Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
The smoke from the Alexander Mountain Fire burning near U.S. Highway 34 in Larimer County Tuesday, July 30. More than 200 emergency personell have responded to the fire since it was first reported monday morning and residents in the areas surrounding the fire are under mandatory evacuation orders.
Update: Alexander Mountain Fire reaches 54% containment, growth stalled

Smoke and from the Alexander Mountain Fire can be seen over the ridge in the residential area just east of the fire off of U.S. Highway 34 July 30.
Gallery: Alexander Mountain Fire as seen from Larimer County, Fort Collins

A blond woman in casual clothing dances in the middle of a room full of other dancers.
'The end of an era': Local country bar Sundance closes after 42 years

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
What EA Sports College Football 25 Got Right and Wrong About Colorado Players
What EA Sports College Football 25 Got Right and Wrong About Colorado Players
August 2, 2024

EA Sports College Football 25 has sparked conversations among fans and players alike, especially regarding the Colorado Buffaloes. With an impressive...

Innovative Startups to Watch in the Tech Industry
July 19, 2024
5 Strategies for Landing Your Dream Job After Graduation
July 11, 2024
A Look at Some of the Best NBA Players from Colorado
July 10, 2024

Souza: Campus job attainability is inaccurately portrayed

Emma Souza, Collegian Columnist
August 5, 2024
Web+browser+graphic+with+the+search+campus+jobs+and+no+results
Collegian | Trin Bonner

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

Not to speak on behalf of all broke college students, but I’d pretty much do anything for an extra penny or two. Especially during the school semester, when money seems to practically evaporate out of my wallet — when, realistically, it’s my fault for ordering Uber Eats three out of seven days of the week.

Ad

It’s hard, though. When I lived in a dorm, I didn’t have a car, and I was entirely new to Fort Collins. Because of this, the city felt daunting. Despite seemingly endless restaurants and independent companies around the area, I didn’t have the physical means to commute for work, let alone the means to apply.

At this point, one would expect the assumed savior to swoop in and resolve this issue — that savior being a campus job. Campus jobs are a convenient fix when scrambling for cash. Not only are they flexible and accommodating to Colorado State University student schedules, but they also involve students or faculty as both employees and employers. And the location could not be any more opportune; one can apply, interview and work in the same space where most of his or her time is already spent.

The convenience carries over into a predominantly online application process called Handshake. The preferred job application platform at CSU, Handshake allows different departments and buildings to post job openings or recruit certain students deemed fit for the job. Although similar in structure to Indeed or even LinkedIn, Handshake is tailored specifically for colleges rather than companies.

This likely sounds enticing — it sounded enticing to me and to many of my friends upon arriving at CSU, too. But the appeal of campus jobs only exists at face value. Because while many can recognize the benefits of the job, one of the hardest — and earliest — hurdles becomes overlooked: getting the job.

At the beginning of this past spring semester, I had several friends apply for various CSU desk jobs through Handshake. A certain friend applied to 10, one of which required her to submit a recommendation along with the application. She never got a response from that position or eight others. Out of 10 jobs, she only received one email back. As I’m writing this six months later, the other applications are still marked on Handshake as submitted or reviewed.

Not only is this unprofessional, but it’s disrespectful. Rather than a silent rejection, an email should be the bare minimum, no matter if the application is for a desk or corporate job.

While I could never know who is in charge of monitoring Handshake for each individual job posting, I can speculate on why so many applications are ignored.

There is a blatant lack of communication between CSU employment and its students on the attainability and availability of these jobs. Work study is consistently portrayed as a feasible opportunity for all, yet there is no communication on how competitive the process might be. For this reason, students are under the impression that these jobs are more attainable, so many apply. The supply, however, will never match the demand, so the cycle of endless applications and neglected responses continues. After all, Handshake can only keep up with so much.

I don’t know if this is the exact reason for ghosted job applications, but I’d like to think it’s not out of laziness or a lack of trying. No matter where the blame lies, however, students deserve a better chain of communication and a more realistic portrayal of campus jobs. At the end of the day, when spending thousands of dollars to obtain an education, the education should spend a couple of hours on us.

Ad

Reach Emma Souza at letters@collegian.com or on Twitter @_emmasouza.

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Collegian Columnists
An illustration of a girl with green hair speaking into a red megaphone with exclamation points coming out of it.
Dollaghan: Free speech is damaging to universities' antidiscrimination policies
An illustration of a woman looking into a pink mirror with several figures in white hooded cloaks to her right. The background of the image is a bunch of scattered Greek letters.
Masia: Greek life is a cult on CSU's campus
A graphic of CAM the Ram speaking into a microphone to the left of the words, Collegian Columnist.
Pavelko: Cultish fandoms are unwelcoming, polarizing
More in Homepage
A road island with protruding crosswalks surrounded by yellow flowers on a teal background painted on the asphalt.
FC Moves, local artist prepare to brighten FoCo with asphalt mural installation
An illustration with two hands, a green one on the left holding a dollar and a red one on the right holding a flaming heart.
Passion vs. paycheck: CSU students, professors discuss career fulfillment
The smoke from the Alexander Mountain Fire burning near U.S. Highway 34 in Larimer County Tuesday, July 30. More than 200 emergency personell have responded to the fire since it was first reported monday morning and residents in the areas surrounding the fire are under mandatory evacuation orders.
Update: Alexander Mountain Fire reaches 54% containment, growth stalled
More in Opinion
LFTE: Welcome back to The Collegian: Your go-to for independent CSU news
LFTE: Welcome back to The Collegian: Your go-to for independent CSU news
A stack of three Collegian newspapers.
Editorial: This is how The Collegian covers ASCSU, accepts letters to editor
A woman wearing a cowboy hat and smiling at the camera stands in front of a view of red rocks, shrubbery and a colorful sky.
Ward: Goodbye, The Collegian, you absolute beaut
About the Contributor
Trin Bonner
Trin Bonner, Illustration Director
Trin Bonner is the illustration director for The Collegian newspaper. This will be her third year in this position, and she loves being a part of the creative and amazing design team at The Collegian. As the illustration director, Bonner provides creative insight and ideas that bring the newspaper the best graphics and illustrations possible. She loves working with artists to develop fun and unique illustrations every week for the readers. Bonner is a fourth-year at Colorado State University studying electronic arts. She loves illustrating and comic making and has recently found enjoyment in experimental video, pottery and graphic design. Outside of illustration and electronic art, Bonner spends her free time crocheting and bead making. She is usually working on a blanket or making jewelry when she is not drawing, illustrating or brainstorming.


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *