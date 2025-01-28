Arndt, Young: A24 paves the way for independent films, is future of cinema

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

“The Brutalist” winning a Golden Globe award for the best motion picture in a drama category serves as yet another award in A24’s dense filmography.

With so many awards and movies that fans consider masterpieces, it really begs the question: How did a small, independent film studio go from making indie movies to becoming one of the most celebrated film companies of all time?

Founded in August 2012 by Daniel Katz, David Fenkel and John Hodges, A24 emerged as a scrappy, independent film distributor, focusing on stories that traditional studios might have deemed too risky or unconventional.

Traditionally, production companies have stayed in the background, their logos flashing briefly before a movie begins but few ever becoming household names. A24, however, flipped the script, evolving into a cultural phenomenon with a devoted fanbase that eagerly anticipates each new release — not just for the film itself but because it’s an A24 film.

The studio has become a launchpad for emerging directors, championing fresh voices and unique storytelling. Ari Aster, who directed “Hereditary” and “Midsommar,” redefined the horror genre with emotionally charged, psychologically complex narratives, while Robert Eggers, who led “The Witch” and “The Lighthouse,” carved out a unique niche with atmospheric, historically accurate filmmaking. Greta Gerwig, who gave the world “Lady Bird,” delivered a deeply personal and heartfelt coming-of-age story, solidifying her position as one of Hollywood’s leading writer-directors.

By nurturing and offering a platform to these directors, A24 has not only disrupted the film industry but redefined the future of independent filmmaking.

Amid COVID-19 limitations in 2020, movie theaters closed, and streaming platforms like Hulu, Netflix and Disney+ became lifelines for new releases. Even after theaters reopened, watching a newly released movie from the comfort a couch or bed stuck around.

Blockbusters like “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Avatar: The Way of Water” proved that audiences would still flock to theaters for grand experiences while smaller, mid-budget and indie films struggled to compete. This shift in viewing habits presented an opportunity for A24 to further cement its role in the film industry by capitalizing on the growing demand for high-quality streaming content.

With streaming services becoming the go-to for many movie lovers, A24’s commitment to unique, well-crafted films made it the perfect studio to fill the void. Movies like “Minari” and “The Green Knight” focused on storytelling and emotional depth, offering something different from the usual.

The studio not only reshaped what independent filmmaking looks like in the streaming era but also proved that indie films can thrive — even in a world dominated by bigger mainstream productions. A24 is living proof that there’s still room for films that challenge expectations and deliver something truly special, even when the market is flooded with the same old thing.

Instead of going down the usual and predictable approach to advertising, A24 chose to keep things lowkey and let the movies speak for themselves. From merchandise like the googly eyes found in “Everything Everywhere All At Once” to themed quarterly magazines, they create buzz before a movie is even released.

A24 has turned movie watching into more than just sitting in front of a screen; they’ve created a space in which fans feel like they’re a part of something bigger: a community that appreciates the artistry and boldness of a film.

It’s not just about watching a movie; it’s about collaborative conversations, shared excitement and memes. A24 has made every release an event that feels personal and inclusive, making the audience feel like they’re not only watching but experiencing the film.

A24 has a massive catalogue of films, plenty of them exploring themes that are not typically present in traditional Hollywood films.

For example, look at films such as “Tusk” and “Enemy.” Both films explore very surreal and mysterious circumstances that ultimately serve as the drive of the plot. With the creative freedom provided by A24, these films found success with specific fans of the horror and thriller genres.

Although “Tusk” and “Enemy” are fairly experimental, A24 has distributed some of the most heart-wrenching and sophisticated movies in modern cinema.

The creators of films distributed by A24 have fewer restrictions. This allows for complete creative control and the opportunity to explore themes not often explored in cinema, including mental health, race, socioeconomic status, gender, sexual orientation and grief.

Films such as “Queer” and “Moonlight” dive into themes of same-sex attraction in environments that are hostile to queer identities. This is especially seen in taboo situations that A24 is known to portray. “Queer” follows a man in Mexico during the 1950s who attempts to find true love while navigating his own addictions and insecurities. Meanwhile, “Moonlight” follows a man exploring his sexuality in a hostile environment wherein he is consistently persecuted and bullied.

Each film beautifully depicts the tragic experience of every character and how they grow into themselves.

Movies like “Past Lives” and “Aftersun” explore themes of loss and the human experience. Both films provide an overwhelming sense of emptiness and beauty while showing how important human connection is between loved ones and acquaintances. But most importantly, they depict the concept of loss.

Independent films like these greatly impact modern cinema, with each A24 release garnering more followers.

With more A24 movies scheduled to release soon, such as “Warfare” and “Opus,” there is no better time to explore A24’s bountiful catalog of beloved and critically acclaimed films.

