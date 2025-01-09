Pavelko: The Collegian fuels nonjournalism students’ passions, knowledge

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

As a first-year student, it is easy to become overwhelmed by all of the clubs and student organizations trying to catch your eye at the beginning of fall semester. During the first few weeks of school, clubs are on the Lory Student Center Plaza with candy, games and flyers trying to increase membership.

Ad

As a biomedical sciences major, of course organizations like the Premedica Club, the Biomedical Student Association and the EMS club caught my eye. In the whirlwind of signing up for anything that piqued my interest, there was one organization I actively sought out the moment I set foot on campus: The Collegian.

“The Collegian also keeps me involved with what is happening at CSU and in Fort Collins. There are so many topics I have gotten to learn more about because I have written about them for The Collegian.”

Now, as someone who is not associated with the journalism and media communication major and is not intending to pursue a career in it, it might seem strange that I was so drawn to the school newspaper. It certainly was not something my family was expecting to hear when I called them that first week of my first semester. However, being a part of The Collegian has been one of the most influential parts of my college career and has shaped my experience to be so much more meaningful.

The Collegian not only acts as a way for journalism majors to get experience with the foundations of reporting and editing, but it also acts as a resource for the student body to learn more about the current happenings on Colorado State University’s campus and in the surrounding Fort Collins area.

But perhaps most importantly, it gives its reporters a chance to share their passions through their articles. Whether it be discussing football game statistics, Taylor Swift’s newest album or sexual safety, reporters at The Collegian often incorporate their own interests into their reporting. So while it may seem strange that a nonjournalism major writes for the school newspaper, The Collegian allows me to share my knowledge and passions with the CSU population.

The Collegian also keeps me involved with what is happening at CSU and in Fort Collins. There are so many topics I have gotten to learn more about because I have written about them for The Collegian. From psychological influences on alien abductions to the newest paleontology discoveries, The Collegian has allowed me to research and report about a wide range of topics. Without The Collegian, I would be much more out of touch with this university. The Collegian has allowed me to be involved with CSU in a way that very few people are.

The Collegian plays an important role on CSU’s campus and in the Fort Collins community as a whole. For over 100 years, The Collegian has brought important news and information to this community. And although I am not a journalism major, being a part of its special history has made my college experience so much better, and I’m sure other Collegian reporters who are not part of the journalism major feel the same way.

Reach Hana Pavelko at letters@collegian.com or on Twitter @hanasolo13.