Pavelko: There is no pressure to join in on typical college activities

The traditional college experience has been advertised to us through the media for a long time. No matter if it is “Pitch Perfect” or “Monsters University,” it shows us that the highlights of our college days are characterized by big blowout parties, the social cliques of sororities and fraternities and mysterious drinks served to you in red solo cups.

While this might not be the actual reality of college life, it does feel like there is a certain pressure to participate in what society considers normal college activities. It feels like there is an expectation to attend every home football game, spend the morning pregaming at the tailgate and always have plans on Friday nights ending with stumbling home in the early hours of the morning just to do it again on Saturday.

But what if it isn’t your thing? Parties, football games and large crowds might not be everyone’s cup of tea. Despite what the media portrays as a typical college experience, it is okay if yours does not include all of these aspects.

College is a unique experience for everyone. Not everyone enjoys the same pastimes or events, so there should never be any pressure to participate in anything you do not find enticing. College offers a lot of opportunities to try new things, but it should never come at the expense of doing something just because you think that there is pressure to do it. While it might feel like everyone else is doing something, that does not require you to do it as well. If the supposedly normal college activities like attending football games do not sound appealing to you, you do not have to participate in them.

Sometimes the so-called normal college activities can be as boring as they come. Not every football game is a lot of fun and it starts to get repetitive by halftime. Parties are often crowded and loud, and the idea of waking up the next morning with a huge headache sounds horrible. Sometimes sitting at home and having a movie night sounds much better than going out and socializing for hours on end. There are many alternatives to these college activities that you can partake in instead.

Your wants and interests are going to make your college experience unique from anyone else’s. If an art festival on a Saturday afternoon is more appealing than shouting at a football game, then that is what you should do. There should never be any pressure to change your interests or plans based on what the normal in college is considered to be.

The media’s depiction of college displays what has come to be considered the stereotypical college experience. But your college experience is what you make of it. Do not feel pressured to turn it into something you do not want it to be just because you see it in your favorite movie or feel like all your friends are doing it. Create your normal college activities, and live it up however you want.