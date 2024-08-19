The Student News Site of Colorado State University

Meet the opinion desk: We want all stories to be heard

Dominique Lopez, Opinion Editor
August 19, 2024
Collegian | Trin Bonner

The Collegian’s opinion desk provides an opportunity for students to share their most controversial thoughts or hot takes with the Colorado State University community.

At the opinion desk, there are a wide range of opinions and stories that can be produced, including columns that discuss the important themes our reporters feel people need to learn more about with sex columns, Seriouslys — satiric pieces for reporters to flex their imagination — and even letters to and from the editor.

Each column and story is created from a reporter’s mind based on topics they would like to write about. Often, topics that are chosen can bring the focus of a national issue to the CSU community’s attention, such as a discussion on social media dynamics or thoughts on artificial intelligence usage. These topics are chosen to not only represent the perspective of the author but also to generate healthy discussion within our community.

“One of my biggest goals this year is to continue to diversify the content we provide to students and continue to make sure we share our most controversial and important opinions with our audience, even if that means creating bizarre satirical pieces intentionally created to make you laugh.”

Aside from our general entertainment where reporters have the opportunity to share their opinions with all of our readers, we also publish letters from the editor. These are often written by our editor in chief, Allie Seibel, or by other members of our editorial staff. They provide an opportunity for us to comment on our special edition and provide an inside look at the production.

Editorials, however, are written with the approval of the entire editorial staff to share our stance on a specific issue we face. They also are created to share insight into our process and what it is like to operate our newspaper.

Additionally, letters to the editor can be submitted and published by The Collegian and must follow these guidelines. Letters to the editor provide opportunities for CSU students to share their thoughts, even if they aren’t reporters for The Collegian.

Based on editorial approval, these letters are published to share information with students or help someone else share their thoughts on an issue that isn’t already discussed by our reporters.

One of my biggest goals this year is to continue to diversify the content we provide to students and continue to make sure we share our most controversial and important opinions with our audience, even if that means creating bizarre satirical pieces intentionally created to make you laugh.

Reach Dominique Lopez at letters@collegian.com or on Twitter @caffeinateddee6.

Dominique Lopez
Dominique Lopez, Opinion Editor

Returning as opinion editor for the 2024-25 school year, Dominique Lopez is eager to once again foster a space where a multiplicity of voices and perspectives is published by the opinion desk.

Hailing from Alamosa, Colorado, Lopez moved to Fort Collins to attend Colorado State University in 2021. She is studying journalism and media communication with a minor in women’s studies, and she is in her final year at CSU.

Lopez first joined The Collegian because she sought a place where she could have a voice. After spending three years at The Collegian — one of those years as an opinion editor — Lopez invites all voices to write for the opinion desk. She encourages writers to use their voice and challenge themselves to write about topics that are not often given space in media and communication. She believes it is of utmost importance that opinion writers approach each topic from a responsible and well-informed position.

Lopez challenges herself to find the hidden story, which is largely why she chose to write as well as why she continues to share her thoughts within her writing, all while making sure the voice of a writer still shows.

When Lopez isn’t typing away at a keyboard, attending classes or working at the local swim school, she can be found reading books, watching her favorite TV shows or stress baking — sometimes all at the same time.

Trin Bonner
Trin Bonner, Illustration Director
Trin Bonner is the illustration editor for The Collegian newspaper. This will be her fourth year in the position, and she loves being a part of the creative and amazing design team of The Collegian. As the illustration editor, Bonner provides creative insight and ideas that bring the newspaper the best graphics and illustrations possible. She loves working with artists to develop fun and unique weekly illustrations for readers. She enjoys helping the illustrators on her desk explore and expand their artistic abilities as well as challenge their skills with every edition. Bonner is a senior studying graphic design and electronic art and is also a community coordinator for Aggie Village Apartments on Colorado State University's campus. She finds immense joy in illustration and comic creation. She hopes to explore more in the realm of graphic design and video game design as she approaches the end of her undergraduate experience. Trin spends her free time crocheting, doing beadwork and playing guitar when she’s not working on illustrations or acting as community coordinator, though she spends much of her free time sketching and brainstorming her next webcomic. Bonner finds that making people laugh and smile through her art is incredibly fulfilling and is excited to continue to bring her love for illustration and art to The Collegian.