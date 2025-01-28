The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

Arndt, Young: A24 paves the way for independent films, is future of cinema

Christian Arndt and Gigi Young
January 30, 2025
Collegian | Chloe Leline

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

The Brutalist” winning a Golden Globe award for the best motion picture in a drama category serves as yet another award in A24’s dense filmography.

Ad

With so many awards and movies that fans consider masterpieces, it really begs the question: How did a small, independent film studio go from making indie movies to becoming one of the most celebrated film companies of all time?

Founded in August 2012 by Daniel Katz, David Fenkel and John Hodges, A24 emerged as a scrappy, independent film distributor, focusing on stories that traditional studios might have deemed too risky or unconventional.

Traditionally, production companies have stayed in the background, their logos flashing briefly before a movie begins but few ever becoming household names. A24, however, flipped the script, evolving into a cultural phenomenon with a devoted fanbase that eagerly anticipates each new release — not just for the film itself but because it’s an A24 film.

The studio has become a launchpad for emerging directors, championing fresh voices and unique storytelling. Ari Aster, who directed “Hereditary” and “Midsommar,” redefined the horror genre with emotionally charged, psychologically complex narratives, while Robert Eggers, who led “The Witch” and “The Lighthouse,” carved out a unique niche with atmospheric, historically accurate filmmaking. Greta Gerwig, who gave the world “Lady Bird,” delivered a deeply personal and heartfelt coming-of-age story, solidifying her position as one of Hollywood’s leading writer-directors.

By nurturing and offering a platform to these directors, A24 has not only disrupted the film industry but redefined the future of independent filmmaking.

Amid COVID-19 limitations in 2020, movie theaters closed, and streaming platforms like Hulu, Netflix and Disney+ became lifelines for new releases. Even after theaters reopened, watching a newly released movie from the comfort a couch or bed stuck around.

Blockbusters like “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Avatar: The Way of Water” proved that audiences would still flock to theaters for grand experiences while smaller, mid-budget and indie films struggled to compete. This shift in viewing habits presented an opportunity for A24 to further cement its role in the film industry by capitalizing on the growing demand for high-quality streaming content.

With streaming services becoming the go-to for many movie lovers, A24’s commitment to unique, well-crafted films made it the perfect studio to fill the void. Movies like “Minari” and “The Green Knight” focused on storytelling and emotional depth, offering something different from the usual.

The studio not only reshaped what independent filmmaking looks like in the streaming era but also proved that indie films can thrive — even in a world dominated by bigger mainstream productions. A24 is living proof that there’s still room for films that challenge expectations and deliver something truly special, even when the market is flooded with the same old thing.

Ad

Instead of going down the usual and predictable approach to advertising, A24 chose to keep things lowkey and let the movies speak for themselves. From merchandise like the googly eyes found in “Everything Everywhere All At Once” to themed quarterly magazines, they create buzz before a movie is even released. 

A24 has turned movie watching into more than just sitting in front of a screen; they’ve created a space in which fans feel like they’re a part of something bigger: a community that appreciates the artistry and boldness of a film. 

It’s not just about watching a movie; it’s about collaborative conversations, shared excitement and memes. A24 has made every release an event that feels personal and inclusive, making the audience feel like they’re not only watching but experiencing the film.

A24 has a massive catalogue of films, plenty of them exploring themes that are not typically present in traditional Hollywood films.

For example, look at films such as “Tusk” and “Enemy.” Both films explore very surreal and mysterious circumstances that ultimately serve as the drive of the plot. With the creative freedom provided by A24, these films found success with specific fans of the horror and thriller genres.

Although “Tusk” and “Enemy” are fairly experimental, A24 has distributed some of the most heart-wrenching and sophisticated movies in modern cinema.

The creators of films distributed by A24 have fewer restrictions. This allows for complete creative control and the opportunity to explore themes not often explored in cinema, including mental health, race, socioeconomic status, gender, sexual orientation and grief.

Films such as “Queer” and “Moonlight” dive into themes of same-sex attraction in environments that are hostile to queer identities. This is especially seen in taboo situations that A24 is known to portray. “Queer” follows a man in Mexico during the 1950s who attempts to find true love while navigating his own addictions and insecurities. Meanwhile, “Moonlight” follows a man exploring his sexuality in a hostile environment wherein he is consistently persecuted and bullied.

Each film beautifully depicts the tragic experience of every character and how they grow into themselves. 

Movies like “Past Lives” and “Aftersun” explore themes of loss and the human experience. Both films provide an overwhelming sense of emptiness and beauty while showing how important human connection is between loved ones and acquaintances. But most importantly, they depict the concept of loss.

Independent films like these greatly impact modern cinema, with each A24 release garnering more followers.

With more A24 movies scheduled to release soon, such as “Warfare” and “Opus,” there is no better time to explore A24’s bountiful catalog of beloved and critically acclaimed films.

