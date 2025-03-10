Thorn: DEI does not mean what Trump says it does

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

Since reentering the White House in January, President Donald Trump and his administration have made no effort to hide their extremist, far-right agenda. From waging a war on undocumented immigrants to withdrawing from the Paris Agreement and more, he has made it clear that he is in office for one reason: to promote a self-serving, oppressive, white supremacist agenda.

Additionally, Trump has cracked down on programs that promote diversity and provide equal opportunities for people from marginalized communities. Diversity, equity and inclusion, more commonly referred to as DEI, is an umbrella term referring to initiatives that ensure equitable opportunities for people of diverse identities and backgrounds, specifically in higher education and the workforce. DEI initiatives exist to ensure that people of different racial, ethnic and cultural backgrounds, socioeconomic statuses, abilities and other diverse identities receive the same treatment and opportunities as their wealthy, white, systemically privileged counterparts.

“Through his anti-DEI executive orders and the way he speaks about such initiatives, Trump is waging a clear attack on anyone who is not white, able-bodied, Christian or a native English speaker, along with those deemed to be an ‘outsider’ through the Republican eye.”

A foundational aspect of Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign was his aversion to DEI policies and his promise to halt all DEI programs and penalize organizations that keep such initiatives in place. Immediately after storming back into the Oval Office, Trump signed numerous executive orders attempting to put an end to what he refers to as “illegal and immoral discrimination programs.”

It is no secret that Trump is an avid user of conservative buzzwords, and the term DEI has been tossed around frequently within the MAGA community. However, much like other terms that are frequently used by Trump and his followers, the definition of DEI seems to be lost on all of them. Much like the references he makes to antifa and BLM, the way Trump speaks about DEI is completely inaccurate and serves to promote fear and hate among fragile white people.

Trump and his administration have long pushed the narrative that DEI policies are rooted in anti-white discrimination and have doubled down on that idea since he got back in office. Staunch Trump supporters often believe that DEI programs have led to the forced removal of jobs and educational opportunities from qualified white individuals and offered to unqualified people of color. Additionally, they appear to be under the impression that DEI is part of a greater plot to erase white people from prestigious spaces, but this could not be further from the truth.

Trump’s harmful rhetoric surrounding DEI and equal opportunity programs has been extremely popular among the fascists and white supremacists that make up his — literal — cult following. Trump supporters are not known for their critical thinking, and his administration takes advantage of that. His administration has successfully convinced a significant portion of the American population that taking opportunities away from marginalized people is healthy for the nation and will, as he says over and over again, “Make America Great Again.”

In reality, revoking DEI initiatives is inarguably a profound step back for the United States and a glaring indicator of a shift into a fascist governmental structure. Through his anti-DEI executive orders and the way he speaks about such initiatives, Trump is waging a clear attack on anyone who is not white, able-bodied, Christian or a native English speaker, along with those deemed to be an “outsider” through the Republican eye.

The United States was built on the idea of the “American Dream” — the belief that anyone, no matter their identity or background, can build a successful life in this nation. This country was built by the hands of people from all over the world, who, despite their cultural, linguistic and religious differences, all came together for one common reason: They had faith in the American Dream. The United States thrives on diversity, equity and inclusion, and if those ideals are not protected, the entire country will suffer.

