Souza: It’s time to close the WebMD tab

Emma Souza, Collegian Columnist
September 30, 2024
Collegian | Trin Bonner

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

Although I wouldn’t necessarily call myself a hypochondriac, I am a self-prescribed WebMD warrior. Each night, I fall asleep thinking about a different ailment I might have, and each morning, I awake to a Google search history full of medical jargon. The rabbit holes I fall down are astonishingly deep, so if there’s any specific audience this article needs to reach, that audience would be me.

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent quarantine period, America’s perception of the medical industry has permanently shifted. While COVID-19 brought a new sense of gratitude toward health care providers, it also made public spaces exponentially more health conscious than before. Social distancing and masking regulations rightfully normalized a concern about health symptoms, especially regarding the spread of illnesses.

Even as we’ve moved away from the peak of COVID-19 and its effects, anxiety surrounding disease has continued to skyrocket. This is for understandable reasons — the pandemic inflicted indescribable amounts of pain, loss, suffering and loneliness on individuals and families across the globe. Fearing another pandemic is a normal and common reaction. But that concern has recently shifted into a behavior I recognize all too well: hypochondria.

I couldn’t stress this more: Fearing a virus is completely normal. I’m basically the president of the Hypochondriac Club. However, talking on a highly influential platform about mpox like it’s the apocalypse has dangerous potential to spread misinformation rather than advocacy.”

Maybe it’s just the side of TikTok I’m on, but each time I open the app, without fail, videos of varying credibility pop up on my For You Page discussing countless diseases and ailments — both within the United States and around the world. Sometimes it’s the Lone Star tick, which has a bite that causes meat allergies; sometimes it’s the alleged brain-eating amoeba in Minnesota lakes.

No matter the topic, fears ranging from rational to irrational plague my mind until I’m absolutely convinced I have each and every symptom. TikTok most certainly doesn’t help. Many creators add horror movie soundtracks or clickbait effects to boost their virality at the expense of accuracy. Although those creators may view their actions as spreading awareness or advocating on behalf of those affected, it only incites a deep spiral of public panic. The most recent instance I’ve seen is the discussion on mpox.

Mpox, a virus spread through direct contact with an already infected person or animal, has existed for a relatively long time. Discovered in 1958 Denmark in monkeys kept for research, mpox first transferred to a human in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Since then and up until 2022, most cases have been in central, east and west Africa.

However, the United States had a small outbreak in 2003 associated with imported wild animals. In 2022, an outbreak spread the virus to Europe and the United States again. Although the World Health Organization declared mpox an international public health emergency in August 2024, it was predominantly directed toward the surge in the DRC and its neighboring countries — not the United States.

We should still treat the issue with legitimate concern, of course. The gravity of mpox is not minimized simply because the United States isn’t predominantly affected. With this being said, my TikTok has been blowing up with people in America self-diagnosing themselves, fear-mongering symptoms and, overall, freaking out over minimal outbreaks in the United States.

I cannot stress this more: Fearing a virus is completely normal. I’m basically the president of the Hypochondriac Club. However, talking on a highly influential platform about mpox like it’s the apocalypse has dangerous potential to spread misinformation rather than advocacy.

When discussing diseases and viruses in social spaces, it’s important to remember that fear should not be at the forefront of the discussion. It’s completely valid to worry about scary issues harming communities. But when anxiety has complete and total control of a conversation — anxiety without accuracy — the conversation is no longer productive and becomes misconstrued.

Let’s continue sharing our concern about the health of others. I appreciate knowing I am not alone in the way I feel, but next time, let’s maybe close that WebMD tab.

Reach Emma Souza at letters@collegian.com or on Twitter @_emmasouza.

About the Contributor
Trin Bonner
Trin Bonner, Illustration Director
Trin Bonner is the illustration editor for The Collegian newspaper. This will be her fourth year in the position, and she loves being a part of the creative and amazing design team of The Collegian. As the illustration editor, Bonner provides creative insight and ideas that bring the newspaper the best graphics and illustrations possible. She loves working with artists to develop fun and unique weekly illustrations for readers. She enjoys helping the illustrators on her desk explore and expand their artistic abilities as well as challenge their skills with every edition. Bonner is a senior studying graphic design and electronic art and is also a community coordinator for Aggie Village Apartments on Colorado State University's campus. She finds immense joy in illustration and comic creation. She hopes to explore more in the realm of graphic design and video game design as she approaches the end of her undergraduate experience. Trin spends her free time crocheting, doing beadwork and playing guitar when she’s not working on illustrations or acting as community coordinator, though she spends much of her free time sketching and brainstorming her next webcomic. Bonner finds that making people laugh and smile through her art is incredibly fulfilling and is excited to continue to bring her love for illustration and art to The Collegian.