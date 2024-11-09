Seymour: Print newspapers still deliver importance to communities

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

How many times have you sat in a recliner chair on a Sunday morning, sipping coffee while reading the newspaper? I am sure most people have recently found themselves in that situation — or a similar one — fewer than a dozen times.

As time progresses and the internet rapidly develops, digital newspapers grow while print newspapers die. I get it — having everything online and accessible is amazing, but it is sad to see print newspapers fade because there is something so special about reading a physical paper as the content seeps into your mind.

Younger generations have adopted news media on digital formats since becoming so tech savvy. As a modern day college student, I don’t know what life was like before the internet, but I do value print papers, books and magazines. Having the knowledge and information at your fingertips makes it seem immensely more impactful and personal. Therefore, we need to make sure print newspapers do not fall into a black hole and vanish forever.

People switch to online media because of the change in consumer behavior and convenience. According to the Pew Research Center, 26% of American adults often or sometimes buy physical newspapers, and a different study reported that 60% of adults used to buy physical newspapers but no longer do so — and at this rate, the number will only continue to shrink.

Most publications have shifted online because advertising spending has transferred to digital, and ad revenue spent on print media nullifies the amount of time readers spend there. Furthermore, printing and distributing physical newspapers can be expensive and time-consuming.

There has also been a loss of revenue in the journalism field that has resulted in significant layoffs and the downfall of local news ecosystems. As a journalism major, this frightens me. But I have faith that we will pull it back together.

With that being said, there are several reasons why print journalism is vital. First, print newspapers offer more credibility, reliability and trustworthiness because of established editorial processes. Print papers also provide more memorable coverage of issues, as digital media requires 21% more cognitive effort to read and retain. Print media can also reach those who may not have consistent internet access, including older demographics or homeless populations.

Have you ever been scrolling through a news article online, and a new ad pops up every 30 seconds? I certainly have, and it is annoying.

With a print newspaper, you can devote your undivided attention to the paper without any pop-ups. Additionally, many towns and cities publish their own paper providing local news coverage that may be less notable on digital platforms.

As a kid I remember our local paper was published every Wednesday, and when I got home from school, I would browse through it to see if anyone I knew was featured. This became one of my favorite things, as I would go to school the next day and say, “Hey, I saw you in the newspaper this week.”

Print media can still be affordable and accessible, and it doesn’t require any sort of special knowledge to use. All you have to do is pick up the paper and read; you don’t have to be familiar with the internet. But most importantly, print papers still spell prestige and remain both memorable and personal.

