half.

Preceding the second half, the score was 1-0 with the Rams in the lead. The lone goal was scored by Katy Coffin, a junior midfielder for the Rams.

Overall, there were several good defensive plays from the Rams and accurate passing between the players. However, Louisiana Tech was able to cut through the Rams defense and create a goal attempt in the 26th minute. Luckily for the Rams, the shot was blocked by the goalpost.

The crowd was surprisingly large as well. With the incoming freshman class and the completion of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, the hype for women’s soccer was evident in the large crowd. The growth of women’s sports is rapidly descending on CSU, despite not having an official stadium for the soccer team.

Following the 15 minute half time, the Rams scored yet again in the 63rd minute with Katy Coffin scoring a goal off a bounce from Louisiana Tech. The Rams attacking strength was apparent when there was nearly another goal scored from Hale Otto.

It was clear Otto wanted to win due to her constant pressing of the Louisiana Tech players. However she was subbed off in the 57th minute. The heat combined with the constant attacking created extremely exhausting conditions for the players.

Louisiana Tech was clearly determined to avoid a shutout game, creating two close attempts at scoring from Lauren Egbuloniu and Kyra Taylor. Both were blocked by the crossbar.

In the 70th minute, an amazing cross by Olivia Fout resulted in yet another goal for the Rams, creating a 3-0 gap. “I had time and space,” said Coffin. “We always talk about as a team big five moments, and that first one was a big five moment.”

The team has been focusing on utilizing those big five moments, which was evident with Coffin’s goal in the fourth minute. Big five moments are the first and last five minutes of each half and the next five minutes after a goal is scored.

“Katy Coffin obviously had a big impression on this game,” head coach Keeley Hagen said. “We’re excited for the team and those that got on the board today.”

In terms of changes from the draw against Denver, the team capitalized on those and emphasized fixing any weaknesses. “All of our bodies are pretty fatigued from Thursday,” Fout said. “(We changed) our mentality, we worked hard and gave it our best.”

It’s still the beginning of the season for the Rams, and while there are plenty of games left, the Mountain West Championship is on the forefront of everyone’s minds. “Our goals are to win the championship for the Mountain West,” Hagen said. “But it’s a good step in the right direction.”

The Rams look to continue their success against Louisiana Tech in their next game at 5 p.m. Aug. 27 against California Baptist University.

Reach Emma Askren at easkren@collegian.com or on Twitter @emma_askren.