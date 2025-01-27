The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

Weishaar: Anti-fat medical professionals perpetuate inadequate care, distrust

Audrey Weishaar, Collegian Columnist
January 27, 2025
Collegian | Caden Proulx
A graphic of CAM the Ram speaking into a microphone to the left of the words, Collegian Columnist.

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

I have heard all sorts of anti-fat rhetoric in my life: “Just lose weight;” “Try this diet;” and “Work out more.” The list goes on and on. And in recent months, I have heard so many people talking about Ozempic and the weight loss associated with it. Bariatric surgery is another big one I’ve heard tossed around.

Ad

These medical weight loss options are pitched as miracles. I do not see them as such. Ozempic is not a weight loss drug — it is for diabetes. Bariatric surgery has a whole host of issues, including chronic nausea and hernias.

Besides, I do not want to lose weight. I like my body. It does everything I need it to do, and it looks good doing it. And no one else has any business commenting on it.

The only person I would maybe give that pass to is a medical professional, but perhaps medical professionals aren’t as good at treating fat patients as one might want to believe.

“An unconscious bias like this is dangerous, as it leads people to think less critically about their beliefs. Bias like this is very likely to cause inadequate care.”

I haven’t always had positive experiences at doctor visits. I’m already an anxious person at any medical office. The most obvious anti-fat experience I had was as a teenager. This doctor took one look at my body mass index and told me I needed to diet. The BMI indicates nothing. I’m a short, fat girl, which therefore qualifies me as “obese.” I personally don’t think height and weight have anything to do with each other, but that’s an argument for a different article.

This doctor asked nothing about my current diet, but I had to cut out sugary drinks and junk food and eat more fruits and vegetables. I am a vegetarian — most of my food is soy protein and vegetables. I rarely ate junk food. My favorite snack for a while has been freeze-dried fruit. The most sugary drink I drank was iced tea. Unless this doctor was telepathic, she had no way of knowing this because she did not ask. She looked at my body and told me I needed to fix it without knowing anything about my dietary habits.

Luckily for me, this is the worst of my experiences as a fat person — others are not as lucky. Author Aubrey Gordon said in an NPR interview that certain blood pressure cuffs can give fat people “artificially-high” readings. In her book “‘You Just Need to Lose Weight’: And 19 Other Myths About Fat People,” she said fat people tend to receive shorter visits and fewer personal interactions with doctors and face misdiagnoses that chalk most problems up to weight.

Vogue writer Emma Specter said she felt shame after a gynecologist all-too-casually mentioned the virtue of a daily walk — without being prompted. These things tend to lead to a general distrust of medical practitioners.

This anti-fat bias in doctor’s offices is not specific to a handful of anecdotes. This bias has made itself known in multiple studies. In one study from 2019, it was found 69 out of 77 nursing students hold more bias against fat people than they realized. An unconscious bias like this is dangerous, as it leads people to think less critically about their beliefs. Bias like this is very likely to cause inadequate care.

A separate study from 2015 found that providers were more likely to call visits with fat patients a waste of time and spent 28% less time with fat patients compared to average-weight patients. This same study also found fat people were more likely to avoid treatment, leading to more complicated issues.

Ad

If 35% of adults are obese, then it should not be so stigmatized, especially not in medical offices. Fatness is not a disease. It is not something that needs to be fixed. Medical practitioners need to do better. More people need to explore their own biases, even if it makes them uncomfortable.

Reach Audrey Weishaar at letters@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Collegian Columnists
A graphic of CAM the Ram speaking into a microphone to the left of the words, Collegian Columnist.
Souza: Why your New Year's resolutions don't stick
A ram wearing Colorado State University gear stands in front of a graphic illustration with a green mountain and a yellow background. White text on top of the green mountain says, Collegian Columnist.
Bisant: Don't be discouraged if keeping your grades up is a battle
A group of students stand in line in a dining center
Seymour: Braiden's lunch rush makes food less enjoyable
More in Homepage
A case of multiple sepcies of moths from Montana are stored in the C. P. Gillette Museum of Arthropod Diversity. The museum is currently working with a Montana non-profit to store and take data on these insects. Jan.24.
CSU's bug museum preserves Rocky Mountain critters
A row of five swimmers crouch on swim blocks getting ready to dive into a pool.
CSU swim and dive celebrates 6 graduating athletes
A player in white with pink shoes runs down the court
'Fight Like A Ram' returns: CSU women's basketball takes on Air Force
More in Opinion
A student and a ram take their laundry out of the machines. On top of the second right-most laundry machine is a pile of clothes.
Loads of trouble: CSU dorm laundry rooms descend into chaos
Ins, outs for 2025
Ins, outs for 2025
Engle: 3rd-trimester abortion should be legal in all cases
Engle: 3rd-trimester abortion should be legal in all cases
About the Contributor
Caden Proulx
Caden Proulx, Print Director
Caden Proulx is a human development and family studies student at Colorado State University pursuing his passion for graphic design at The Collegian. Originally from Austin, Texas, Caden's journalistic journey began in the high school yearbook department, where his passion for design grew. This led to him to seek out student media when he got to Colorado State University. Starting as a page designer in his first year, Caden found a home at The Collegian. This led him to the position of print director his sophomore year. Despite majoring in HDFS, Caden seamlessly integrates his hobby of graphic design with his academic pursuits. The Collegian has become an integral part of his success at CSU. Now firmly rooted in Colorado, Caden is eager to contribute to the student media landscape, The Collegian and its success. He loves working alongside other excited students who are talented and have a lot to teach and push him to continue to grow as a visual journalist.