Meet the opinion desk: We want all stories to be heard

The Collegian’s opinion desk provides an opportunity for students to share their most controversial thoughts or hot takes with the Colorado State University community.

At the opinion desk, there are a wide range of opinions and stories that can be produced, including columns that discuss the important themes our reporters feel people need to learn more about with sex columns, Seriouslys — satiric pieces for reporters to flex their imagination — and even letters to and from the editor.

Each column and story is created from a reporter’s mind based on topics they would like to write about. Often, topics that are chosen can bring the focus of a national issue to the CSU community’s attention, such as a discussion on social media dynamics or thoughts on artificial intelligence usage. These topics are chosen to not only represent the perspective of the author but also to generate healthy discussion within our community.

“One of my biggest goals this year is to continue to diversify the content we provide to students and continue to make sure we share our most controversial and important opinions with our audience, even if that means creating bizarre satirical pieces intentionally created to make you laugh.”

Aside from our general entertainment where reporters have the opportunity to share their opinions with all of our readers, we also publish letters from the editor. These are often written by our editor in chief, Allie Seibel, or by other members of our editorial staff. They provide an opportunity for us to comment on our special edition and provide an inside look at the production.

Editorials, however, are written with the approval of the entire editorial staff to share our stance on a specific issue we face. They also are created to share insight into our process and what it is like to operate our newspaper.

Additionally, letters to the editor can be submitted and published by The Collegian and must follow these guidelines. Letters to the editor provide opportunities for CSU students to share their thoughts, even if they aren’t reporters for The Collegian.

Based on editorial approval, these letters are published to share information with students or help someone else share their thoughts on an issue that isn’t already discussed by our reporters.

Reach Dominique Lopez at letters@collegian.com or on Twitter @caffeinateddee6.