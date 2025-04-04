Seymour: More amenities on campus should accept RamCash

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

There are two types of students: the ones who spend all their RamCash within the first month of the semester and those who try to spend it all in the last month. Here at Colorado State University, we are honored with the invention of RamCash: a declining account balance that is added to your RamCard — funded by your meal plan — and used to purchase food and services on campus.

RamCash can be used at various campus coffee shops, dorm or library printers, mini markets or the food court at the Lory Student Center. While these are all great amenities, life at CSU would be perfect if RamCash was accepted at a few more.

“It would be so nice if we didn’t have to use real money on these things, especially if you don’t know what to use your RamCash on to begin with.”

For students who are unsure of where to spend their RamCash as the semester comes to an end, I feel you. Students would greatly benefit from being able to use RamCash for more services, including the CSU Bookstore and Student Recreation Center amenities and wellness products at the mini markets.

The Bookstore is a very popular place on campus, as it is the perfect place to deck yourself out in CSU gear. However, as college students, it can be a bit of a struggle to purchase anything and feel confident about your credit card statement afterward. Clothing is expensive, and no one wants to drop $80 on a sweatshirt.

If we were able to use RamCash, students may be more willing to pay for an item because this type of currency feels free. It’s relieving. Even if we could only use a certain amount at the Bookstore, the weight of buying clothing would certainly be lighter, and a lot more people would be repping CSU merch.

Concerning the Rec, there are a myriad of things students should be able to spend RamCash on. At the Rec, you can purchase intramural sports memberships, personal training sessions, massage therapy sessions, outdoor gear rental memberships, outdoor program trips and events, specialty classes, personal trainer and fitness instructor courses, rentable lockers, first aid/CPR courses and swim lessons.

Each of these amenities costs real money. Sure, not everybody who uses these facilities are students with RamCash, but it should still be an option. It would be so nice if we didn’t have to use real money on these things, especially if you don’t know what to use your RamCash on to begin with. Some people aren’t huge food or drink lovers, so it can be difficult to spend RamCash without feeling like you’re buying stuff you don’t want or need.

“I just let my roommate use my RamCash at coffee shops because she ran out and I never use mine,” CSU first-year Maycy Couey said. “But I wish I could use it to get a massage. That would be amazing.”

The minimarkets should also accept RamCash. They accept it for food items, but if you want to buy some cold medicine or sunscreen, you have to pay with real money. This just doesn’t make a whole lot of sense because what is different between a $4 tube of sunscreen and a $4 Yerba Mate?

Nobody wants to spend their real money on little things like that if they can help it. It would be super convenient if they accepted RamCash. This way, people wouldn’t have to worry about carrying extra cash or using their credit cards for those small purchases; they could just tap their RamCard and boom, magic.

RamCash is awesome, and we are very lucky to have it as an option at CSU. It is perfect for treating yourself without feeling financially guilty, but it would be even better if more amenities accepted it.