Reach Gigi Young and Christian Arndt at letters@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Articles
A Starship food delivery robot drives down a campus walking path on its way to deliver food Jan. 27.
Food delivery robots roll out on CSU's campus
A full case of a large moth species is stored in the C.P. Gillette Museum of Arthropod Diversity Jan. 24.
Gallery: C.P. Gillette Museum of Arthropod Diversity houses unique specimens
A mural of a black woman on a yellow background surrounded by purple flowers and abstract designs.
Fort Collins' Art in Public Places program celebrates 30th anniversary
More in Homepage
An illustration of an anthropomorphic ram holding a soda, surrounded by several movie theater motifs, like a bag of popcorn and some film strips.
From Mulholland to Lumberton: Looking back on David Lynch’s mystifying work
Check these 4 things off your FoCo to-do list this winter
Check these 4 things off your FoCo to-do list this winter
Canvas Stadium on August 23, 2020. (Devin Cornelius | The Collegian)
CSU parents, students respond to new commencement format
More in Opinion
A graphic of CAM the Ram speaking into a microphone to the left of the words, Collegian Columnist.
Weishaar: Anti-fat medical professionals perpetuate inadequate care, distrust
A graphic of CAM the Ram speaking into a microphone to the left of the words, Collegian Columnist.
Souza: Why your New Year's resolutions don't stick
A ram wearing Colorado State University gear stands in front of a graphic illustration with a green mountain and a yellow background. White text on top of the green mountain says, Collegian Columnist.
Bisant: Don't be discouraged if keeping your grades up is a battle
About the Contributors
Christian Arndt
Christian Arndt, Life & Culture Editor
Christian Arndt is the returning editor for the life and culture desk for the 2024-25 school year at The Collegian. Hailing from Silverthorne, Colorado, Arndt began his writing journey in high school. With the help of his English teacher, he found his love for writing and, eventually, his love for journalistic writing. Arndt is a fourth-year at Colorado State University, where he will be graduating with a bachelor's degree in journalism and media communication with a minor in English. Although his studies have provided excellent insight and practice within journalism, The Collegian has helped Arndt foster professionalism and experience in the field. Arndt looks forward to learning and growing through this experience. Initially a reporter for the arts and entertainment desk in early 2023, Arndt primarily focused on movie reviews, local art coverage and curated playlists. He soon took over as the second-ever editor for the life and culture desk in summer 2023, where he takes pride in providing coverage on local happenings, cultural events and local business features. Going into this year with the same amount of enthusiasm as last, Arndt is looking forward to providing accurate and important coverage of the Fort Collins area. If not editing articles, Arndt can be found watching movies, listening to punk rock, hoping for a Talking Heads reunion tour and walking his adorable dog, Penny.
Gigi Young
Gigi Young, Digital & Social Director
As digital and social managing editor, Gigi Young's goal is to improve the reach of The Rocky Mountain Collegian. Her belief that an informed public is a powerful public, combined with her goal of bettering the lives of her peers and the world at large, led her to this position. Born and raised in Chicago's North Shore, Young came to Colorado curious to experience the Rocky Mountain lifestyle. She is a junior majoring in business administration with concentrations in marketing and international business and minoring in media production. Beyond her academic pursuits, Young is deeply passionate about driving positive change and making a meaningful impact on the world. This passion is reflected in her commitment to telling stories that inspire transformation. She means business. Ambitious to advance the values of The Collegian, Young is bringing to this role her diverse skill set and business acumen, which she developed by working as an independent marketing consultant and international marketing development intern. An avid traveler, her international experience lends her the savvy to engage diverse populations through her work. A fan of movies, music and coffee, Young can always be found at The Lyric or an Aggie Theatre show and is a regular at the Alley Cat Coffeehouse. She is excited to work with The Collegian to interact with, impact and empower the CSU and Fort Collins community.
Chloe Leline
Chloe Leline, Print Editor
Chloe Leline is a fourth-year art student majoring in graphic design and is the current print editor for The Rocky Mountain Collegian. Some of her duties include overlooking and editing the majority of the layout design in the newspaper and pushing the creative limits of the overall paper design. She was born and raised in a one-stoplight Michigan town and moved with her family to the big city of Austin, Texas, at 10 years old. There, she was able to get more in touch with her creative passions. In middle school, she discovered her love for design, and in high school, she became the editor in chief of her school's yearbook. These passions led her to Colorado State University. Art and print production give Leline an outlet to express her love of everything visual. Whether it’s a spread design in the newspaper or a quick sketch in her notebook, creating tangible things brings her happiness every day.  Working alongside other driven individuals at The Rocky Mountain Collegian brings Leline the extra inspiration that she has been longing for. She hopes her love for design can shine throughout the paper and bring readers that extra spark of joy she was lucky enough to find.