Seymour: How to shift your mindset, transform your experience in college

Maintaining a positive mindset can sometimes feel impossible, but it is crucial for a fulfilling college experience. College is the first time we are fully on our own, and we get to decide everything for ourselves, meaning we need to be intentional about our mindset. If you’re having a difficult time staying positive, here’s how you can shift your mindset and take control of your college experience.

1. Understand when a shift is needed

It is easy to let our mindset fall when things don’t go as planned. We are all guilty of giving up because something doesn’t go as planned. Whether it’s homesickness, academic stress or social struggles, recognizing when your mindset is holding you back is the first step toward change. If you find yourself constantly out of energy or dreading the day, it might be time to shift your perspective.

2. Reflect on your current mindset

Ask yourself the following questions: What’s holding me back from enjoying my time here? How can I have a fulfilling experience? Personally, I entered college feeling sad and detached because I left everything I knew behind. I felt like I had lost myself, and I would count down the days until my next visit home rather than feel excited about my new environment.

It was the biggest change I had ever endured, but I wish I had not let that affect my experience. Ultimately, I had a bad first impression and held onto it. I know I should never judge something by the first impression, but at the time, I didn’t even realize I was doing just that. This reflection helped me realize that my experience wasn’t the problem — my mindset was.

3. Reevaluate your experience

Instead of mourning the challenges, try shifting your focus. When I returned to campus after winter break, I made the decision to view things differently. Before break, I was certain that I was going to transfer back home the next year. I thought I needed to be closer to the people I loved and the routines I was familiar with. Rather than thinking of my new surroundings as foreign and lonely, however, I started accepting them as opportunities for growth. By viewing challenges as learning experiences and meeting new people as opportunities for potential friendships, I found that I was able to focus on what was new and exciting rather than what I missed from home. This was extremely beneficial in helping me grow my understanding.

4. Take action

Shifting your mindset should be connected with your actions. If you are unhappy about something, change it. To do this, you could force yourself to be more social by putting yourself out there, trying not to overthink everything, changing your routine or getting involved in making memories through what Colorado State University’s campus has to offer.

5. Own it

You only get one chance at college, so make the most of it. This is your life; there is no one to tell you how to live it anymore. Realizing this was a major turning point for me. I let go of unfulfilling friendships, embraced new opportunities and allowed myself to commit to making the most of my time at CSU. You have the same opportunity to create a college experience that brings you joy.

So if you’re stuck with a negative mindset, remember you are not alone, and you certainly will not be stuck forever. Shifting your mindset can offer a much more meaningful and enjoyable experience. There is always time to change the way you think about college and, by doing so, create a life that feels thrilling.

