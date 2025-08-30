Founded 1891.

Weishaar: Summer is the worst — I’m ready for fall

Audrey Weishaar, Collegian Columnist
August 30, 2025
Collegian | Alli Adams
Cam the Ram in both winter and summer, with winter being cozied up to a mug and summer being sunburnt and miserable.

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

Summer is quickly coming to a close. Fall semester has begun, signifying the start of the switch from bikinis and tank tops to sweaters and scarves. It’s time for the best season of the year: fall. 

Summer isn’t all that bad — it certainly has its upsides. The pool? Fabulous. Ice cream? Delightful. Intense heat that rivals the pits of Hell? I will pass.

After a certain point, a person can not cool down any further. If you get too hot, you just have to sit there and stew in it. The sensation of skin rubbing against skin when it’s super hot out is uncomfortable and downright painful. Sticking to seats makes me want to crawl out of my skin. The holidays are also mediocre at best.

Fall is the best season, especially when compared to summer. Thankfully, it is right around the corner.

However, there are some good things. For one, the outfits are always on point. Nothing really beats a tank top and shorts. Maybe some flip-flops. Summer is the time for cute, low-effort outfits.

And the food of summer is always tasty. Summer is the season of farmers’ markets and fabulous produce. The Fourth of July isn’t the same without some corn on the cob; sitting on the porch is instantly leveled up by some cherries. 

Despite all of the positives of summer, though, none of them can make up for the monumental pitfall of summer heat.

Fall, in comparison, is the perfect season. Fall has everything going for it, a perfect amalgamation of the other seasons: food, holidays and clothes.

It even marks the start of soup season. There are very few things in life that are better than soup season, and there is no such thing as bad soup. It is also baking season: time for cinnamon rolls and cookies and everything cinnamon. Not to mention the apple cider, pumpkin spice lattes and Oktoberfest — for those who can enjoy.

The food of fall goes hand in hand with its second best holiday, Thanksgiving. The food that people put on the Thanksgiving dinner table is without a doubt the best food of the year. Turkey and pumpkin pie are the fan favorites, but they’re just the beginning. Stuffing and cranberry sauce are the unsung heroes of the dinner table. The sheer number of potato variations have to be my favorite. Mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole and scalloped potatoes always knock it out of the park.

That said, the best holiday of fall — and the year — has to be Halloween. Cheap candy, the best movies and delightfully over-the-top decorations make the month of October.

The costumes alone make for a fantastic night. It’s the one night of the year that a person can dress however they want; people even begin planning their Halloween costumes in early summer.

Of course, the fall fashion is on fleek. The weather, now that the air has a chill to it unlike summer heat, finally allows for layering and accessorizing. Sweaters, boots and light layers make the base of an outfit, letting the accessories sparkle. The practical needs of summer — wearing as little as possible to avoid heatstroke — are nowhere to be seen. Fall allows for scarves, fun hats and tons of jewelry. Warm colors are back in vogue, and those always look good. 

Clearly, fall is the best season, especially when compared to summer. Thankfully, it is right around the corner.

Reach Audrey Weishaar at letters@collegian.com or on Twitter @RMCollegian.

