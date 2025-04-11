Seymour: Disliking Western style is just a phase

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

There are two types of people: those who love to wear cowboy boots and sing along to country music and those who would rather not entertain that whole Western vibe. Ultimately, being a hater of the Western theme is a phase. It’s a rite of passage, something many of us go through during our younger years when we feel the pressure to conform to what we think is cool.

When you were in middle school — especially if you weren’t the one rocking the cowboy hat — it is very likely you avoided the country theme at all costs. Maybe you even called those who wore Western-style clothes horse girls or hicks and rolled your eyes at anything that resembled the lifestyle. It’s easy to criticize something that feels outside your area of comfort, especially when you’re still figuring out who you are and how you want to present yourself.

During early teen years, kids tend to conform to the ideas and trends of everyone around them. If something is trendy, they will dive in; however, if something is considered uncool, then it immediately has to vanish from everything. I know I was guilty of falling into this trap. We get caught up in peer pressure and the desire to fit in, even if it means avoiding things we might enjoy.

“Even if you would never choose to wear any type of Western clothing daily, you have to admit there is something ​​undeniably fun about dressing up in cowboy clothing from time to time for special events. Rodeos, rodeo parades and country music concerts have their own energy, and they come with a unique kind of fun that’s hard to find elsewhere.”

This concept is especially present in small towns. Some kids prefer to embrace a more traditional Western style, opting for cowboy hats, boots and plaid shirts. Perhaps these kids take pride in things like rodeos and the rhythms of country music. It’s not just about a fashion statement but rather embracing a part of life that’s embedded within their communities.

On the other hand, some intentionally avoid this look, favoring a more indie or alternative style, often to distance themselves from the stereotypical associations of being a country lover or a horse girl. This group may see themselves as more urban, artistic or free-spirited, and their fashion choices help them project an image that contrasts with rustic or rural stereotypes.

But as you grow older, you may realize it is not that serious and your clothing and personal style don’t define your identity. Wearing cowboy boots and denim outfits doesn’t mean you have to live the stereotypical rural life of riding horses and milking cows. What you wear can be an expression of your mood, personality or interests at a given time, rather than a sign of your lifestyle or values.

With that being said, I do believe there is a line to be drawn. You don’t have to go full cowboy mode every single day; wearing spurs and a traditional cowboy hat around town, for example, might be a bit excessive and unnecessary. But I do believe that people should wear whatever they want, and if a pair of bootcut jeans and some HEYDUDEs are what they choose, then good for them.

Even if you would never choose to wear any type of Western clothing daily, you have to admit there is something ​​undeniably fun about dressing up in cowboy clothing from time to time for special events. Rodeos, rodeo parades and country music concerts have their own energy, and they come with a unique kind of fun that’s hard to find elsewhere. You might not want to live the cowboy life every day, but it’s exciting to step into it for a little while and embrace the fun, festive atmosphere.

As for me, I recently found myself enjoying country music — a realization that was nothing short of shocking, as I was the biggest hater. But as I’ve matured, I’ve noticed myself slowly shifting. I’m beginning to enjoy things that I once had no interest in. It’s funny how our tastes shift over time, often in ways we never expect.

Many people perceive the Western style as something that would never fit into their lives. But when they are exposed to it enough times — whether through events, friends or media — it becomes easier to find comfort in it and, eventually, even enjoyment. Suddenly, what once seemed out of place may start to feel familiar and maybe even a little bit fun. It goes to show that as we get older, we start to realize that it’s OK to embrace the things we once rejected.

Reach Charlotte Seymour at letters@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.