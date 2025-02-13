Seymour: Spring semester acts as 2nd chance in college

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

As a fresh college student, the first semester can be rough and intimidating. It feels like we’re thrown into a pack of wolves and just told, “You’ll be fine, go make some friends.” But it is not easy.

When we first arrive to college, most people are excited but a little bit nervous about starting a new chapter of life. But what no one tells you is that welcome week determines your fate. At least for me, welcome week was terrible, and it was because I was not prepared for it.

As amazing as welcome week is, it is overwhelming. You are trying to get used to living in a new area and cope with all the goodbyes. You likely know nobody; you are completely on your own for the first time and on the hunt for friends.

“The fact that I was excited to take a different approach and make the most of what I had completely shifted my mental space.”

Personally, during my first weeks, I was still coping with everything, and I did not have the energy to search for friends. By the time I was settling down, a couple of weeks had passed, and it felt too late for everything.

In the beginning, it felt like everything was a race, and I had to act on any interest I had immediately. I wish I hadn’t approached my first semester this way because it stressed me out and ultimately put me in a bad mindset.

As the semester continued, things began to fall into place. They felt less rushed and forced, but by the end of it, I still felt off. Then winter break happened, which was a great refresh and allowed me to get comfortable and prepare for how I wanted to take on the second semester.

I decided I wanted to become more social, and I would do all the things I didn’t get a chance to do last semester. But mainly, I was approaching the new semester with a new mindset. I felt comfortable with the campus and how everything runs, so coming back was not nearly as intimidating.

With this new mindset, I knew if something was bothering me, I needed to act on it rather than just sit there and let it consume me. I wanted to talk to more people in my classes, get to know the people in my hallway, maybe go to some club meetings, dive headfirst into my classes and only spend time with people who I thoroughly enjoy.

Coming back to campus with these goals was very refreshing. As soon as I settled back in, I began acting on them without even realizing — it just felt so natural. The fact that I was excited to take a different approach and make the most of what I had completely shifted my mental space.

I think other people feel the same way, too, because I have had countless interactions with people in my hallway that I never had last semester. People seem to always smile or say, “Hi,” to me in passing, and it is less nerve-racking to ask someone for help if I need it. Campus also just seems brighter and fuller — once I allowed myself to open my eyes, I realized there are so many opportunities for greatness here.

With all of this being said, change is always possible. You can always choose to alter your mindset if it is not where you would like it to be. But in some cases, like mine, you don’t even know you have the wrong mindset; all you need is a break away from whatever you’re doing.

So if college isn’t going the best for you right now, set some goals for what you want your mindset to be. If you’re someone like me who experienced a tough first semester but wants to use the second semester as a fresh start, then that’s awesome.

