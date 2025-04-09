Weishaar: Granny hobbies have many benefits; don’t judge them

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

I am a proud partaker of grandma hobbies. I love to crochet, bake, solve puzzles — the whole shebang. I even watch the occasional Hallmark movie. Other than the joy these hobbies spark, there are several surprising benefits to granny hobbies.

Hobbies have been proven to boost one’s mood, which is why it’s important to find enjoyable activities. Grandma hobbies can improve mental and cognitive health.

Jigsaw puzzles, for example, can prevent cognitive aging, which is the decline in brain function as one ages. Frequent jigsaw puzzlers often have stronger visuospatial skills, meaning they have an easier time analyzing and identifying space and visual form. Visuospatial cognition is also related to depth perception, movement and spatial awareness.

Crocheting and knitting — two activities commonly associated with grandmas — can help soothe anxiety. Both hobbies consist of exclusively repetitive motions, which many people use to soothe anxiety. The complex, repetitive hand motions focus the brain on the activity, making it a good way to destress.

Baking is another skill that, in addition being a very popular hobby, is thought to be a great stress reliever. Either through finding comfort in the smell of fresh baked cookies or taking out angry feelings on bread dough, baking is a good way to relieve stress and anxiety. Baking also strengthens creativity, as it is very easy to customize recipes and decorate baked goods in unique ways. And not only does baking increase creativity, it can also improve one’s ability to problem solve.

These hobbies also improve to hand flexibility, mobility and general reduction of joint stiffness. Hobbies that frequently keep your joints in motion, like crocheting, knitting and needle work, can be a huge help, especially for those with arthritis.

Crocheting can help strengthen dexterity, along with knitting and needlework. But because of the way one rotates the crochet hook and manipulates the yarn, the crocheter will become a more dexterous person over the course of time. Doing all three tasks, though, can help build muscle strength.

Crocheting, knitting and needlework are all known to be hand exercises. However, as with any other exercise, there are certain precautions that should be taken in order to avoid injury. This could mean soaking your hands in warm water to warm them up before beginning the activity. Using flexible needles and hooks made from wood or bamboo is another strategy, as they are more forgiving and easier to use than metal ones. And for crocheters, using wide handles may help with wrist pain. But the most important thing to remember is that you need to take breaks.

Granny hobbies can also keep the planet and your wallet happy because you are making your own goods, thus creating less waste and fewer reasons to buy those same goods.

By baking your own cookies, you don’t have to buy the ones in the grocery store. Homemade cookies cost less than store bought — and taste better. Additionally, baking your own cookies and storing them on a plate or in a plastic container reduces the need for single-use plastics from wrappers.

Making goods from yarn reduces costs as well. Yarn can be used to make many things, including towels, clothing and storage spaces. Additionally, yarn can be purchased for a relatively cheap price at thrift stores if you unravel sweaters or blankets made of yarn. An adult knit sweater can contain between 825 to 3,375 yards of yarn, depending on the type of yarn it is made with. And that sweater can be found at the thrift store for around $5. So if you unravel it, you can have a good amount of yarn, reducing waste and costs.

Hobbies are good for anyone. However, certain hobbies can prompt a little more judgement than others. Grandma hobbies should not be judged; they should be loved, as they come with so many benefits.

