Little Shop of Physics Open House brings science to FoCo public

Abby Barson, Staff Reporter
March 3, 2026
Collegian | Hayley Smith
Scarlet, an attendee whose name was provided by a parent, uses giant wands and strings to create massive bubbles in the sun at the Little Shop of Physics Open House at the Lory Student Center March 1.

Families interested in discovery, innovation and exploration packed the halls of Colorado State University’s Lory Student Center this past Sunday. Every ballroom held at least one exhibit, and kids could be seen excitedly floating from station to station. Additional attractions were sprawled across the front lawn and along the plaza.

The Little Shop of Physics Open House is an annual event, comprised of over 300 interactive projects this year. The rooms were organized based on project creators; some were student-led, and others were created by science partners, including the Lakota Star Knowledge Star Dome.

“(The Little Shop of Physics is) the largest science outreach in the continent, and it brings every field of hands-on science together, (with) all the experts from across the continent in one place so that the participants can have the best experience and be inspired to go into STEM fields of study,” said Helene Gaddie, executive director of Generations Indigenous Ways, a nonprofit operating in the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota.

Misty Brave, who does faculty and community outreach for Oglala Lakota College, and Gaddie have been participating in the open house for years through the Lakota Star Lab.

Oliver, an attendee whose first name was given to The Collegian by a parent, gazes at a glowing lightbulb during the Little Shop of Physics Open House at the Lory Student Center March 1. (Collegian | Hayley Smith)

“I’ve taught for 50 years, and this is the best thing that ever happened in my 50 years,” Brave said.

The two continued to speak about the community impact the Star Lab in particular holds.

“It was life, everyday life, and the Indigenous community here on campus; they are uplifted also: the ones that come to see the Star Lab,” Gaddie said. “It gives them a chance to feel a little bit at home, too.”

Connecting science to the public was an overarching theme across the various stations. The 32nd annual event continued the goal of inspiring children interested in STEM subjects. Schools from across Colorado came and presented at the open house, and CSU’s College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences had a station outside on The Plaza.

“We are bringing science to the public,” Olivia Lombard, a CSU senior staffing the Sci on the Fly station. “Our biggest thing is just showing kids what vets do (and) what we do for environmental sciences.”

Kenneth Lonnquist demonstrates the movement of electricity within a plasma globe at the Little Shop of Physics Open House at the Lory Student Center March 1. (Collegian | Hayley Smith)

It took hundreds of volunteers to keep the event running, allowing for the smooth translation of scientists’ work into an accessible and engaging medium for all ages. Organizations and speakers kept the six-hour event entertaining for attendees. Taye Toliver, a senior studying health and exercise science, helped showcase “Muscles Alive!” a neuroscience outreach program presented by the Neuromuscular Function Laboratory.

“We work with (Brian Tracy) to show kids how to understand electricity going through their muscles,” said Madeline Cump, a health and exercise science senior working at the station.

The exhibits explored a wide variety of themes. Attendees had the choice to visit stations like the Colorado Ghostbusters or a booth focused on the physics of music, among other things.

Charli Geer, a member of the Colorado State University Entomology Club, explains an insect to a table of children at the Little Shop of Physics Open House in the Lory Student Center March 1. Geer said she showed up to teach the public about bugs and entomology. “We use (the event) to break a lot of myths about bugs,” Geer said. “A lot of people are scared, have these preconceptions, and you really shouldn’t be. It’s a learned behavior, so it’s fun to talk to kids.” (Collegian | Hayley Smith)

Families brought a buzz to the LSC, with thousands of visitors passing through the event during the day. Parents could be heard asking their kids what they wanted to explore next, with kids often initiating and walking up to new stations.

“I’m a big proponent of science and learning, and they’re already soaking up so much,” said Alaina Garman-Cooley, a mother attending the event with her children.

The event provided kids a glimpse into science topics and research in the STEM field, sparking ideas about their future careers.

“There was something like (Little Shop of Physics) near where I was growing up as a kid, and that’s what got me into engineering and what got me into racing,” said Matthew Merkulovich, a senior studying biomedical and mechanical engineering and the president of Aggie’s Offroad Racing & Development. “So it’s cool to be on the other side of that and teach the next generation.”

Reach Abby Barson at science@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

