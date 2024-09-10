The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

Pavelko: There is no pressure to join in on typical college activities

Hana Pavelko, Collegian Columnist
September 24, 2024
Collegian | Trin Bonner

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

The traditional college experience has been advertised to us through the media for a long time. No matter if it is “Pitch Perfect” or “Monsters University,” it shows us that the highlights of our college days are characterized by big blowout parties, the social cliques of sororities and fraternities and mysterious drinks served to you in red solo cups.

Ad

While this might not be the actual reality of college life, it does feel like there is a certain pressure to participate in what society considers normal college activities. It feels like there is an expectation to attend every home football game, spend the morning pregaming at the tailgate and always have plans on Friday nights ending with stumbling home in the early hours of the morning just to do it again on Saturday.

But what if it isn’t your thing? Parties, football games and large crowds might not be everyone’s cup of tea. Despite what the media portrays as a typical college experience, it is okay if yours does not include all of these aspects.

Sometimes the so-called normal college activities can be as boring as they come. Not every football game is a lot of fun, and it starts to get repetitive by halftime. Parties are often crowded and loud, and the idea of waking up the next morning with a huge headache sounds horrible.

College is a unique experience for everyone. Not everyone enjoys the same pastimes or events, so there should never be any pressure to participate in anything you do not find enticing. College offers a lot of opportunities to try new things, but it should never come at the expense of doing something just because you think that there is pressure to do it. While it might feel like everyone else is doing something, that does not require you to do it as well. If the supposedly normal college activities like attending football games do not sound appealing to you, you do not have to participate in them.

Sometimes the so-called normal college activities can be as boring as they come. Not every football game is a lot of fun and it starts to get repetitive by halftime. Parties are often crowded and loud, and the idea of waking up the next morning with a huge headache sounds horrible. Sometimes sitting at home and having a movie night sounds much better than going out and socializing for hours on end. There are many alternatives to these college activities that you can partake in instead.

Your wants and interests are going to make your college experience unique from anyone else’s. If an art festival on a Saturday afternoon is more appealing than shouting at a football game, then that is what you should do. There should never be any pressure to change your interests or plans based on what the normal in college is considered to be.

The media’s depiction of college displays what has come to be considered the stereotypical college experience. But your college experience is what you make of it. Do not feel pressured to turn it into something you do not want it to be just because you see it in your favorite movie or feel like all your friends are doing it. Create your normal college activities, and live it up however you want.

Reach Hana Pavelko at letters@collegian.com or on Twitter @hanasolo13.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Collegian Columnists
Illustration of red and orange colored background with a person yelling into a megaphone, "Collegian Columnists."
Souza: Venezuelan gang fear perpetuates antimigrant, anti-immigrant racism
Pavelko: Toys are not just for kids anymore
Pavelko: Toys are not just for kids anymore
A graphic with colorful condoms and fruits on a red background.
Thorn: Talking about sex with your partner is important
More in Homepage
Two basketball players from opposing teams jump for the ball at the hoop.
Breaking: Utah State departs from Mountain West, joins Pac-12
Tables with dark green, light green and orange tablecloths sit in front of the Lory Student Center. Each table has different activities for passersby.
ASCSU hosts Wellness Wonderland resource fair
An open door that says "College of Liberal Arts" on it.
CSU welcomes Kjerstin Thorson as new CLA dean
More in Opinion
A graphic with yellow text reading, "Letter to the editor," next to a yellow drawing of a mailbox on a pink background.
LTTE: Canvas Stadium needs more water fountains for fans to stay hydrated
A graphic with yellow text reading, "Letter to the editor," next to a yellow drawing of a mailbox on a pink background.
LTTE: Enough is enough: CSU's football coach decisions need work
A man in a blue shirt and blue pants skateboards on the steps in front of a red and tan building.
Naiditch: Skateboarders need to get out of the way of campus flow
About the Contributor
Trin Bonner
Trin Bonner, Illustration Director
Trin Bonner is the illustration editor for The Collegian newspaper. This will be her fourth year in the position, and she loves being a part of the creative and amazing design team of The Collegian. As the illustration editor, Bonner provides creative insight and ideas that bring the newspaper the best graphics and illustrations possible. She loves working with artists to develop fun and unique weekly illustrations for readers. She enjoys helping the illustrators on her desk explore and expand their artistic abilities as well as challenge their skills with every edition. Bonner is a senior studying graphic design and electronic art and is also a community coordinator for Aggie Village Apartments on Colorado State University's campus. She finds immense joy in illustration and comic creation. She hopes to explore more in the realm of graphic design and video game design as she approaches the end of her undergraduate experience. Trin spends her free time crocheting, doing beadwork and playing guitar when she’s not working on illustrations or acting as community coordinator, though she spends much of her free time sketching and brainstorming her next webcomic. Bonner finds that making people laugh and smile through her art is incredibly fulfilling and is excited to continue to bring her love for illustration and art to The Collegian.